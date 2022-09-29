Congratulations to this week’s KAUS Overby Orthodontics Prep Athlete of the Week, Trey Anderson of the Lyle/Pacelli Athletics football team!. Anderson, a senior running back and linebacker for the Athletics has been insturmental in the club’s two-game winning streak, as he carried the ball 25 times for 128 yards and two touchdowns, including a 10-yard run to paydirt in the third quarter that wound up being the eventual game-winner in a recent 14-6 Lyle/Pacelli win over then-unbeaten Cedar Mountain, and Anderson totaled 30 carries for 201 yards and two touchdowns, plus he caught a touchdown pass in a 38-16 win over Southland last Friday night. Anderson will be looked to again on both sides of the ball Friday night as the Athletics go for win number three in a row in their Homecoming game versus Houston in Lyle.

LYLE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO