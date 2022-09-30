Read full article on original website
Half Of The Lakers Roster From Last Season Is No Longer In The NBA
The Los Angeles Lakers had a very terrible season in 2021-22, missing the play-in tournament and winning well under 40 games in the entire season. The team had a lot of issues, Russell Westbrook's poor play and Anthony Davis' injuries being prime among those, but that wasn't the only thing wrong with the Lakers last season.
Giannis Antetokounmpo Walked Out On Malika Andrews After Losing The 2019 ECF, And Khris Middleton Was Absolutely Shocked
Before winning the 2021 NBA Championship, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks were somewhat stuck in a loop. They would have a great regular season, but come playoff time, the Bucks would fail to get over the hurdle. In 2019, Giannis really started to dominate and even won the first...
BREAKING: Boston Celtics Signing 6x NBA All-Star
On Friday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Boston Celtics are signing Blake Griffin. Last season, the six-time NBA All-Star averaged 6.4 points per game for the Brooklyn Nets.
Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension
Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
Dwight Howard issues message for NBA teams
Dwight Howard remains 0-for-30 with NBA teams this offseason, but he is not quitting just yet. The eight-time All-Star center Howard took to Instagram on Saturday with a message for the entire league. Howard posted a video of himself vigorously riding a stationary bike and put in the overlay caption “when you’re in the best shape of your life but still a free agent.”
Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson set off 3-point fireworks in Japan, 'humble' Jordan Poole in the process
With the Golden State Warriors in Japan for a pair of preseason games against the Washington Wizards, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson treated fans to a downtown show on Saturday. Competing as a pair in a 3-point shootout against teammates Jordan Poole and Moses Moody, the Splash Brothers reminded the...
Ime Udoka used ‘crude language’ with female Celtics staffer before relationship (report)
With Ime Udoka suspended for the entire 2022-23 season, more details about which team policies he violated are coming to light. The independent law firm the Celtics hired to investigate the situation found that Udoka used “crude language in his dialogue with a female subordinate prior to the start of an improper workplace relationship with the woman,” according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
‘Kendrick today was killing’: Lakers members can’t help but praise guard after he lights up practice
Less than one week into the Los Angeles Lakers’ training camp, guard Kendrick Nunn is apparently drawing rave reviews after missing last season due to injury. Nunn was signed by the Lakers as a free agent last year, but a nagging bone bruise in his right knee never healed well enough to return him to the court. Now, he’s an early contender to start the regular season opener.
NBA Rumors: The Los Angeles Lakers Will Only Trade Draft Picks For Deal That Returns Them To Contender Status
After last years chaotic campaign, many fans and analysts have been practically begging for the Lakers to move on from Russell Westbrook. But to trade him now, L.A. would likely have to either take back a large salary or give up their own future picks in the deal. According to...
Shaquille O'Neal Interested in Buying the Suns with Jeff Bezos: 'I Would Gladly Like to Talk to Him'
Shaquille O'Neal has expressed interest in partnering with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in a possible bid to buy one of his former basketball teams. Talking to TMZ on Saturday, the NBA icon, 50, talked about potentially buying the Phoenix Suns, a former team of his that will partly be up for sale given Robert Sarver's plans to sell following his one-year suspension after an independent investigation found the team's owner "engaged in conduct that clearly violated common workplace standards."
Sources: Investigation found Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka used crude language in dialogue with female subordinate prior to start of improper relationship
The independent law firm probe into Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka found that he used crude language in his dialogue with a female subordinate prior to the start of an improper workplace relationship with the woman, an element that significantly factored into the severity of his one-year suspension, sources told ESPN.
Warriors' most meaningful offseason pickup might turn out to be BTS
While on tour in Japan, Steph Curry and the Dubs may have added a second K-pop superstar to their fan base.
Houston Rockets Officially Announce 8-Player Trade
On Friday, the Houston Rockets officially announced an eight-player trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The deal included former third overall pick Derrick Favors.
NBA world reacts to massive Boston Celtics signing
While the Boston Celtics were unable to pull off a trade for NBA megastar Kevin Durant this offseason, it looks like the team did make a pretty massive splash in free agency as the team appears to be set to add six-time NBA All-Star big man Blake Griffin. According to...
Naomi Osaka Wears Unreleased Air Jordans to NBA Preseason Game
Tennis star Naomi Osaka wore Air Jordan sneakers ahead of their release date to the Golden State Warriors preseason game in Japan.
Lakers Rumors: Teams Were Dissuaded From Trading For Bojan Bogdanovic Due To Desire For Long-Term Extension
The Los Angeles Lakers went into the offseason hoping to make drastic changes to their roster after missing the postseason in 2021-22. While there were are number of changes, one thing that has remained constant is that Russell Westbrook is on the roster. The Lakers made several attempts to trade Westbrook this summer, although to no avail. One of the discussions they had was with the Utah Jazz after their entered a rebuild by trading both Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell.
Celtics Agree To Deal With Former Perennial All-Star: Report
The Boston Celtics have reportedly agreed to "a one-year, fully guaranteed deal" with former All-Star free agent Blake Griffin, sources with knowledge of the negotiations confirmed to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Griffin spent the 2021-22 season with the Brooklyn Nets after initially signing with the franchise in March 2021. The six-time...
Ime Udoka investigation: Boston Celtics coach used crude language toward female staff member, per report
An investigation by an independent law firm commissioned by the Boston Celtics found that head coach Ime Udoka used crude language toward a female subordinate before starting his alleged inappropriate workplace relationship with her, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Udoka was recently suspended for the entire 2022-23 NBA season over what the team officially called "violations of team policies."
NBA Fans React To Video Of Los Angeles Lakers Scrimmaging In Practice: "Oh Brother, Another Season Of Bricks."
The Los Angeles Lakers had a disappointing 2021-22 season, and they were far from the championship-caliber team that many expected them to be at the start of last year. They had injury and chemistry issues throughout the year and were also a poor defensive team. It is clear that the...
