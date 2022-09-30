Read full article on original website
Related
What comes next for central Ohio family in Florida after Hurricane Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Cleanup continues in Florida, especially in the southwestern portion of the state, where Hurricane Ian left behind some of the worst damage. Some families with ties to central Ohio are trying to figure out their next steps after riding out the storm. At this point, the Federico family and all the […]
Ohio woman among victims killed in Hurricane Ian in Florida, reports say
DAYTON, Ohio — A Dayton woman who traveled to Florida with family members and a friend last week to celebrate her 40th birthday was killed when Hurricane Ian made landfall, according to reports. The roof of the Fort Myers home where Nishelle Harris-Miles was staying with her sister, cousin...
wosu.org
Asian longhorned ticks spreading across Ohio, threaten livestock
They're tiny and brown, and they're crawling their way across Ohio. The Asian longhorned tick (ALHT) is an exotic species first reported on U.S. soil in 2017 and has since been found in at least 17 states. So far, they've been found in at least five Ohio counties, most recently...
WANE-TV
Ohio DNR approves water permit for salmon farm in Williams County
PIONEER, Ohio (WANE) The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has given approval to a water withdrawal request by the operators of a salmon farm currently under construction in northwest Ohio. The farm has met with opposition by those who claim the salmon farm will have serious environmental implications. AquaBounty...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvxu.org
An early look at recovery efforts in Florida indicates a long road ahead
Ian has weakened from hurricane strength and is now dropping rain on the Mid-Atlantic. But the massive storm left a trail of destruction over the past few days. Southwest Florida was hit hardest, and that area is facing fresh challenges. The massive recovery effort is running into logistical bottlenecks and now new flooding. NPR's Martin Kaste has spent the day in the region around the epicenter of the damage, Fort Myers, and he's with us now to tell us more. Martin, thanks so much for being here.
myfox28columbus.com
'Things are completely gone,' Central Ohio natives give update on Hurricane Ian aftermath
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "It’s completely gone," Tyler Fehr said as he described the Fort Myers pier following Hurricane Ian. "It’s like it’s wiped off the face of the earth." Former Pickerington resident, Tyler, and his wife Crystal Fehr decided to ride out the storm in...
State investigating Lake Erie fishing tournament rocked by cheating accusations
Allegations of cheating at a Lake Erie fishing competition have gone viral and grabbed nationwide attention.
Lima News
Fall colors: When will Ohio see its peak?
As temperatures cool Ohioans are preparing for vibrant reds, oranges and yellows to reappear outside their windows. Some parts of the state are already beginning to see leaves change and fall colors emerge. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources will provide weekly updates with the fall color report to let residents know when the colors will peak. Check https://ohiodnr.gov/go-and-do/see-the-sights/fall-color for more details.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Details of new Kroger contract sent to central Ohio union members
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The union representing central and southeast Ohio Kroger workers has sent details of a new contract offer being put to a vote next week, documents obtained by NBC4 show. The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union Local 1059 wrote in a public press release that it “will continue to meet […]
wvxu.org
Florida nursing home residents face challenges as evacuations continue
As Florida’s residents deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, nursing home evacuations continue. So far, more than 3,400 residents have been removed from at least 43 facilities, according to the Florida Health Care Association. At others, generators and extra food and medical supplies are allowing patients to shelter...
Abandoned mine land in Ohio gets a new purpose
Former strip mine land along the Interstate 70 corridor is being transformed into a "first of its kind" camping spot in southeastern Ohio. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources on Friday unveiled plans for a new 59-acre campground for The Wilds, a Columbus Zoo safari in Guernsey County, to be funded by a state program to revitalize abandoned mine land.
tigerdroppings.com
Video Of Repeat Lake Erie Fishing Champs Caught Stuffing Their Walleye With Lead Weights
[Trouble on the waterfront in Ohio as a couple of fishermen have been accused of cheating to make their catches seem heavier than they were after video proof emerges... Chase Cominsky and Jake Runyon -- both locals -- were apparently caught stuffing their walleye with weights and other debris ... with things coming to a head on Friday as their fish were being weighed, and then cut open to expose the truth on Lake Erie.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wksu.org
Reshaping the Corn Belt: How farmers in Ohio are looking to change how they farm
Ohio has over 10 million acres of crop land. For decades much of it has been over-plowed, sprayed with fertilizers and stripped of its nutrients. Although recently, more farmers have seen the economic benefit of shifting their practices and being part of the climate change solution. This is the first...
Doug Evans ordered to pay $550,000 for illegally dumping waste
AG Dave Yost said Doug Evans, through Evans Landscaping and three other businesses, violated Ohio laws regulating the disposal of solid waste and construction and demolition debris.
Ohio Burn Ban in effect through November; How these rules may affect you
Enon-Mad River Township Fire and EMS is reminding everyone of the upcoming Burn Ban that is in effect until the end of November, according to their social media page. People who plan to conduct open burning should be aware of the rules that might affect them, ODNR said. Individuals could be held liable for damages caused by a fire they started themselves.
Disabled veterans in Ohio would get tax break under proposed bill
A proposed bill in the Ohio House would exempt disabled veterans and their surviving spouses from needing to pay property taxes.
spectrumnews1.com
Pawpaw season: What you need to know about Ohio’s tropical fruit
NORTH BEND, Ohio — Come September, before the bright yellows and reds start to line the trails at Shawnee Lookout, hikers might notice another surprising signal of summer’s end. A sweet, tropical smell along the forest’s edge that means the pawpaws are ready to drop their fruit.
Nov. 8 election: How Issue 2 would change voting rights in Ohio
On the ballot Nov. 8 is Issue 2, a proposed amendment to the Ohio Constitution that would prohibit local governments from allowing noncitizens to vote in municipal elections.
Ada Herald
Ohio’s last “Full-Service” gas station
LAFAYETTE -- A recent “Weekly Fuel Update” from GasBuddy.com showed the price of gas in Ohio had risen to $3.61 a gallon in that week. And this figure was the average of price data from 5,345 stations across the Buckeye state. They, apparently, didn’t average in the price...
wvxu.org
A look back at Al Gerhardstein's more than 40 years litigating for civil rights
For more than 40 years, civil rights attorney Al Gerhardstein has worked to give a voice to those who often go unheard in society. He has fought for the rights of Ohio prisoners, abortion providers and victims of excessive police force. In 2001, after the police killing of Timothy Thomas...
Comments / 0