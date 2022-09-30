Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
How to Avoid Crime in St. LouisTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
The renovation of an old 1913 train station into the Frisco Station Lofts saved another historic buildingCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
myleaderpaper.com
Festus Marching Tigers take trip to 'Funkytown" on senior night
The Festus High Marching Tigers closed out their brief (three-game) regular season home schedule Friday, Sept. 30, by celebrating their four-year members on senior night. After gathering in a circle in the end zone right before halftime to listen to sage words of advice, a bit of humor and a few tears from their eldest cohorts, the Marching Tigers dispersed to perform this year's halftime show, "#We Are Festus," featuring the classic disco smash, "Funkytown."
KMOV
Examining what could be next for Rosati-Kain and St. Mary’s amid Archdiocese’s move to close the schools
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - So many questions now weigh over two St. Louis City Catholic institutions that are facing closure. So many emotions weigh even harder on the students and families who attend Rosati-Kain and St Mary’s High School, which the Archdiocese decided would close after the 2022-2023 school year.
lutheranmuseum.com
Kipping Up with the Meyer’s and the Lohmann’s
Maybe in English communities, you can talk about “Keeping Up with the Jones’s”, but from our German community comes a story of “Kipping Up with the Meyer’s and the Lohmann’s”. We begin with a birthday girl. Augusta Maria Magdalena Meyer was born on...
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in St. Louis metro area
It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes...
Award-winning Schnucks cake designer honors Cardinals legends with edible works of art
The St. Louis Cardinals are joining fans in celebrating the final MLB season for Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina and their historic moments with pitcher Adam Wainwright. And they are doing it in sweet style.
This Is Missouri's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
timesnewspapers.com
“It’s Going To Be Incredible”
Bikers, hikers and runners in the area, particularly in Kirkwood, are chomping at the bit to use the new Interstate 44 bridge lane over the Meramec River. The lane is dedicated for their use, but ramps and other infrastructure — also for their use — are still under construction.
Washington Missourian
PHOTO GALLERY: Union Rummage Sale springs into fall
The Union Parks and Recreation Department's annual Rummage Sale has become a spring tradition. But a fall version was held for the first time Saturday at City Auditorium. Along with vendors selling everything from dollhouses to artwork, the Franklin County Humane Society had cats available for adoption for $25. It is part of its special through Oct. 8 that allows people to adopt a cat for $25 and a second for free. In addition, several vendors raised money for the humane society.
recordpatriot.com
Uptown Scoops 'fun little destination'
If Donna Green is going to enjoy a treat, it’s going to be a cookie. That’s why when it came to opening her own business, a frozen custard and homemade cookie shop was the most obvious pick. “Cookies are my favorite thing,” Green said. Green is the...
3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
If you happen to live in Missouri and you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time, and you are also looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri.
This Is Missouri's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
recordpatriot.com
Four zoning requests approved
EDWARDSVILLE – Four zoning requests were approved by the Madison County Zoning Board of Appeals Tuesday. The requests will now go to the Madison County Board's Building and Zoning Committee, which meets at 5 p.m. Oct. 6, before going to the full county board for final approval. The requests...
myleaderpaper.com
Two seriously hurt in motorcycle mishap on Flucom Road
Two people – a Festus woman and a De Soto man – were seriously hurt in a motorcycle accident Saturday, Oct. 1, on Flucom Road near Fox Farm Road east of De Soto. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Kurbie Moon, 52, of De Soto was riding a 2005 Harley Davidson Fatboy motorcycle west in the 4000 block of Flucom Road at 4:20 p.m. when he swerved around a vehicle stopped in the road to make a left turn onto a private driveway. The motorcycle overturned onto its right side, throwing Moon and a passenger, Amber Covington, 43, of Festus, off.
Rosati-Kain High School Should Stay Open, Leave Archdiocese
One alumna argues for her school to leave the Archdiocese and operate independently
myleaderpaper.com
Wildwood teenager joins St. Louis Civic Orchestra
Ava Lamb of Wildwood has earned a spot in the St. Louis Civic Orchestra, a rare achievement for a high school student. Orchestra administrator Jeanne Lambson said the 55-member orchestra ranges from 17-year-old Ava to players in their 80s. “It’s extremely rare for a high schooler to be a regular...
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in St. Louis
Whether you picture hard-working teachers buying school supplies for their students or genius professors shaping future leaders, it’s fair to say education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. So much so that there’s room to specialize and pursue your passion. Historically, teachers’ pay is a rather contentious topic....
viatravelers.com
35 Fun & Best Things to Do in St. Louis, Missouri
It’s a big city, that’s for sure! But is it worth a visit? Here is a list of the amazing things to do in St. Louis, Missouri, that will make it one of Missouri’s finest. If you’ve never been, I’m doubtful you’ve not heard the good things about it. And if you’ve not heard about it, you are sure to learn everything about it now.
KMOV
St. Louis woman crashes, dies in central Missouri
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis woman died in a crash in central Missouri overnight. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Victoria Cooper, 50, got off a roadway in Howard County and hit a fence and a tree. The crash happened around 1 a.m. Thursday. Cooper died on the scene from her injuries.
myleaderpaper.com
College career services will be a big part of Job Fair
There is still time to snag a booth at the fourth annual Jefferson County Job Fair, set for Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the Fox C-6 Service Center, 849 Jeffco Blvd., in Arnold. A variety of businesses will staff booths with representatives to talk with prospective employees, take resumes and answer questions.
Illinois Business Journal
SIUE inducts 10 into Alumni Hall of Fame during ‘A Night Among the Stars’
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville honored 10 remarkable graduates at the 2022 SIUE Alumni Hall of Fame ceremony, “A Night Among the Stars,” held Friday, Sept. 23, in the Morris University Center’s Meridian Ballroom. The impressive alumni have made exceptional contributions in their chosen fields, in their communities and at SIUE through their leadership, character and hard work.
