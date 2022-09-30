Read full article on original website
Related
The end is near for Putin's war against Ukraine
The end is near. For Putin’s military options in Ukraine, that is. Wednesday in Moscow, Putin said he will call up reservists and hold political referenda in captured Ukrainian territory. And yet again, he threatened to use nuclear weapons if Russian territory is in danger. Despite the scary language,...
Finland president says Putin 'all in' for Ukraine, claims Russia misunderstood how 'willing' West was to help
UNITED NATIONS, New York – Finland’s president remains deeply concerned about the nuclear risk posed by Russia, but argued that President Vladimir Putin's announced partial mobilization indicates problems in the Russian army. In an exclusive statement given to Fox News Digital following Putin's announcement on Wednesday, Finnish President...
Russia's Main Anti-NATO Unit Retreats During Ukraine Counteroffensive: U.K.
A top Russian unit has retreated from the Kharkiv region amid Ukraine's successful counteroffensive, according to a report from the British Ministry of Defense. In its daily intelligence update on the Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, the U.K.'s defense ministry said Russia's capability to counter the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has likely been severely weakened as a result of the casualties it has sustained in Kyiv's push to retake the Kharkiv Oblast (province).
Russia’s version of Madonna breaks with Putin, slams Ukraine war for making Russia a ‘pariah’ state
Russian pop star Alla Pugacheva has publicly condemned the Ukraine war. One of Russia’s biggest pop stars has issued a scathing condemnation of the war in Ukraine, and said her government may ostracize her for doing it. Alla Pugacheva, who has been a huge star in Russia for decades,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A movie theater gave fleeing Russians somewhere to sleep after Putin announced a military mobilization in his war against Ukraine
A movie theater in the Kazakhstan city of Uralsk opened its doors to fleeing Russians. Many Russian men are trying to flee the country after Putin announced a military mobilization. Theater management said they see many on the streets "who are looking for an overnight stay." A movie theater in...
Russia’s allies China and India call for negotiations to end Ukraine war
China and India have called for a negotiated end to the Ukraine war, stopping short of robust support for traditional ally Russia. After a week of pressure at the United Nations general assembly, Russia’s foreign minister took the general assembly rostrum to deliver a fiery rebuke to western nations for what he termed a “grotesque” campaign against Russians.
Russia Ex-President Names Demand to End Ukraine War: 'Total Capitulation'
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said Russia would not end the Ukraine war without the "total capitulation" of Kyiv, despite mounting losses for the Kremlin's military, on Monday. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 and hoped his large military would bring...
Putin's Top Ally 'Highly Unlikely' to Send Troops to Ukraine: U.K.
It is "highly unlikely" that routine training exercises launched this week by Belarus, a top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime, mean that the Eastern European country will send troops into Ukraine, according to the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence on Friday. On Thursday, a Telegram post from Belarus'...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Putin Isn't Bluffing About Using Nukes, Says European Union: 'Russian Army Has Been Pushed Into A Corner'
Top European officials must not shrug off Vladimir Putin’s recent nuclear threats — in fact, the EU foreign policy chief said Friday that the war had reached a “dangerous moment” with Russia’s army being backed into a corner. What happened: Following last weekend’s referendums, Putin...
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Ukraine applies for NATO membership as Russia annexes regions
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that his country will submit an application for NATO status. The move comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that four regions of Ukraine are now part of Russia. CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini is at the White House with more.
Russians Fleeing Putin's Draft Can't Stay in Europe, EU Says
Russians fleeing their home country to avoid being drafted will be subjected to a rigorous security assessment before being granted a European Union visa, EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said on Friday. EU member countries should not accept short-term Schengen visa applications from Russians who have already left the...
U.S. ambassador to Russia leaving post as Ukraine war drags on
WASHINGTON — The U.S. ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan, ended his tenure as America’s top diplomat in Moscow on Sunday after nearly three years, spanning the Trump and Biden administrations, and will retire from a lengthy career in government service, the embassy announced. His departure comes as Russia’s war with Ukraine is in its seventh month.
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
KYIV, Ukraine — A planned speech later this week by Russian President Vladimir Putin may see him declare four occupied territories of Ukraine parts of Russia, the British military said Tuesday. In a daily intelligence briefing, the British Defense Ministry said Putin will address both houses of the Russian...
Biden says U.S. will never recognize Russian claims on Ukraine
WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden pledged on Thursday the United States will never recognize Russia's claims on Ukraine's sovereign territory as the United States prepared new sanctions to impose once Moscow annexes new areas of Ukraine.
Ukraine calls for Russia to be declared ‘terrorist state’ after damning report
The head of the Office of the Ukrainian Presidency has called for sweeping American and European sanctions targeting Moscow after an official report drawn up by an international working group concluded Russia should now be declared a “state sponsor of terrorism”. The call from Andriy Yermak, the second...
MSNBC
Blinken condemns Putin’s annexation proclamation as Ukraine applies for NATO membership
Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned President Putin's proclamation that Russia will annex four Ukrainian regions, saying the move violates international law. Ukraine is responding to Russian President Putin’s announcement by formally submitting its application to join NATO. NBC News' Jay Gray has the details. Sept. 30, 2022.
Editorial cartoons for Oct. 2, 2022: Hurricane Ian, Putin’s war, asteroid mission
Hurricane Ian slammed Florida’s west coast Wednesday with winds up to 150 mph, causing enormous devastation and turning the lives of millions upside-down. Scientists said the warming waters of the Gulf of Mexico intensified the storm — and supercharged the discussion over climate change’s role in forming super storms.
Zelensky: Ukraine submits "accelerated" NATO application
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday that Ukraine is making an "accelerated" bid to join NATO. Driving the news: The announcement comes on the same day Russia annexed four Ukrainian territories after a series of referendums that most western governments have labeled a "sham." At the outset of the invasion,...
Death toll in last week's Kabul school blast climbs to 52
ISLAMABAD — (AP) — Last week’s suicide bombing at a Kabul education center killed as many as 52 people, more than twice the death toll acknowledged by Taliban officials, according to a tally compiled by The Associated Press on Monday. Dozens more were wounded in Friday's blast,...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
65K+
Followers
50K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0