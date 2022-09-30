ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Everything to Know About the Met Gala 2023: Theme, How to Watch and More

By Robyn Merrett
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VK5b6_0iGnAys200

Fashion's biggest night! The 2023 Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala will honor an icon.

Organizers of the annual event — commonly called the Met Gala — announced its theme on Friday, September 30. Officially titled, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," the festivity will highlight the legacy of the famed German fashion designer who died in 2019 at age 85.

"Every design starts with a sketch," the official Met Museum account tweeted alongside a video of Lagerfeld at work.

Like every year, the gala's theme coincides with an exhibition at the museum. "Coming May 2023 — explore the artistic methodology and stylistic vocabulary of Karl Lagerfeld's designs in 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beaty' at the Met's #CostumeInstitute," the historic institution shared.

The showcase will open to the public on Thursday, May 5, and will be celebrated at the invite-only Met Gala on Monday, May 1. The exhibition will end on Sunday, July 16.

Event coordinators shared further details on the special presentation via the Met Museum website .

"Focusing on the designer’s stylistic vocabulary as expressed in aesthetic themes that appear time and again in his fashions from the 1950s to his final collection in 2019, the show will spotlight the German-born designer’s unique working methodology," a statement on the website read. "Most of the approximately 150 pieces on display will be accompanied by Lagerfeld’s sketches, which underscore his complex creative process and the collaborative relationships with his premières, or head seamstresses."

The gala was established in 1948 to fundraise for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. In 1999, Vogue 's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour took over as chairwoman, which paved the way for a more celebrity-focused party. The Met Gala is also one of the four days out of the year that the New York City museum is closed to the public, along with Thanksgiving, Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

Through the years, the Met Gala has become a career-defining event for Hollywood's biggest names. Kim Kardashian first graced the iconic red steps in 2013 alongside her then-husband, Kanye West . The Skims founder, who was pregnant with daughter North at the time, was the topic of discussion for months thanks to her floral dress with attached glove-sleeves. Many slammed the Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy look, but it is now hailed as one of the most memorable Met moments of all time.

"I was Kanye's plus one & so nervous! I didn't know anyone & I'm sure no one wanted me there lol. I did my own lipstick & the color is so off. I went home & cried after [out] of insecurity, but this is one of my fave looks now," Kardashian tweeted in 2019 .

Flash-forward to the 2022 event, the TV personality attended with her now-ex boyfriend Pete Davidson , in Marilyn Monroe's crystal-covered Bob Mackie design — which also sparked a heated debate. (The Selfish author was accused of ripping the archival number but has denied damaging the gown.)

Other Met Gala standouts include Rihanna 's sunny Guo Pei design at the 2015 event and Zendaya 's Cinderella-inspired Tommy Hilfiger dress at the 2019 occasion.

Keep scrolling to learn more about the 2023 Met Gala:

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

See All of Doja Cat’s Wild but Amazing Paris Fashion Week Beauty Looks: From Face Paint to Striped Lips

Drama is served! Doja Cat took the act of getting glammed up to a whole new level during Paris Fashion Week. The "Say So" singer, 26, debuted several wild beauty looks while attending this season's hottest spring/summer 2023 runway shows and we almost couldn't believe our eyes. For the Vivienne Westwood presentation on Saturday, October […]
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Riccardo Tisci
Person
Bob Mackie
Person
Rihanna
Person
Tommy Hilfiger
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Anna Wintour
Person
Zendaya
Person
Karl Lagerfeld
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Us Weekly

Everything Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz Have Said About Each Other and Their Relationship: My ‘Role Model’

No in-law drama in sight. Nicola Peltz Beckham has been honest about her relationship with mother-in-law Victoria Beckham, despite rumors that the pair don't get along. The Bates Motel actress thinks that speculation of a feud began when she wore a Valentino Haute Couture for her April 2022 wedding to Brooklyn Beckham, rather than one […]
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Will Smith Attends Screening for His 1st Movie Since the Chris Rock Oscars Slap

Moving forward. Will Smith attended a screening for Emancipation, his first movie since he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars in March. The Academy Award winner, 54, participated in a Q&A about the film after a a special screening in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, October 1. The conversation also included Antoine Fuqua, the movie’s director, as well as Mary Elliott, curator of American slavery at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Met Gala#City Museum#German#The Met Museum
Us Weekly

Victoria Beckham Shares Pics of Daughter-in-Law Nicola Peltz Amid Rift Rumors: ‘Grateful for My Family’

No drama here. Victoria Beckham shared several photos of daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz Beckham amid rumors that the duo are feuding. "It’s Paris baby!! I’m so grateful for my family, @BritishVogue and @VogueMagazine for always supporting me on this journey xx VB," the fashion designer, 48, wrote via Instagram on Friday, September 30, ahead of her […]
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Us Weekly

17 of the Best Heeled Boots and Booties for Fall

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Bring out the boots! It's officially time to store our sandals away for the next couple of seasons and start filling our shoe rack with stylish, cold weather must-haves. That means all types of boots and booties. Some […]
APPAREL
Us Weekly

Emily Ratajkowski Slams Ana de Armas’ Marilyn Monroe Biopic ‘Blonde’ for ‘Crazy Fetishization of Female Pain’: ‘We All Need to Be a Little More Pissed Off’

Addressing her criticism. Emily Ratajkowski did not hold back about the Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde — even though she didn’t have a chance to see the project for herself yet. Everything to Know About Ana de Armas' Marilyn Monroe Biopic 'Blonde'. “I’m not surprised to hear it’s yet...
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

220K+
Followers
22K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy