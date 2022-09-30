Read full article on original website
foodgressing.com
Halloween in New Orleans 2022: Events, Parades. Activities
Halloween in New Orleans is the kind of night when you may encounter a vampire, a zombie, or a pirate. When it comes to creating inventive and outrageous costumes, people are New Orleans are sinisterly brilliant. No other city in the world celebrates Halloween like they do. There’s something for...
NOLA.com
Fried Chicken Festival 2022 announces winners in three categories, attendance numbers
Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken earned the award for best fried chicken at the festival devoted to the dish this weekend, organizers announced Sunday. More than 107,000 people turned out for the event. The National Fried Chicken Festival also awarded Bonafried, a New Orleans food truck, for best use of...
wwno.org
Louisiana Eats: Family Style Food Love
What does family mean to you? For the folks on this week's show, when it comes to food, family means everything. NOCCA Culinary Arts student and Chopped Junior champion Retiba Hagazzi is a perfect example of that. The bright, ambitious teenager learned how to love people through food from her father, Khalid. They share that love with the world every time their food truck, Sittoo's Kitchen pulls up. They join us in the studio to share their story.
The Brutal Madame Delphine and Her House of Horrors
Madame Delphine LaLaurie was a high society lady who lived in New Orleans. As with many families during these times, she kept enslaved people. She was considered a respected member of society and could be seen in public treating her staff well. However, it was behind closed doors that the truth lay. Laurie was one of the cruellest mistresses in history and America's first female serial killer.
After 37 years, Chef Andrea Apuzzo says ciao to his restaurant
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Long-time Metairie eatery Andrea’s will close its doors this weekend, owner and namesake Andrea Apuzzo announced Friday (Sept. 30). After 37 years in business, the renowned chef will serve his last round of authentic Italian dishes and say arrivederci to operations. “It’s one of the hardest things for me that I’ve […]
L'Observateur
LaPlace Frostop’s iconic roadside neon mug to be re-installed Oct. 3
LAPLACE — LaPlace Frostop commissioned A–1 Signs, LLC of New Orleans to rebuild its iconic neon, rotating mug. Winds from Hurricane Ida toppled the landmark structure from its pole, destroying it. After a year-long process, the landmark mug is ready to be reinstalled starting Monday, Oct.3, 2022. The...
myneworleans.com
Help Rivertown Theaters Fight Teen Homelessness
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Rivertown Theaters is sponsoring and presenting a benefit concert for COVENANT HOUSE NEW ORLEANS this weekend. Can you spare an hour to be entertained and help us raise money for beds, clothing, bedding, basic necessities and counseling/programming?. Your ticket purchase is your donation!. When:
Cajun Brand Sweet Dough Tarts, Still No Chocolate in the Middle—Why?
For years, folks in Acadiana have wondered why not chocolate.
theadvocate.com
Meet Big Okra: Guinness World Records declares New Orleans man's 16.4-foot okra plant the tallest
It’s official. The esteemed authorities at Guinness World Records have been convinced that Jack Reno Sweeney’s okra plant is indeed the tallest known example of Abelmoschus esculentus anywhere. Though the Guinness certificate of authentication has not yet arrived in the mail, the Guinness website declares that, at 16.4...
WDSU
New Orleans Festivals: A list of all the festivals scheduled for the rest of 2022
NEW ORLEANS — Even though the summer months of 2022 are over, the fun continues! With all the different types of activities going on for the rest of the year, there will be fun for everyone to enjoy. New Orleans is widely known for having the best festivals in the country.
Fire upends life for two Gentilly men who were already facing obstacles
NEW ORLEANS — Carefully walking through his hallway, ashes at his feet, Jesse Llopis is trying to save anything he can. “Medicine, cologne, few papers,” Llopis said. “It’s tore up”. His home, on Baccish Street in Gentilly caught fire early Sunday morning with him and his...
Red Bull Street Kings Returns To New Orleans With Brass Band Showdown
It has been nearly a decade since Red Bull Street Kings invaded New Orleans for the culture-forward brass band competition. As the event returned on Saturday (Sept. 24), anticipation filled the air. Though the showdown did not take place underneath the city’s Claiborne Avenue “bridge” as it has in the past, New Orleans locals remained excited about an afternoon of live music. Under the 90-degree Louisiana sun, participants and supporters waited eagerly for the familiar sound of tubas and horns. While DJ Kelly Green effortlessly mixed hit records, new bops, and chart-toppers of the past, it was clear all in...
Louisiana Tickets Claim Big Powerball Prizes
Louisiana sold tickets lay claim to top prizes in Saturday's Powerball drawing. Check your tickets.
WDSU
Tracking a tropical wave heading for the Caribbean
NEW ORLEANS — The WDSU Weather team is tracking two areas of possible development in the Tropics. There are no direct threats to us at this time. A tropical wave over the central tropical Atlantic has started to get its act together over the past day or two. Showers and thunderstorms associated with the tropical wave have become better organized over the last few hours of Sunday evening.
fox8live.com
Louisiana groups head to Florida, Carolinas to assist in Ian recovery
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hurricane Ian’s remarkable path of destruction has posed challenges for response agencies from the New Orleans area. Both civilian and government resources have had to shift gears as they send dozens of people to help out. Hurricane Ian’s wreckless path across Florida, with a second...
Kenner PD preps for National Night Out kick off
Preparations are underway as the Kenner Police Department gears up for a kick-off event for National Night Out.
NOLA.com
What to know before you go to the Fried Chicken Festival: days, hours, costs, more
The International Fried Chicken Festival is back Saturday and Sunday in New Orleans, with live music on two stages, an arts and crafts market, a custom car showcase and, of course, fried chicken offerings from more than 35 restaurants. Here's what you need to know. When is it?. Saturday, 11...
NOLA.com
Clinging to hull for three hours, Slidell boat captain survives mishap with dog, customer
The water was rough in Lake Borgne when Jim Lamarque's charter fishing boat began having engine problems. He and a customer were headed back from a morning of catching redfish in the Biloxi Marsh on Sept. 18, and as the 75-year-old Lamarque tried to crank the engine, waves washed over the boat. Lamarque managed to make a phone call to a friend, then moved to the front of the 22-foot boat to retrieve the life jackets.
tvnewscheck.com
WDSU Reporter Heath Allen Retires After 28 Years
After 28 years at Hearst’s NBC affiliate WDSU New Orleans, reporter Heath Allen will retire on Sept. 30. He started at WDSU in 1994. During his tenure, he has been an assignment editor, an anchor and the news director before ultimately becoming a reporter on WDSU News This Morning.
New Orleans announces brake tag late fee amnesty
Drivers with expired New Orleans brake tags can get them up-to-date without paying late fees, the city announced today. Vehicles must be reinspected by December 1, 2022.
