ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Donations needed: Conn. Blood Center calls on residents amid Hurricane Ian

By Olivia Casey
WTNH
WTNH
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dZ9Nx_0iGnBeZN00

Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Blood Center issued an urgent call for help on Friday amid Hurricane Ian’s destruction in the south.

The hurricane, which tore through the coast of Florida, was categorized as a powerful Category 4 storm. Experts said it was one of the strongest hurricanes to make landfall on the west coast of Florida. Although it moved north, Floridians are still feeling the impact.

The CBC, a member of the New York Blood Center Enterprises, has already sent blood to the region, but more donations are needed in order to maintain a stable supply of blood and platelets to save lives and ensure appropriate patient care.

Blood is perishable, the CBC said, noting that blood collection organizations nationwide on average had only 1-2 days’ blood supply heading into the storm. They expect disruptions in blood collections and transportation challenges in Florida and throughout the southeast over the next several days, which will exacerbate already low inventories.

“As Connecticut residents look to support the effects of Hurricane Ian, we are encouraging them to consider donating blood, a lifesaving gift for so many,” Jonathan DeCasanova, account manager for CBC, said.

Learn how you can donate blood via CBC or make an appointment here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WTNH

Police: Escaped Conn. inmate arrested in Georgia

(WTNH) — An escaped inmate from Connecticut who was on the run has been arrested by police in Georgia. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office in Henry County, Georgia arrested 31-year-old Forenza Rakeem Murphy, who was serving time on a robbery charge at a Connecticut Department of Correction’s (DOC) halfway house. Police said Murphy left the […]
HENRY COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Society
State
New York State
Local
Connecticut Health
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
State
Connecticut State
Eyewitness News

CT families left scrambling to get flights out of FL following Ian

CT families left scrambling to get flights out of FL following Ian. As the recovery efforts continue following Ian, people from Connecticut remained stuck in Florida on Thursday. Local coffee shops enjoy National Coffee Day. Updated: 4 hours ago. To all the coffee lovers out there, happy National Coffee Day.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Hauntings and moose — The most Googled things about Connecticut last week

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s antlered friends were fa”moose” on Google last week, according to data from the search giant. “Moose in Connecticut” was listed as second-most “rising” search when it comes to Connecticut, according to Google Trends, with searches for the terms increasing by 600%. Hurricane Gloria was third on the “rising” list, […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
NewsTimes

Hundreds without power in CT as Hurricane Ian remnants drench region

Hundreds of households across Connecticut are without power as the remnants of Hurricane Ian bring rain and stiff winds to the region. Nearly 1,500 customers are without power as of 4 p.m., according to Eversource and the United Illuminating Co., the two power companies that service much of the state.
WESTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Donations#National Hurricane Center#Donate Blood#Hurricanes#Hurricane Ian#Floridians#Cbc#Nexstar Media Inc
WTNH

Connecticut celebrates ‘Junior Fire Marshal Day,’ teaches students how to prevent fires

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut is celebrating “Junior Fire Marshal Day.” On Friday, Gov. Ned Lamont made the proclamation to mark the program’s 75-year anniversary. Around 100 kids were deputized by the Hartford Fire Department and learned ways to keep their families safe from fire. The insurance company, The Hartford, has been dedicated to teaching […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

People in Connecticut speak out on new laws that went into effect

CONNECTICUT, USA — 80 new laws went into effect in Connecticut on October 1 from stricter animal regulations to new juvenile crime laws. Among the new laws, is an act requiring background checks for youth camp employees and youth sports coaches. Staff members ages 18 and up must get background checks, including checks of criminal history, sex offender registry and child abuse registry if they apply for positions that work with children.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- September 29, 2022

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that despite the wind and swell from Fiona last weekend, the light tackle bite continued in the Eastern Sound. The churned-up water seemed to help the albie bite, which is in full swing across the Sound. The fish move around quite a bit from day to day, and somedays they have lockjaw, but they can be found consistently in all their usual haunts. Matt reported that they seem to be particularly active during the hour or two before and after the tide changes. Silver, electric chicken, pink, shrimp, and olive colored epoxy jigs have been working well, along with the usual soft plastics. If you’re looking for a break from the albies, the striped bass remain plentiful, with a good number of fish to 40-inches taking Docs, Mullys, and live bait offerings. The striped bass bite has transitioned from just a low-light game to basically anytime of day, as long as you hit the tide right and find them.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH.com

This Week in CT: Avelo CEO discusses upcoming plans

(WTNH) – This past year has been one of tremendous growth for Connecticut air travel. The state has seen new flights added at Bradley Airport, seaplane service at Sikorsky Airport, and the rebirth of Tweed-New Haven Airport. Avelo Airlines has transported the once moribund airport and has even bigger...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Branford Family Evacuated During Florida Vacation Due to Ian

A Branford family got more than what they bargained for during what was supposed to be a relaxing two-week trip to the island of Captiva in Florida. Ian made landfall in Florida Wednesday as a category 4 hurricane and became a tropical storm over land early Thursday. Around 5 a.m....
CAPTIVA, FL
sheltonherald.com

Plane low on gas lands safely in Newtown on Lake Lillinonah, official says

NEWTOWN — A plane that can operate on land and water was running low on fuel Friday when it made an unscheduled landing on Lake Lillinonah, officials said. The plane, a small single-engine aircraft, landed safely around 11:30 a.m. Friday and refueled with assistance from people on shore before taking off again without incident, according to Assistant Fire Chief Ray Corbo, of Newtown Hook & Ladder.
NEWTOWN, CT
kiiky.com

10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023

If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
CONNECTICUT STATE
mainepublic.org

Bridgeport 'Sound on Sound' festival brings big-name acts and problems to Connecticut

Lead singer of The Revivalists, David Shaw, jumps onto the loudspeaker barefoot mid-performance on Day 1 of the Sound on Sound festival at Seaside Park in Bridgeport, Conn. A new concert in Bridgeport brought in tens of thousands of fans to Connecticut over the weekend. But the two-day “Sound on Sound” festival was marred by parking problems, long lines and bad sound.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

WTNH

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy