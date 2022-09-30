Read full article on original website
Four people plead guilty in scheme to defraud U.S. Department of Education
Four people pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiring to defraud the Department of Education’s financial aid programs of millions of dollars in federal funds. According to court documents and statements made in connection with their guilty pleas, Sandra Anderson, 63, of Palmetto, Georgia; Yolanda Thomas, 51, of Columbus, Georgia; Leo Thomas, 56, of Phenix City, Alabama; Kristina Parker, 35, of Stone Mountain, Georgia; and their co-conspirators fraudulently obtained millions of dollars in federal financial aid funds that they misused for their personal benefit. They did so by creating an elaborate sham university – the Columbus, Georgia, satellite campus of the Apex School of Theology.
3 Ga. women created fake college, stole fake students’ financial aid in fraud scheme, DOJ says
COLUMBUS, Ga. — Three Georgia women pleaded guilty Thursday in a multimillion-dollar scheme to defraud the U.S. Department of Education’s federal financial aid programs. The U.S. Department of Justice said Sandra Anderson, 63, of Palmetto; Yolanda Thomas, 51, of Columbus and Kristina Parker, 35, of Stone Mountain, pleaded guilty in the elaborate scheme involving a sham university. Leo Thomas, 56, of Phoenix City, Alabama, also pleaded guilty in the case.
VR woman pleads guilty of embezzling over $200K | Times Georgian
A Villa Rica girl struck a plea take care of federal prosecutors in relation to expenses of embezzling over $200,000 from her former employer, an Atlanta-based actual property administration firm. Nicole Leigh Stamps-Mims, 35, of Villa Rica, pleaded responsible earlier than Judge Steve C. Jones within the Atlanta Division of...
Atlanta woman tried to pass off online photos as own accident in insurance fraud scheme, officials say
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - An Atlanta woman is facing charges of insurance fraud and forgery after an investigation that started with a car accident. Officials say in January 2021, 45-year-old Maisha Harris applied for an auto insurance policy with Mercury Insurance Company, but didn't report all the accidents she was in during the last five years - including one where she was at-fault.
Alabama man, four others stole millions with fake university they created
An Alabama man was one of four people who admitted in court Thursday to creating a fake university in order to steal millions of dollars from the U.S. Department of Education. Leo Thomas, 56, of Phenix City, Alabama, along with Sandra Anderson, 63, of Palmetto, Georgia; Yolanda Thomas, 51, of Columbus, Georgia; Kristina Parker, 35, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the Department of Education’s financial aid programs of millions of dollars in federal funds.
Gunna Seeks Jail Release After New Indictment Dismisses Connection To Violent Crime
Atlanta-based rapper Gunna will seek to be released from jai. On Sept. 28, Gunna’s lawyers filed a third motion for a bond hearing. Incarcerated since May 2022, Gunna was arrested along with fellow rapper Young Thug and other members of YSL (Young Slime Life). They were charged on the RICO Act by Fulton County District Attorney, Fani Willis.
Employees at metro Atlanta pawn shop ‘zip tied’ while robbers took items
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Employees at a metro Atlanta pawnshop tell Channel 2 Action News police are investigating a robbery after employees said they were zip tied while robbers took items from the store. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2 Action News is...
State says issues with Georgia $350 cash assistance payments 'largely resolved'
ATLANTA — Georgia officials said Monday that ongoing issues with the rollout of $350 cash payments to residents enrolled in certain social benefit programs had been "largely resolved." Many of the people who received the assistance reported problems spending the money after it was sent out in the form...
NEWS BRIEF: Conservatives challenge thousands of Georgia voters legitimacy ahead of November elections
In the last year, more than 64,000 Georgia voters have had their voting eligibility challenged, according to voting rights group New Georgia Project. These challenges started occurring across the state once a 2021 law was passed by Georgia’s conservative legislature, allowing any Georgia voter to challenge the legitimacy of any other Georgia voters’ registration.
Luck runs out for man who won $700 off stolen lottery tickets, deputies say
NEWNAN, Ga. - A Newnan man may have thought fortune was in his favor when investigators say he swiped lottery scratch-off tickets, worth several hundred dollars, off a gas station counter. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office says he even hit a $700 jackpot, but this week he faced a $3,000 bond to get out of jail.
Escaped Connecticut inmate captured at his own birthday party in McDonough
A Connecticut inmate who escaped nearly two months ago was arrested Saturday as his family was hosting his birthday part...
Police: Cobb County woman arrested for strangling relative to death
COBB COUNTY, Ga — A Cobb County woman is behind bars after she murdered a relative by strangling, according to the Cobb County Sheriff’s Department. The incident, which happened shortly after 5 a.m. on Friday, occurred on Loch Highland Pass in Roswell, according to deputies. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
Police: 21-year-old caught with drugs, pills and cash at Southlake Mall
MORROW, Ga. - A 21-year-old man is potentially facing charges after he was caught with marijuana, pills, and thousands of dollars in cash at Southlake Mall. The Morrow Police Department shared a photo of what they found on Facebook Friday. According to police, officers responded to a call at the...
Georgia deputy makes sure groom's car crash doesn't wreck wedding
WALTON COUNTY, Ga. - A groom's car wrecked on the way to his wedding didn't interrupt the ceremony, thanks to a Georgia sheriff's deputy will to give him a ride. Jon Dial and three of his groomsmen were driving to his wedding Friday when their car was involved in a crash just a couple of miles from the venue in Monroe.
Supporters of Judge Hatchett want Gov. Kemp to suspend sheriff charged with groping her
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Supporters of Judge Glenda Hatchett, otherwise known as TV’s Judge Hatchett, are calling for Governor Brian Kemp to suspend the sheriff who is charged in connection with her sexual battery case. The governor’s office told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington that Gov. Kemp cannot take...
Tanya Twaddell becomes first woman to serve as Deputy Police Chief in Marietta’s history.
The appointment of Tanya Twaddell as deputy police chief (DC) marks the first time in Marietta’s history that a woman has filled that position. Twaddell was appointed to replace Marty Ferrell. Ferrell was promoted to police chief after serving that capacity in an interim role since the retirement of...
Life in prison for jealous boyfriend who killed ride-share driver
DECATUR, Ga. — A Dekalb County jury found a Decatur man guilty of the murder of his girlfriend’s ride-share driver. The DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office said Friday that 27-year-old De'Monte Anderson shot and killed 58-year-old Dwayne Roberts on October 27, 2019. It started at an apartment...
Gov. Kemp called upon to suspend Georgia sheriff accused of groping prominent Atlanta judge
ATLANTA — Lawyers for a prominent Atlanta judge called upon the governor Thursday to suspend a central Georgia sheriff accused of groping her. Bleckley County Sheriff Kristopher Coody is facing a misdemeanor charge of sexual battery for allegedly groping Judge Glenda Hatchett at an event. Her attorneys point out...
Accused drug dealer spills the tea on himself
He claimed sipping tea caused a deputy to pull him over, but a Lawrenceville man ended up in jail after authorities discovered his cup runneth over with drugs instead. On Sept. 23, Lavar Kirkland, 42, was traveling south on Interstate 85 in a Mercury Grand Marquis when a Coweta County Sheriff’s Office traffic enforcement unit got a hit on the vehicle’s tag that indicated Kirkland had a suspended license. After the deputy saw him veer into another lane, he initiated a traffic stop.
Hit-and-run survivor wants driver responsible arrested, charged
DeKalb County police are investigating a hit-and-run accident that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital late last month. The motorcyclist survived and wants the driver responsible to be arrested and charged.
