Centralia, Illinois estate on the market for $375K
CENTRALIA, Ill. – One of Centralia, Illinois’ most recognizable homes is up for sale. About 63 miles east of Downtown St. Louis, this 3,653-square-foot home sits on 3.3 acres and borders Foundation Park to the northern edge of the property. Built in 1938, this secluded estate is set...
kbsi23.com
Sunshine, Hot Rods, and Good Times: Marion fall festival rolls into third year
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – It was a weekend of fun… and fundraising in Marion as folks enjoyed the 3rd Annual St. Joseph Catholic Church and Marion Knights of Columbus Fall Festival. “We’re just trying to have more community because it’s important to get out and be together, especially...
wpsdlocal6.com
Fourth annual Fall Back to Metropolis to include vendors, celebrity guests
METROPOLIS, IL — The fourth annual Fall Back to Metropolis event will include two days of family fun, vendors, celebrity guests and more. Hidden Gems Novelty and Collectibles will host the event on Oct. 21 and 22 on Market Street in Metropolis, Illinois. Activities include a Mini-Con at Hidden...
Beautiful Perryville, MO treehouse is one of Airbnb's most wish-listed rentals for 2022
When Airbnb revealed their most wish-listed rentals for Summer 2022, Kaci and Waylon Richardet's Perryville treehouse came in at number 5 in the country. One glance at the property will show you why. The show-stopping loft, featured in Architectural Digest, stands 14 feet off the ground, surrounded by trees.
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken County's home of the month for October
The McCracken County Civic Beautification Board has announced McCracken County's home of the month for October. The board selected the home of Dale and Alma Lynn in the Heath community.
thecapitalsportsreport.com
Report: Late Model Broadcaster Rick Eshelman is missing
National Dirt Late Model Hall of Fame Inductee Rick Eshelman is missing. At this time, we have very little information. His co-worker Megan Hazel made a Facebook post. She is the Director of Events and Entertainment at World Racing Group. “Illinois friends and family: My co-worker, Rick Eshelman, was traveling...
cilfm.com
Honor Flight ready to take off Tuesday
Final preparations are being made for Mission Number 9 of the Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois. About 85 veterans and their guardians will depart from Veterans Airport in Marion early Tuesday morning. They will visit several national memorials in Washington, D.C. A welcome home celebration will be held at...
cilfm.com
Indiana couple faces murder charges
Jefferson County authorities arrested a man and woman from Evansville, Ind., following a fatal shooting in Mt. Vernon this past weekend. 23-year-old Treyaveon Massie and 43-year-old Retha McIntire allegedly shot a man several times at the Rolling Meadows Trailer Park, just north of Mt. Vernon. The primary resident of the...
cilfm.com
Chicago man wanted in connection to Carbondale gun theft
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – A Chicago man is wanted by Carbondale Police for stealing a gun from a parked car. Carbondale Police say on the afternoon of September 22, Kendal Burke, 37, broke into a vehicle parked in the 700 block of South Lewis Lane and stole property from inside, including a gun.
wrul.com
Multiple Burglaries Reported To Carmi Police Department
Burglars are staying busy during the overnight hours in Carmi. Thursday morning the Carmi Police Department received multiple reports of cars being broken into and ransacked with multiple items being stolen. Amanda S Smith of Carmi reported that on Thursday night someone entered her vehicle while it was parked at 200 Park Lane and had ransacked the inside. Rich Thomas of Alexandria Kentucky reported a theft of over $500 after his vehicle was entered while it was parked at 402 Paint Creek Lane. Thomas said someone entered his vehicle and stole his firearm. The CPD also received a report from Jane Davis of College Blvd that someone had entered her vehicle and stole a handgun and cash, and a report was taken from Alannah Smock of Wilmar Drive that someone entered her vehicle and some bags had been taken out of it.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau man killed in crash in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - A 24-year-old Cape Girardeau resident has been killed in a traffic crash in St. Louis. According to St. Louis County Police, Adam Levi of Cape Girardeau was struck at the intersection of Telegraph Road and Sappington Barracks Road. Crews responded to the scene at 6:28...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police searching for missing Paducah woman
PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department is searching for a 21-year-old woman last seen on Thursday, Sept. 29. Police say Jetta Owen was last seen outside of the W.B. Sanders building at 820 Washington St. on Thursday. She has not returned to her residence. Owen is 5'6" and weighs...
cilfm.com
Body found Sunday in West City ID’d as West Frankfort man
WEST CITY, Ill. (WJPF) — A dead body, found earlier this month in West City, has been identified. West City Chief of Police Jon Graskewicz says Ryan Halaska, 35, of West Frankfort has been identified as the victim. His remains were found on September 25 in a wooded area near the 900 block of West Washington Street.
3 Great Burger Places in Missouri
What are some of your favorite comfort foods? If good burgers are among them then keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state. Are you curious to see if your go-to restaurants is on the list? Continue to read to find out.
westkentuckystar.com
The crash that closed Old Mayfield Road Wednesday involved two juveniles
A crash that shut down Old Mayfield Road on Wednesday evening involved a vehicle and two pedestrians. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said that the crash occurred just before 7:15 p.m. in the 5100 block of Old Mayfield near Rosewood Drive. The Collision Reconstruction Unit of the McCracken County Sheriff's...
wpsdlocal6.com
Metropolis woman accused of shooting man with shotgun in altercation over Playstation
METROPOLIS, IL — A Metropolis woman has been arrested in connection to a Saturday shooting. According to a Thursday release from the Metropolis Police Department, 59-year-old Anita Prater is accused of holding a Wickliffe man against his will and shooting him after he came to her house to purchase a Playstation.
KFVS12
2 arrested for Jefferson County murder
The Out of Darkness suicide awareness, prevention walk will bein Paducah on Saturday, Oct. 1. National Commander of American Legion visits Mo. The National Commander of American Legion visited several site in Missouri on Friday, Sept. 30. Cape Comic Con underway in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Costumed...
wpsdlocal6.com
Two teens hit by car on Old Mayfield Road, one life-flighted to out-of-state hospital
PADUCAH — Two teens were hit by a car in the 5100 block of Old Mayfield Road Wednesday evening, deputies say. According to a Friday release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the scene at 7:16 p.m. on Sept. 28, where they found two teenage girls severely injured.
KFVS12
Carbondale police searching for suspect in robbery investigation
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - On September 18 at 12:40 a.m., the City of Carbondale Police Department responded to reports of a robbery. According to a released from the police department, the robbery occurred on South Illinois Avenue. Officers learned at about 12:28 a.m. the victim was inside a business when approached by the suspect. The suspect grabbed property that was in the possession of the victim.
