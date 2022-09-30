Read full article on original website
Bristol, Tennessee man found to be a career offender
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Bristol Tennessee man found to be a career offender, was sentenced to 264 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine, according to police. Michael Shane Moore, 40, was sentenced on Wednesday by the Honorable Clifton L. Corker, in the United States...
Virginia State Police: Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Abingdon
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — UPDATE: (10/5/22) - A woman struck a pedestrian with a vehicle in a parking lot following an argument on Tuesday, according to the Abingdon Police Department. Police responded to the 900 block of West Main Street. Police said that Amber Laws and the victim were...
Report: Man charged with attempted murder in Hawkins County after shots fired
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting in Mooresburg, according to the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office. A deputy responded to the 400 block of Dean Road at around 10:43 p.m. on September 29. According to a police report, the victim told police he had been shot at by 50-year-old Ronald Goff Jr. The victim said that he heard gunshots near his house and when he drove down his driveway, he saw Goff's vehicle in the roadway near his house. The victim said Goff told him he was the one firing shots in reference to his dogs.
Man points gun at ex-girlfriend after she went to party, Johnson City police say
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man accused of pointing a gun at his ex-girlfriend because he was angry with her for going to a party was arrested Saturday, according to the Johnson City Police Department. Garrett Johnson, of Greeneville, was charged with aggravated domestic assault. The victim told...
Johnson City man accused of holding woman against her will with knife arrested
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Johnson City man accused of holding a woman against her will with a knife before trying to unholster an officer's gun has been charged, according to police. Officers were dispatched to Bravo Inn early Friday. Police said the woman was able to escape...
Five people are running for three seats on Bristol, TN. City Council
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Bristol Chamber of Commerce hosted a forum Wednesday night for candidates vying for City Council. Five people are running for three seats in Bristol, Tennessee. Those candidates include incumbents Lea Powers, Mark Hutton, and Margaret Feierabend. Along with challengers David Warren who is a...
Verizon customers having issues dialing 911 in Hawkins County, officials say
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Some Verizon customers are having trouble dialing 911 in Hawkins County, officials said Tuesday morning. Anyone with trouble contacting Hawkins County 911 is asked to call 423-272-7121. Verizon is working on the issue which is also occurring in other parts of the state, officials...
Police: Charleston man in possession of uncapped syringe while holding his daughter
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police have made an arrest after finding a man in possession of drug paraphernalia while holding his child. Brandon Messer, 29, of Charleston has been charged with gross child neglect creating risk of injury, according to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court.
Emergency room wait times concern Tri-Cities area residents
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Emergency room wait times can take hours and there are several things doctors want you to know. Steven Buckner says he was frustrated when he recently visited Bristol Regional Medical Center. I do know that from the time that we walked in the door to...
Man arrested for assaulting employee at fast-food chain
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -There was a large police presence at a fast food chain Saturday night. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to what appeared to be a robbery at the Subway at Call Rd in Sissonville. “What deputies learned when they got on the scene was...
Crews respond to fire at Hurley High School, 1 injury reported
HURLEY, Va. (WCYB) — Crews responded to a fire at Hurley High School shortly after noon on Tuesday. The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office confirmed the fire. One staff member was taken to a hospital, according to Buchanan County Supervisor Trey Adkins. All students are safe, according to Adkins. In...
Tennessee Unclaimed Property will be at the Unicoi County Apple Festival
ERWIN, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division, will be at the Unicoi County Apple Festival in Erwin this weekend helping reunite Tennesseans with the over $1.2 billion of unclaimed property. According to the Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division, there is a combined...
Good Samaritan Ministries in Johnson City faces tough decisions
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Good Samaritan Ministries in Johnson City are facing some tough decisions. With the rising costs of inflation, the organization is wrestling with the idea of giving chickens away in their holiday meal boxes, rather than turkeys. Director Aaron Murphy says the organization is...
“She was full of life and bright personality”: West Ridge community remembers student who died in fire
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Students, teachers and friends at West Ridge High School are mourning the loss of freshmen Gracie McBryant, who died in a house fire early Saturday morning. Dr. Josh Davis, principal at West Ridge High School, told News Channel 11 there’s a tough week ahead for the West Ridge community. “Initially, there’s […]
Plans are underway to relocate students and staff at Hurley High School
HURLEY, Va. (WCYB) — Plans are now underway to relocate students and staff at Hurley High School following the recent fire. Pamela Tester, the principal at Hurley High says teachers and staff will work diligently for the rest of the week to move more than 200 Hurley High School students into Hurley Middle and Elementary, so students can continue learning.
Bristol Salvation Army in need of volunteers
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Combatting homelessness in Bristol -- that's the goal of public camping laws and ordinances in place in the state of Tennessee and Bristol, Virginia. Right now, it's a Class 4 misdemeanor for any person within the city of Bristol to camp on city-owned streets, sidewalks, alleys or other public rights-of-way.
Students react to blaze at Hurley High School
HURLEY, Va. (WCYB) — Emergency crews rushed to a fire at a Southwest Virginia high school on Tuesday. The blaze at Hurley High School broke out just after 12:00 p.m. What started as a typical school day, ended with fire alarms blaring. "We had drills before, and we just...
Several local schools show support for West Ridge High School student who died in fire
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — A West Ridge High School student died in a camper fire Saturday morning, sending shock and grief through the community. Several schools showed their support Monday to remember 14 year old Gracie McBryant, who was a member of the school's band. West Ridge High School...
Marsh Regional Blood Center holds Pink Out Day blood drive in Kingsport
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Marsh Regional Blood Center held its third annual Pink Out Day blood drive Monday. The blood supply in our area is incredibly low; the goal was to generate much-needed blood donations while honoring National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Officials with Marsh say every blood...
Norfolk Southern awards $10,000 grant to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast TN
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Norfolk Southern has awarded a $10,000 grant to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee. The food bank made the announcement Monday. It is one of 30 food banks to receive a grant from Norfolk Southern. "We are grateful for eight years of partnership...
