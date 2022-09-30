ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheridan, WY

A Brief History of Taxidermy in Sheridan

It is fall and fall means hunting season in Sheridan and the surrounding area. Once a hunter downs a fine trophy, he wants to preserve it. Enter the taxidermist. The word, taxidermy, is made up of two Greek words, ‘Taxis’ meaning arrangement, and ‘Derma’, which means skin. Therefore, taxidermy is the arrangement of skin.
SHERIDAN, WY
Light Agenda Scheduled for Sheridan County Commission

Sheridan County’s Commissioners will work through a light agenda Tuesday during their first regular meeting of October. They will consider a transfer of a retail liquor license concerning Bear Lodge, contingent upon the sale of the property. Also scheduled is consideration of the approval of the Bobcat Estates Subdivision...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Main Street Closure

Main Street from Coffeen Avenue/Burkitt Street to 1st Street in Sheridan will be closed temporarily this weekend due to a Wyoming Department of Transportation striping project. City Administrator Stu McCrae made the announcement at the City Council’s recent study session. McCrae said the intent of the contractor is to...
SHERIDAN, WY
Council to Consider Applying for National Historical Publications and Records Grants for Cemetery

The Sheridan City Council, at their regularly scheduled business meeting Monday night, will be considering two resolutions to apply for National Historic Publications and Records Grants for the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery. Sheridan Mayor Rich Bridger says the goal of this project is to ensure that the records for the cemetery are properly preserved and maintained.
SHERIDAN, WY
County OKs Changes to Rules, Regulations on Division of Land

Sheridan County’s Commissioners have voted to accept the amendments to the rules and regulations pertaining to the division of lands within the county. County Planner Mark Reid explained that the Notice of Intent (NOI) has been advertised for the required 45-day comment period, and received no public comment. He...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY

