New York City, NY

Blue Seat

Brennan Othmann cut as Rangers trim roster by 8

Brennan Othmann has been cut by the Rangers as they trimmed the roster by 8 this afternoon. Othmann was expected to be cut and reassigned to the OHL this season, even if he may have been a better option at 3LW than some others. Turner Elson, Karl Henriksson, Patrick Khodorenko,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Blue Seat

Rangers cuts continue, camp down to 29 players

The Rangers cuts continued yesterday, with the Blueshirts cutting 5 players, trimming the training camp roster to 29 players. None of the cuts should surprise anyone, but I wonder what’s going on with Lauri Pajuniemi. His name was never mentioned in camp and he never played in a preseason game. It makes you wonder if he was hurt in camp.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Blue Seat

NY Rangers Preseason Game 4: Rangers at Devils

The Rangers have trimmed the roster again, and now we are at the point in the Rangers preseason where roster spots will be won and lost by the way players perform in games. Everyone sent down never had a realistic shot of making the team this year for varying reasons.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Blue Seat

NY Rangers Fan Confidence Poll: One more week of preseason

52-24-6 (250 GF, 204 GA); lost in Eastern Conference Final. The Rangers had a busy week, with 4 preseason games. They looked great in the preseason opener before losing a close one in Boston and looking bored against the Devils. They looked much better with a more NHL ready lineup in a win to close out the week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
NESN

NHL Season Preview: Four Dark Horse/Sleeper Teams For 2022

The 2022-23 NHL season is fast approaching and, as always is the case, there will be some dark horse/sleeper teams to keep our eyes on. While we know the Colorado Avalanche still will be a wagon as they defend their Stanley Cup championship, it won’t be easy with several other teams in the hunt.
NHL
MLB Trade Rumors

Yankees Select Chi Chi González, Designate Jacob Barnes

The Yankees announced a series of roster moves prior to today’s game, selecting right-hander Chi Chi González to the active roster while designating fellow right-hander Jacob Barnes for assignment. Additionally, infielder/outfielder Matt Carpenter was transferred to the 60-day injured list. González, 30, has bounced around quite a bit...
BRONX, NY
Person
Barclay Goodrow
Person
Mika Zibanejad
Person
Henrik Lundqvist
Person
Ryan Lindgren
Person
Jacob Trouba
Person
Gerard Gallant
Person
Chris Kreider
NHL

Postgame 5: Isles Edge Flyers, 2-1

Playing their penultimate game of the preseason, the Flyers lost to the New York Islanders, 2-1, at UBS Arena on Sunday evening. The Flyers, who have only scored a combined five goals in five exhibition games, dropped to 1-4-0. The Islanders improved to 1-2-0. The first period was scoreless. In...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees set to get key player back for playoffs

The New York Yankees appear to be getting healthy at the right time with the postseason looming. On Friday, manager Aaron Boone revealed that Matt Carpenter is ramping up for a return to action. Carpenter could play in the team’s final regular season series against Texas, but seems all but certain to return for the ALDS no matter what.
BRONX, NY
Blue Seat

