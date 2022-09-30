Read full article on original website
Sheridan Media
A Brief History of Taxidermy in Sheridan
It is fall and fall means hunting season in Sheridan and the surrounding area. Once a hunter downs a fine trophy, he wants to preserve it. Enter the taxidermist. The word, taxidermy, is made up of two Greek words, ‘Taxis’ meaning arrangement, and ‘Derma’, which means skin. Therefore, taxidermy is the arrangement of skin.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan County Cross Country Results: September 30 – October 1, 2022
Sheridan and Tongue River ran at Miles City, Montana, while Big Horn was at Wright. The next scheduled cross country meet for Sheridan in on Friday, October 7th at Gillette. Tongue River will compete the same day at Powell. Big Horn will compete the same day at Glenrock. Custer County...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan County High School Volleyball Recap: September 26 – October 1, 2022
The Sheridan County teams went a combined 2-8 in games this week. Sheridan: On Thursday, The Lady Broncs traveled to Casper to play Green River and lost 3-0 (25-15, 25-16, 25-13). Friday and Saturday Sheridan was in Cheyenne, where they lost to both Central 3-0 (25-20, 26-24, 25-15), and East...
Sheridan Media
Light Agenda Scheduled for Sheridan County Commission
Sheridan County’s Commissioners will work through a light agenda Tuesday during their first regular meeting of October. They will consider a transfer of a retail liquor license concerning Bear Lodge, contingent upon the sale of the property. Also scheduled is consideration of the approval of the Bobcat Estates Subdivision...
Sheridan Media
Main Street Closure
Main Street from Coffeen Avenue/Burkitt Street to 1st Street in Sheridan will be closed temporarily this weekend due to a Wyoming Department of Transportation striping project. City Administrator Stu McCrae made the announcement at the City Council’s recent study session. McCrae said the intent of the contractor is to...
Sheridan Media
Council to Consider Applying for National Historical Publications and Records Grants for Cemetery
The Sheridan City Council, at their regularly scheduled business meeting Monday night, will be considering two resolutions to apply for National Historic Publications and Records Grants for the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery. Sheridan Mayor Rich Bridger says the goal of this project is to ensure that the records for the cemetery are properly preserved and maintained.
Sheridan Media
County OKs Changes to Rules, Regulations on Division of Land
Sheridan County’s Commissioners have voted to accept the amendments to the rules and regulations pertaining to the division of lands within the county. County Planner Mark Reid explained that the Notice of Intent (NOI) has been advertised for the required 45-day comment period, and received no public comment. He...
oilcity.news
Two Sheridan men plead guilty to federal charges after highway patrol seized 1.97 pounds of meth
CASPER, Wyo. — Two Sheridan men entered guilty pleas in federal court on Thursday to charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and aiding and abetting the distribution of meth. On March 3, 2022, Jeffery Michael Johnson, 32, and Michael Shae Kelli, 22, were pulled over by the...
