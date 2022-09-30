ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Woman Charged With Starting Worcester Fire That Killed 4 In Her Old Building

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago

A 36-year-old woman is facing several charges in connection with a Worcester fire that killed four people at the same building she used to live earlier this year, the Worcester County District Attorney's office reports .

A Grand Jury indicted Yvonne Ngoiri, whose last known address was in Worcester, on two counts of arson of a dwelling among other charges on Thursday, Sept. 29, the office reports.

The charges stem from a four-alarm fire that occurred at a three-decker home at 2 Gage Street in the early morning hours of May 14, 2022. During the fire, one person jumped from a window to escape and two others were taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation, the office reports.

Four people died overall. They were identified as Joseph Garchali, 47, Christopher Lozeau, 53, Vincent Page, 41, and Marcel Fontaine, 29. The cause of their deaths involved smoke inhalation and thermal injuries, the office reports.

"I send my deepest sympathies to the families of the victims," Mayor Joseph M. Petty said in a release from Worcester Police . "Tragedies such as this affect so many lives and our city will no doubt come together to support those who are suffering from such an unimaginable loss."

Several other residents were displaced by the fire and a nearby building also sustained damage from the blaze. The building was ultimately labeled a total loss, Worcester Police said.

Investigators determined the fire started in the back of the house and the cause was determined as incendiary, the DA's office reports.

Ngoiri, who is also a former resident at the home, was taken into custody by Worcester Police on Thursday and is expected to be arraigned in Worcester Superior Court on Friday.

Comments / 1

John Yanczewski
2d ago

I knew Marcel, he was a good guy, a hard worker and someone I could count on when I needed help. He had so much to look forward to and in an instant a innocent life has paid the ultimate price. you are missed but not forgotten.

Reply
2
Related
NECN

‘Very, Very Scary': Neighbors React After Man Found Dead in Millbury Home

As state and local authorities continue to investigate what happened this weekend inside a home in Millbury, Massachusetts, neighbors are reacting to the news that one man is dead and another is facing charges. The Worcester County District Attorney said Saturday that authorities responded to the Millbury Avenue home after...
MILLBURY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Cape Cod man accused of murdering, burning his mother dies following medical emergency in jail cell

A Cape Cod man arrested and charged with murder after allegedly lighting his mother on fire died while in his jail cell on Sunday. According to an official from the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office, Adam Howe, 34, suffered a medical emergency while in his jail cell. The Truro man was rushed to St Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford where he was pronounced dead.
TRURO, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Worcester, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Worcester, MA
nbcboston.com

Person Found Dead in Millbury Home; Man Who Called Police Facing Charges

A person was found dead at a home in Millbury, Massachusetts, Saturday, prosecutors said, as state and local authorities began an investigation into what happened. A representative for Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early's Office initially confirmed the ongoing death investigation, and more details were provided later Saturday night at a press conference with Early and Millbury police.
MILLBURY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Worcester Police
Daily Voice

Body Found In Millbury Home: Authorities

Authorities are investigating after a body was found in a home in central Massachusetts over the weekend. Millbury Police responded to a 911 call at a home on 303 Millbury Street on the afternoon of Saturday, Oct. 1, Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. said. Upon arrival, officers found...
MILLBURY, MA
whdh.com

Death investigation underway in Millbury

MILLBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A death is under investigation in Millbury, according to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office. The DA said that police responded to a home on Millbury Street at around 3 p.m. and found one person dead. Another person in the home, whom police said was the one who called 911, was hospitalized with injuries. The DA said the two people knew each other.
MILLBURY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NECN

Woman Indicted in Connection With Fire That Killed 4 in Worcester

A woman has been indicted on second-degree murder charges in connection with a fire in Worcester in May that killed four men, the Worcester County District Attorney's office said Thursday. The men, 47-year-old Joseph Garchali, 53-year-old Christopher Lozeau, 29-year-old Marcel Fontaine and 41-year-old Vincent Page, were killed when the building...
WORCESTER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police in Massachusetts and Rhode Island warn after checks altered and stolen from mailboxes

Police in Massachusetts and Rhode Island are warning the public after checks have been altered and stolen from mailboxes. Warwick Police have stated that they have seen an uptick in reported check fraud, originating from “mailbox fishing”. Individuals are “fishing” checks out of posted USPS mail bins, washing the checks, and cashing them, usually for thousands more than originally written.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WHAV

Tips Lead Methuen Police to Arrest Arlington Man Accused of Fentanyl Drug Dealing

Residents’ tips are credited with Methuen Police’s arrest last week of a 43-year-old Arlington man charged with suspected fentanyl drug dealing. The Methuen Police Department Street Crimes Unit, Essex County Sheriff’s office and Methuen Police Patrol Division said Friday more than 37 grams of suspected fentanyl. Police were directed to the area of Lawrence Street after collecting and analyzing information from concerned citizens and anonymous tips.
METHUEN, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester man held after indictment in case of WRTA bus driver stabbed in face

WORCESTER — A city man accused of stabbing a WRTA bus driver in the face in May was ordered held without bail Wednesday after being indicted into Worcester Superior Court. Dashaun Stokes-Sims, who was 28 when arraigned in Central District Court this spring, was ordered held without bail for up to 180 days after a Superior Court judge found him to be a dangerous person, court records show.
WORCESTER, MA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
372K+
Followers
55K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy