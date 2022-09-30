Read full article on original website
Flags to be flown at half-staff Saturday to honor Wisconsin firefighters
MADISON, Wis. — Flags across Wisconsin will be flown at half-staff on Saturday in memory of firefighters who have died in the line of duty after an order from Gov. Tony Evers. Saturday, October 1 marks Wisconsin Firefighters Memorial Day. To mark the day, Wisconsin Fire & EMS Memorial...
WSAW
‘Grandpa’s Farm’ draws families to pumpkin patch
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - You still have two weekends left to check out ‘Grandpa’s Farm’ in Merrill. It started as an idea to allow kids and their families to experience life on the farm. “It used to be in the olden days that every kid, most kids...
Second suspect in Schofield beating sentenced
One of two men accused of viciously beating a 52-year-old military veteran outside a Wausau-area tavern will avoid a felony conviction if he complies with the terms of a deferred judgement agreement for one year. Kevin P. Weston, of West Bend, faced a felony charge of substantial battery in connection...
WSAW
Grand Theater begins shows for 2022/23 season, many shows already sold out
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The month of October will be a busy one for staff at the Grand Theater in Wausau. There are seven shows, including three which are sold out. The Grand Theater’s regular 2022/23 season is also underway. October performances include:. Tom Segura – Monday, Oct. 3...
WSAW
Portage County authorities waiting on DNA confirmation to ID body found in cornfield
PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Portage County Sheriff’s Office is waiting on DNA confirmation on identification following the discovery of a body a week ago. Sheriff Mike Lukas said the investigation is ongoing. On Sept. 22, a body was found in a cornfield in the town of Belmont by...
cwbradio.com
Man Allegedly Involved in Mall Furniture Scam Apprehended
A man accused of scamming Mall Furniture in Marshfield back in August has been apprehended. On August 24th, officers received a report that a male and female had entered Mall Furniture in Marshfield and fraudulently purchased various furniture items. On August 23rd, the individuals purchased $15,054 worth of furniture and loaded it into a white Penske truck.
Law enforcement arrest Wisconsin man wanted in multi-county string of thefts
WASHBURN, Wis. — Police have arrested a man who was wanted for his alleged involvement in a multi-county string of thefts earlier this week. Twenty-three-year-old Seth Genereau had originally been identified as a suspect in multiple theft cases in Waupaca County last week. After authorities tried to question him, Genereau reportedly ran away, stealing a vehicle in the process.
WSAW
Apple harvest shows great improvement from last year
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A frost last year left farmers struggling during the harvest season. But so far this year, the weather has been giving Wisconsin farmers the break they need for a bountiful harvest. “Last year was a real tough year. Because the buds froze before they even bloomed....
WSAW
Monster trucks roar in Marathon Park for two Saturday shows
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you heard a loud roar of engines out in Marathon Park, those were the sounds of monster trucks flying high and wowing their crowd. As the Monster Truck Nitro Tour made it’s return to Marathon Park, the dirt flew high and the dust settled in the air. For a monster truck event, the park provides an excellent atmosphere for it’s fans.
Names released in fatal Hwy. 10 semi crash
Portage County officials have identified the victim in a fatal crash Tuesday involving two semi tractor-trailers as 51-year-old Travis Hoffine, of Richland County. The driver of a second semi involved in the crash, 56-year-old Daniel Gruse of Winnebago County, was also injured. The crash was reported just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton.
1 dead, 1 injured in I-39 wrong-way crash
A 71-year-old Stevens Point man is dead after a two-vehicle wrong-way crash on I-39 in Portage County, officials said. The crash was reported just before 12:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30 at mile marker 161. police say the man was driving an SUV northbound in the southbound lanes of the interstate and struck a southbound semi tractor trailer.
cwbradio.com
Former Columbus Catholic And Assumption Basketball Coach Passes Away
Former Columbus and Assumption High School basketball coach Bob Olson passed away last week at the age of 88. Olson joined the Columbus staff in 1961 and coached the Dons boys basketball team for five seasons, compiling a 44-63 record. His 1966 team finished 14-10, advancing to the WISAA state tournament in Milwaukee.
solarpowerworldonline.com
Alliant Energy completes 150-MW Wisconsin solar project
Alliant Energy announced the completion of its Wood County Solar Project in central Wisconsin. In addition to generating clean, carbon-free electricity, the 150-MW solar site created more than 200 construction jobs and is expected to deliver an estimated $600,000 in new shared revenue annually to the town of Saratoga and Wood County for the next 30 years.
WSAW
Marawood volleyball, Merrill football headline busy Saturday
ABBOTSFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - The first Saturday in October brought a slew of high school sports competitions across the state. In volleyball action, six of the Marawood’s best descended on Abbotsford for the Marawood Crossover Challenge. Teams in the Marawood North were paired against teams from the South. In...
