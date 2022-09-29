Read full article on original website
Overby Orthodontics Prep Athlete of the Week named!
Congratulations to this week’s KAUS Overby Orthodontics Prep Athlete of the Week, Trey Anderson of the Lyle/Pacelli Athletics football team!. Anderson, a senior running back and linebacker for the Athletics has been insturmental in the club’s two-game winning streak, as he carried the ball 25 times for 128 yards and two touchdowns, including a 10-yard run to paydirt in the third quarter that wound up being the eventual game-winner in a recent 14-6 Lyle/Pacelli win over then-unbeaten Cedar Mountain, and Anderson totaled 30 carries for 201 yards and two touchdowns, plus he caught a touchdown pass in a 38-16 win over Southland last Friday night. Anderson will be looked to again on both sides of the ball Friday night as the Athletics go for win number three in a row in their Homecoming game versus Houston in Lyle.
Austin Packers football team falls on the road to Rochester Century 20-7 Saturday evening
The Austin Packers and the Rochester Century Panthers, two teams looking to get back on the winning track met in a Big Southeast District Red Division matchup in Rochester Saturday night, and in Century’s Homecoming game, the hosts were able to score 14 unanswered second half points on their way to a 20-7 win.
Lyle/Pacelli Athletics football team downs Houston 30-6 on Homecoming Friday evening for third win in a row
The Lyle/Pacelli Athletics football team played host to the Houston Hurricanes for their annual Homecoming game in Lyle Friday evening, and Athletics quarterback Jake Truckenmiller three three touchdown passes and ran for a touchdown as well to help lead LP to their third win in a row, 30-6. Truckenmiller found...
Grand Meadow downs LeRoy/Ostrander 22-6 in District 9 Southeast football action Friday evening
The LeRoy/Ostrander Cardinals and Grand Meadow Superlarks renewed aquaintences on the football gridiron Friday evening in a District 9 Southeast matchup in LeRoy, and it was senior running back Isaac Harmening tallying a pair of 4th quarter touchdowns, one receiving and one rushing, and the Superlarks defense forced four Cardinal turnovers in a 22-6 Grand Meadow win.
