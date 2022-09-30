ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Four people plead guilty in scheme to defraud U.S. Department of Education

Four people pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiring to defraud the Department of Education’s financial aid programs of millions of dollars in federal funds. According to court documents and statements made in connection with their guilty pleas, Sandra Anderson, 63, of Palmetto, Georgia; Yolanda Thomas, 51, of Columbus, Georgia; Leo Thomas, 56, of Phenix City, Alabama; Kristina Parker, 35, of Stone Mountain, Georgia; and their co-conspirators fraudulently obtained millions of dollars in federal financial aid funds that they misused for their personal benefit. They did so by creating an elaborate sham university – the Columbus, Georgia, satellite campus of the Apex School of Theology.
VR woman pleads guilty of embezzling over $200K | Times Georgian

A Villa Rica girl struck a plea take care of federal prosecutors in relation to expenses of embezzling over $200,000 from her former employer, an Atlanta-based actual property administration firm. Nicole Leigh Stamps-Mims, 35, of Villa Rica, pleaded responsible earlier than Judge Steve C. Jones within the Atlanta Division of...
Atlanta woman tried to pass off online photos as own accident in insurance fraud scheme, officials say

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - An Atlanta woman is facing charges of insurance fraud and forgery after an investigation that started with a car accident. Officials say in January 2021, 45-year-old Maisha Harris applied for an auto insurance policy with Mercury Insurance Company, but didn't report all the accidents she was in during the last five years - including one where she was at-fault.
Gunna Seeks Jail Release After New Indictment Dismisses Connection To Violent Crime

Atlanta-based rapper Gunna will seek to be released from jai. On Sept. 28, Gunna’s lawyers filed a third motion for a bond hearing. Incarcerated since May 2022, Gunna was arrested along with fellow rapper Young Thug and other members of YSL (Young Slime Life). They were charged on the RICO Act by Fulton County District Attorney, Fani Willis.
NEWS BRIEF: Conservatives challenge thousands of Georgia voters legitimacy ahead of November elections

In the last year, more than 64,000 Georgia voters have had their voting eligibility challenged, according to voting rights group New Georgia Project. These challenges started occurring across the state once a 2021 law was passed by Georgia’s conservative legislature, allowing any Georgia voter to challenge the legitimacy of any other Georgia voters’ registration.
Luck runs out for man who won $700 off stolen lottery tickets, deputies say

NEWNAN, Ga. - A Newnan man may have thought fortune was in his favor when investigators say he swiped lottery scratch-off tickets, worth several hundred dollars, off a gas station counter. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office says he even hit a $700 jackpot, but this week he faced a $3,000 bond to get out of jail.
Police: 21-year-old caught with drugs, pills and cash at Southlake Mall

MORROW, Ga. - A 21-year-old man is potentially facing charges after he was caught with marijuana, pills, and thousands of dollars in cash at Southlake Mall. The Morrow Police Department shared a photo of what they found on Facebook Friday. According to police, officers responded to a call at the...
Georgia deputy makes sure groom's car crash doesn't wreck wedding

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. - A groom's car wrecked on the way to his wedding didn't interrupt the ceremony, thanks to a Georgia sheriff's deputy will to give him a ride. Jon Dial and three of his groomsmen were driving to his wedding Friday when their car was involved in a crash just a couple of miles from the venue in Monroe.
Accused drug dealer spills the tea on himself

He claimed sipping tea caused a deputy to pull him over, but a Lawrenceville man ended up in jail after authorities discovered his cup runneth over with drugs instead. On Sept. 23, Lavar Kirkland, 42, was traveling south on Interstate 85 in a Mercury Grand Marquis when a Coweta County Sheriff’s Office traffic enforcement unit got a hit on the vehicle’s tag that indicated Kirkland had a suspended license. After the deputy saw him veer into another lane, he initiated a traffic stop.
