West Virginia working with partners to develop clean hydrogen hub

Pittsburgh-based EQT Corporation will partner with the state of West Virginia as part of a clean hydrogen hub in the Appalachian region, the state announced this week.

The Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub (ARCH2) will see West Virginia partner with EQT, Battelle, GTI Energy, Allegheny Science & Technology and others. The hub will connect producers, end users, technology experts and necessary infrastructure, officials said, with a goal of advancing the production, use and delivery of clean hydrogen in Appalachia.

“The world is demanding cheaper, more reliable, cleaner energy – and lots more of it. Yet, the energy industry has yet to deliver a truly sustainable energy solution that can meet this monumental moment in our efforts to address climate change, while eliminating energy poverty and providing energy security. But that is about to change,” said EQT President and CEO Toby Z. Rice.

ARCH2 is expected to be located in West Virginia, but will expand its impact through cooperative efforts throughout the region in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Kentucky. Because of the area’s access to low-cost natural gas, end-user demand, workforce capabilities and carbon sequestration potential, it is an ideal location for a clean hydrogen hub, officials said.

“Abundant, low-emissions Appalachian natural gas can and will serve as the strategic foundation for all phases of our journey to decarbonize the world,” Rice said. “Blue hydrogen is a reliable, zero-carbon solution that represents a significant next step in our journey.”

In addition to the business members of the ARCH2 team, the hub will also engage energy technology organizations, including the National Energy Technology Laboratory, consultants, academic institutions, community organizations and NGOs for leadership on the hub’s development and buildout.

Paula A. Gant, president and CEO of GTI Energy, said, “We have a long history of bringing together public and private partnerships, which will be critical for hydrogen hubs. We are excited to work with our industry and technology partners to support the decarbonization of the Appalachian region while stimulating economic growth through the development of a hydrogen market.”

