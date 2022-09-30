ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

Bristol, Tennessee man found to be a career offender

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Bristol Tennessee man found to be a career offender, was sentenced to 264 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine, according to police. Michael Shane Moore, 40, was sentenced on Wednesday by the Honorable Clifton L. Corker, in the United States...
BRISTOL, TN
Virginia State Police: Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — UPDATE: (10/5/22) - A woman struck a pedestrian with a vehicle in a parking lot following an argument on Tuesday, according to the Abingdon Police Department. Police responded to the 900 block of West Main Street. Police said that Amber Laws and the victim were...
Report: Man charged with attempted murder in Hawkins County after shots fired

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting in Mooresburg, according to the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office. A deputy responded to the 400 block of Dean Road at around 10:43 p.m. on September 29. According to a police report, the victim told police he had been shot at by 50-year-old Ronald Goff Jr. The victim said that he heard gunshots near his house and when he drove down his driveway, he saw Goff's vehicle in the roadway near his house. The victim said Goff told him he was the one firing shots in reference to his dogs.
Five people are running for three seats on Bristol, TN. City Council

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Bristol Chamber of Commerce hosted a forum Wednesday night for candidates vying for City Council. Five people are running for three seats in Bristol, Tennessee. Those candidates include incumbents Lea Powers, Mark Hutton, and Margaret Feierabend. Along with challengers David Warren who is a...
Emergency room wait times concern Tri-Cities area residents

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Emergency room wait times can take hours and there are several things doctors want you to know. Steven Buckner says he was frustrated when he recently visited Bristol Regional Medical Center. I do know that from the time that we walked in the door to...
Man arrested for assaulting employee at fast-food chain

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -There was a large police presence at a fast food chain Saturday night. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to what appeared to be a robbery at the Subway at Call Rd in Sissonville. “What deputies learned when they got on the scene was...
Crews respond to fire at Hurley High School, 1 injury reported

HURLEY, Va. (WCYB) — Crews responded to a fire at Hurley High School shortly after noon on Tuesday. The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office confirmed the fire. One staff member was taken to a hospital, according to Buchanan County Supervisor Trey Adkins. All students are safe, according to Adkins. In...
Tennessee Unclaimed Property will be at the Unicoi County Apple Festival

ERWIN, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division, will be at the Unicoi County Apple Festival in Erwin this weekend helping reunite Tennesseans with the over $1.2 billion of unclaimed property. According to the Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division, there is a combined...
Good Samaritan Ministries in Johnson City faces tough decisions

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Good Samaritan Ministries in Johnson City are facing some tough decisions. With the rising costs of inflation, the organization is wrestling with the idea of giving chickens away in their holiday meal boxes, rather than turkeys. Director Aaron Murphy says the organization is...
Plans are underway to relocate students and staff at Hurley High School

HURLEY, Va. (WCYB) — Plans are now underway to relocate students and staff at Hurley High School following the recent fire. Pamela Tester, the principal at Hurley High says teachers and staff will work diligently for the rest of the week to move more than 200 Hurley High School students into Hurley Middle and Elementary, so students can continue learning.
Bristol Salvation Army in need of volunteers

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Combatting homelessness in Bristol -- that's the goal of public camping laws and ordinances in place in the state of Tennessee and Bristol, Virginia. Right now, it's a Class 4 misdemeanor for any person within the city of Bristol to camp on city-owned streets, sidewalks, alleys or other public rights-of-way.
Students react to blaze at Hurley High School

HURLEY, Va. (WCYB) — Emergency crews rushed to a fire at a Southwest Virginia high school on Tuesday. The blaze at Hurley High School broke out just after 12:00 p.m. What started as a typical school day, ended with fire alarms blaring. "We had drills before, and we just...
Marsh Regional Blood Center holds Pink Out Day blood drive in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Marsh Regional Blood Center held its third annual Pink Out Day blood drive Monday. The blood supply in our area is incredibly low; the goal was to generate much-needed blood donations while honoring National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Officials with Marsh say every blood...
