ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

The end is near for Putin's war against Ukraine

The end is near. For Putin’s military options in Ukraine, that is. Wednesday in Moscow, Putin said he will call up reservists and hold political referenda in captured Ukrainian territory. And yet again, he threatened to use nuclear weapons if Russian territory is in danger. Despite the scary language,...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Russia's Main Anti-NATO Unit Retreats During Ukraine Counteroffensive: U.K.

A top Russian unit has retreated from the Kharkiv region amid Ukraine's successful counteroffensive, according to a report from the British Ministry of Defense. In its daily intelligence update on the Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, the U.K.'s defense ministry said Russia's capability to counter the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has likely been severely weakened as a result of the casualties it has sustained in Kyiv's push to retake the Kharkiv Oblast (province).
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato#Russia#Ukraine War Politics#Pro American#Western European
The Guardian

Russia’s allies China and India call for negotiations to end Ukraine war

China and India have called for a negotiated end to the Ukraine war, stopping short of robust support for traditional ally Russia. After a week of pressure at the United Nations general assembly, Russia’s foreign minister took the general assembly rostrum to deliver a fiery rebuke to western nations for what he termed a “grotesque” campaign against Russians.
WORLD
Newsweek

Russia Ex-President Names Demand to End Ukraine War: 'Total Capitulation'

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said Russia would not end the Ukraine war without the "total capitulation" of Kyiv, despite mounting losses for the Kremlin's military, on Monday. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 and hoped his large military would bring...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Putin's Top Ally 'Highly Unlikely' to Send Troops to Ukraine: U.K.

It is "highly unlikely" that routine training exercises launched this week by Belarus, a top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime, mean that the Eastern European country will send troops into Ukraine, according to the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence on Friday. On Thursday, a Telegram post from Belarus'...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
POLITICS
CBS News

Ukraine applies for NATO membership as Russia annexes regions

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that his country will submit an application for NATO status. The move comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that four regions of Ukraine are now part of Russia. CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini is at the White House with more.
POLITICS
Newsweek

Russians Fleeing Putin's Draft Can't Stay in Europe, EU Says

Russians fleeing their home country to avoid being drafted will be subjected to a rigorous security assessment before being granted a European Union visa, EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said on Friday. EU member countries should not accept short-term Schengen visa applications from Russians who have already left the...
IMMIGRATION
NBC News

U.S. ambassador to Russia leaving post as Ukraine war drags on

WASHINGTON — The U.S. ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan, ended his tenure as America’s top diplomat in Moscow on Sunday after nearly three years, spanning the Trump and Biden administrations, and will retire from a lengthy career in government service, the embassy announced. His departure comes as Russia’s war with Ukraine is in its seventh month.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War

KYIV, Ukraine — A planned speech later this week by Russian President Vladimir Putin may see him declare four occupied territories of Ukraine parts of Russia, the British military said Tuesday. In a daily intelligence briefing, the British Defense Ministry said Putin will address both houses of the Russian...
POLITICS
Axios

Zelensky: Ukraine submits "accelerated" NATO application

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday that Ukraine is making an "accelerated" bid to join NATO. Driving the news: The announcement comes on the same day Russia annexed four Ukrainian territories after a series of referendums that most western governments have labeled a "sham." At the outset of the invasion,...
POLITICS
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
65K+
Followers
50K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy