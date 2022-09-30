ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herrin, IL

FOX2Now

Centralia, Illinois estate on the market for $375K

CENTRALIA, Ill. – One of Centralia, Illinois’ most recognizable homes is up for sale. About 63 miles east of Downtown St. Louis, this 3,653-square-foot home sits on 3.3 acres and borders Foundation Park to the northern edge of the property. Built in 1938, this secluded estate is set...
CENTRALIA, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Herrin, IL
thecapitalsportsreport.com

Report: Late Model Broadcaster Rick Eshelman is missing

National Dirt Late Model Hall of Fame Inductee Rick Eshelman is missing. At this time, we have very little information. His co-worker Megan Hazel made a Facebook post. She is the Director of Events and Entertainment at World Racing Group. “Illinois friends and family: My co-worker, Rick Eshelman, was traveling...
PADUCAH, KY
cilfm.com

Honor Flight ready to take off Tuesday

Final preparations are being made for Mission Number 9 of the Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois. About 85 veterans and their guardians will depart from Veterans Airport in Marion early Tuesday morning. They will visit several national memorials in Washington, D.C. A welcome home celebration will be held at...
MARION, IL
cilfm.com

Indiana couple faces murder charges

Jefferson County authorities arrested a man and woman from Evansville, Ind., following a fatal shooting in Mt. Vernon this past weekend. 23-year-old Treyaveon Massie and 43-year-old Retha McIntire allegedly shot a man several times at the Rolling Meadows Trailer Park, just north of Mt. Vernon. The primary resident of the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
#Yard Sale
cilfm.com

Chicago man wanted in connection to Carbondale gun theft

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – A Chicago man is wanted by Carbondale Police for stealing a gun from a parked car. Carbondale Police say on the afternoon of September 22, Kendal Burke, 37, broke into a vehicle parked in the 700 block of South Lewis Lane and stole property from inside, including a gun.
CARBONDALE, IL
wrul.com

Multiple Burglaries Reported To Carmi Police Department

Burglars are staying busy during the overnight hours in Carmi. Thursday morning the Carmi Police Department received multiple reports of cars being broken into and ransacked with multiple items being stolen. Amanda S Smith of Carmi reported that on Thursday night someone entered her vehicle while it was parked at 200 Park Lane and had ransacked the inside. Rich Thomas of Alexandria Kentucky reported a theft of over $500 after his vehicle was entered while it was parked at 402 Paint Creek Lane. Thomas said someone entered his vehicle and stole his firearm. The CPD also received a report from Jane Davis of College Blvd that someone had entered her vehicle and stole a handgun and cash, and a report was taken from Alannah Smock of Wilmar Drive that someone entered her vehicle and some bags had been taken out of it.
CARMI, IL
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau man killed in crash in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - A 24-year-old Cape Girardeau resident has been killed in a traffic crash in St. Louis. According to St. Louis County Police, Adam Levi of Cape Girardeau was struck at the intersection of Telegraph Road and Sappington Barracks Road. Crews responded to the scene at 6:28...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Police searching for missing Paducah woman

PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department is searching for a 21-year-old woman last seen on Thursday, Sept. 29. Police say Jetta Owen was last seen outside of the W.B. Sanders building at 820 Washington St. on Thursday. She has not returned to her residence. Owen is 5'6" and weighs...
PADUCAH, KY
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
cilfm.com

Body found Sunday in West City ID’d as West Frankfort man

WEST CITY, Ill. (WJPF) — A dead body, found earlier this month in West City, has been identified. West City Chief of Police Jon Graskewicz says Ryan Halaska, 35, of West Frankfort has been identified as the victim. His remains were found on September 25 in a wooded area near the 900 block of West Washington Street.
WEST FRANKFORT, IL
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Missouri

What are some of your favorite comfort foods? If good burgers are among them then keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state. Are you curious to see if your go-to restaurants is on the list? Continue to read to find out.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

2 arrested for Jefferson County murder

The Out of Darkness suicide awareness, prevention walk will bein Paducah on Saturday, Oct. 1. National Commander of American Legion visits Mo. The National Commander of American Legion visited several site in Missouri on Friday, Sept. 30. Cape Comic Con underway in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Costumed...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Carbondale police searching for suspect in robbery investigation

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - On September 18 at 12:40 a.m., the City of Carbondale Police Department responded to reports of a robbery. According to a released from the police department, the robbery occurred on South Illinois Avenue. Officers learned at about 12:28 a.m. the victim was inside a business when approached by the suspect. The suspect grabbed property that was in the possession of the victim.
CARBONDALE, IL

