White Sox’s Tony La Russa retires: Ex-Mets star is ‘perfect fit,’ former Yankees coach in the mix

It’s the end of the road for Tony La Russa. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports the Chicago White Sox manager is expected to announce his retirement on Monday. La Russ, who turns 78 on Tuesday, has been away from the team since August 30. Nightengale reports the three-time World Series champion was advised to retire after being diagnosed with heart problems which required the installation of a pacemaker.
CHICAGO, IL
Yankees’ Aaron Judge using Mike Schmidt motto to keep Triple Crown alive while he sees few strikes

NEW YORK — Yankees manager Aaron Boone had a fun childhood being the son of a big leaguer. When Bob Boone was the Philadelphia Phillies’ catcher in the 1970s and early ‘80s, Aaron and older brother Bret accompanied dad to Veterans Stadium almost every home game. Before games, the Boone boys played with the many other youngsters who showed up with their father … Pete Rose’s son and Greg Luzinski’s kid, etc.
BRONX, NY
