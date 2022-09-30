ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Campbell counts out St. Brown and Swift against Seahawks

By Will Burchfield
The Lions will be missing their top two offensive players Sunday against the Seahawks.

Dan Campbell said Friday the team expects to be without running back D'Andre Swift (shoulder, ankle) and receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle).

On St. Brown, who sprained his ankle in last week's loss to the Vikings: "I would say he’s out. Looks like he’s out."

On Swift, who sprained his ankle in Week 1 and then sprained his shoulder in Week 3: "He’s not looking good, either. I’d say he’s probably out as well."

In the absence of their leading rusher and leading receiver, the Lions will lean harder on running back Jamaal Williams, receivers DJ Chark, who's playing through a sore ankle himself, Josh Reynolds and Kalif Raymond and tight end T.J. Hockenson.

"Listen, man, that’s what it’s all about: next man up," said Campbell. "We still got Hock, we got Chark, we got Leaf, we got (Quintez) Cephus, we’ve got Jamaal and we got this O-line and a quarterback than can throw it. So we feel good about it."

Campbell said Chark, who underwent surgery last season to repair a fractured ankle, "is a little sore, something he had repaired last year, but he's good."

