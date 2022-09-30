ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, MO

myleaderpaper.com

Festus Marching Tigers take trip to 'Funkytown" on senior night

The Festus High Marching Tigers closed out their brief (three-game) regular season home schedule Friday, Sept. 30, by celebrating their four-year members on senior night. After gathering in a circle in the end zone right before halftime to listen to sage words of advice, a bit of humor and a few tears from their eldest cohorts, the Marching Tigers dispersed to perform this year's halftime show, "#We Are Festus," featuring the classic disco smash, "Funkytown."
FESTUS, MO
lutheranmuseum.com

Kipping Up with the Meyer’s and the Lohmann’s

Maybe in English communities, you can talk about “Keeping Up with the Jones’s”, but from our German community comes a story of “Kipping Up with the Meyer’s and the Lohmann’s”. We begin with a birthday girl. Augusta Maria Magdalena Meyer was born on...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
timesnewspapers.com

“It’s Going To Be Incredible”

Bikers, hikers and runners in the area, particularly in Kirkwood, are chomping at the bit to use the new Interstate 44 bridge lane over the Meramec River. The lane is dedicated for their use, but ramps and other infrastructure — also for their use — are still under construction.
KIRKWOOD, MO
Washington Missourian

PHOTO GALLERY: Union Rummage Sale springs into fall

The Union Parks and Recreation Department's annual Rummage Sale has become a spring tradition. But a fall version was held for the first time Saturday at City Auditorium. Along with vendors selling everything from dollhouses to artwork, the Franklin County Humane Society had cats available for adoption for $25. It is part of its special through Oct. 8 that allows people to adopt a cat for $25 and a second for free. In addition, several vendors raised money for the humane society.
UNION, MO
#Wildcats
recordpatriot.com

Uptown Scoops 'fun little destination'

If Donna Green is going to enjoy a treat, it’s going to be a cookie. That’s why when it came to opening her own business, a frozen custard and homemade cookie shop was the most obvious pick. “Cookies are my favorite thing,” Green said. Green is the...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri

If you happen to live in Missouri and you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time, and you are also looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
recordpatriot.com

Four zoning requests approved

EDWARDSVILLE – Four zoning requests were approved by the Madison County Zoning Board of Appeals Tuesday. The requests will now go to the Madison County Board's Building and Zoning Committee, which meets at 5 p.m. Oct. 6, before going to the full county board for final approval. The requests...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Two seriously hurt in motorcycle mishap on Flucom Road

Two people – a Festus woman and a De Soto man – were seriously hurt in a motorcycle accident Saturday, Oct. 1, on Flucom Road near Fox Farm Road east of De Soto. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Kurbie Moon, 52, of De Soto was riding a 2005 Harley Davidson Fatboy motorcycle west in the 4000 block of Flucom Road at 4:20 p.m. when he swerved around a vehicle stopped in the road to make a left turn onto a private driveway. The motorcycle overturned onto its right side, throwing Moon and a passenger, Amber Covington, 43, of Festus, off.
DE SOTO, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Wildwood teenager joins St. Louis Civic Orchestra

Ava Lamb of Wildwood has earned a spot in the St. Louis Civic Orchestra, a rare achievement for a high school student. Orchestra administrator Jeanne Lambson said the 55-member orchestra ranges from 17-year-old Ava to players in their 80s. “It’s extremely rare for a high schooler to be a regular...
WILDWOOD, MO
FOX2Now

Highest and lowest paying education jobs in St. Louis

Whether you picture hard-working teachers buying school supplies for their students or genius professors shaping future leaders, it’s fair to say education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. So much so that there’s room to specialize and pursue your passion. Historically, teachers’ pay is a rather contentious topic....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
viatravelers.com

35 Fun & Best Things to Do in St. Louis, Missouri

It’s a big city, that’s for sure! But is it worth a visit? Here is a list of the amazing things to do in St. Louis, Missouri, that will make it one of Missouri’s finest. If you’ve never been, I’m doubtful you’ve not heard the good things about it. And if you’ve not heard about it, you are sure to learn everything about it now.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis woman crashes, dies in central Missouri

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis woman died in a crash in central Missouri overnight. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Victoria Cooper, 50, got off a roadway in Howard County and hit a fence and a tree. The crash happened around 1 a.m. Thursday. Cooper died on the scene from her injuries.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

College career services will be a big part of Job Fair

There is still time to snag a booth at the fourth annual Jefferson County Job Fair, set for Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the Fox C-6 Service Center, 849 Jeffco Blvd., in Arnold. A variety of businesses will staff booths with representatives to talk with prospective employees, take resumes and answer questions.
ARNOLD, MO
Illinois Business Journal

SIUE inducts 10 into Alumni Hall of Fame during ‘A Night Among the Stars’

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville honored 10 remarkable graduates at the 2022 SIUE Alumni Hall of Fame ceremony, “A Night Among the Stars,” held Friday, Sept. 23, in the Morris University Center’s Meridian Ballroom. The impressive alumni have made exceptional contributions in their chosen fields, in their communities and at SIUE through their leadership, character and hard work.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL

