Brennan Othmann cut as Rangers trim roster by 8
Brennan Othmann has been cut by the Rangers as they trimmed the roster by 8 this afternoon. Othmann was expected to be cut and reassigned to the OHL this season, even if he may have been a better option at 3LW than some others. Turner Elson, Karl Henriksson, Patrick Khodorenko,...
Rangers cuts continue, camp down to 29 players
The Rangers cuts continued yesterday, with the Blueshirts cutting 5 players, trimming the training camp roster to 29 players. None of the cuts should surprise anyone, but I wonder what’s going on with Lauri Pajuniemi. His name was never mentioned in camp and he never played in a preseason game. It makes you wonder if he was hurt in camp.
NY Rangers Preseason Game 4: Rangers at Devils
The Rangers have trimmed the roster again, and now we are at the point in the Rangers preseason where roster spots will be won and lost by the way players perform in games. Everyone sent down never had a realistic shot of making the team this year for varying reasons.
NY Rangers Fan Confidence Poll: One more week of preseason
52-24-6 (250 GF, 204 GA); lost in Eastern Conference Final. The Rangers had a busy week, with 4 preseason games. They looked great in the preseason opener before losing a close one in Boston and looking bored against the Devils. They looked much better with a more NHL ready lineup in a win to close out the week.
Around the Farm: Adam Sykora notches assist in first game in 22-23 season
Adam Sykora notched an assist in his first game back with HK Nitra in Slovakia. Sykora is a very hyped prospect, but is still very young –he just turned 18– and will need some time to develop. The goal for this year is to have an impact with Nitra and stick in a scoring role. Of the 5 Euro prospects, Sykora is the one to watch.
Around the Farm: Brennan Othmann scores 2 goals in OHL season debut
Brennan Othmann scored a pair of goals for Flint in his OHL season debut, fresh off his reassignment from Rangers camp. Othmann is likely too good for the OHL, but since he couldn’t play in the AHL, there were no other options. Bryce McConnel-Barker got his first point of...
NHL Season Preview: Four Dark Horse/Sleeper Teams For 2022
NHL Season Preview: Four Dark Horse/Sleeper Teams For 2022

The 2022-23 NHL season is fast approaching and, as always is the case, there will be some dark horse/sleeper teams to keep our eyes on. While we know the Colorado Avalanche still will be a wagon as they defend their Stanley Cup championship, it won't be easy with several other teams in the hunt.
Yankees Select Chi Chi González, Designate Jacob Barnes
The Yankees announced a series of roster moves prior to today’s game, selecting right-hander Chi Chi González to the active roster while designating fellow right-hander Jacob Barnes for assignment. Additionally, infielder/outfielder Matt Carpenter was transferred to the 60-day injured list. González, 30, has bounced around quite a bit...
Postgame 5: Isles Edge Flyers, 2-1
Playing their penultimate game of the preseason, the Flyers lost to the New York Islanders, 2-1, at UBS Arena on Sunday evening. The Flyers, who have only scored a combined five goals in five exhibition games, dropped to 1-4-0. The Islanders improved to 1-2-0. The first period was scoreless. In...
10 observations: Stalock impresses but Hawks fall to Wings
The Blackhawks fell to the Detroit Red Wings 3-0 at the United Center on Saturday in their third preseason game. 1. Here's what the line combinations and pairings were for this game:. Line 1: Tyler Johnson - Jonathan Toews - Taylor Raddysh. Line 2: Philipp Kurashev - Lukas Reichel -...
Yankees set to get key player back for playoffs
The New York Yankees appear to be getting healthy at the right time with the postseason looming. On Friday, manager Aaron Boone revealed that Matt Carpenter is ramping up for a return to action. Carpenter could play in the team’s final regular season series against Texas, but seems all but certain to return for the ALDS no matter what.
Yankees’ Matt Carpenter taking BP, could be ALDS option (if not sooner)
NEW YORK — A slight smile was visible at the bottom of Matt Carpenter’s bushy mustache Friday afternoon while he stopped for a moment to update a small group of Yankees reporters on his rehabbing. The lefty-hitting infielder/outfielder is close to fully recovered from a left foot fracture...
Latest on Yankees’ Clay Holmes, who’s shut down with a rotator cuff issue
NEW YORK — It’s not going to be a fun task for the Yankees choosing relievers for their upcoming Division Series roster. They’ll probably go with a 13-man pitching staff, four starters and nine bullpen arms … if they can find nine who are fit to pitch.
