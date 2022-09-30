ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

wosu.org

Asian longhorned ticks spreading across Ohio, threaten livestock

They're tiny and brown, and they're crawling their way across Ohio. The Asian longhorned tick (ALHT) is an exotic species first reported on U.S. soil in 2017 and has since been found in at least 17 states. So far, they've been found in at least five Ohio counties, most recently...
WANE-TV

Ohio DNR approves water permit for salmon farm in Williams County

PIONEER, Ohio (WANE) The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has given approval to a water withdrawal request by the operators of a salmon farm currently under construction in northwest Ohio. The farm has met with opposition by those who claim the salmon farm will have serious environmental implications. AquaBounty...
wvxu.org

An early look at recovery efforts in Florida indicates a long road ahead

Ian has weakened from hurricane strength and is now dropping rain on the Mid-Atlantic. But the massive storm left a trail of destruction over the past few days. Southwest Florida was hit hardest, and that area is facing fresh challenges. The massive recovery effort is running into logistical bottlenecks and now new flooding. NPR's Martin Kaste has spent the day in the region around the epicenter of the damage, Fort Myers, and he's with us now to tell us more. Martin, thanks so much for being here.
Lima News

Fall colors: When will Ohio see its peak?

As temperatures cool Ohioans are preparing for vibrant reds, oranges and yellows to reappear outside their windows. Some parts of the state are already beginning to see leaves change and fall colors emerge. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources will provide weekly updates with the fall color report to let residents know when the colors will peak. Check https://ohiodnr.gov/go-and-do/see-the-sights/fall-color for more details.
wvxu.org

Florida nursing home residents face challenges as evacuations continue

As Florida’s residents deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, nursing home evacuations continue. So far, more than 3,400 residents have been removed from at least 43 facilities, according to the Florida Health Care Association. At others, generators and extra food and medical supplies are allowing patients to shelter...
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Abandoned mine land in Ohio gets a new purpose

Former strip mine land along the Interstate 70 corridor is being transformed into a "first of its kind" camping spot in southeastern Ohio. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources on Friday unveiled plans for a new 59-acre campground for The Wilds, a Columbus Zoo safari in Guernsey County, to be funded by a state program to revitalize abandoned mine land.
tigerdroppings.com

Video Of Repeat Lake Erie Fishing Champs Caught Stuffing Their Walleye With Lead Weights

[Trouble on the waterfront in Ohio as a couple of fishermen have been accused of cheating to make their catches seem heavier than they were after video proof emerges... Chase Cominsky and Jake Runyon -- both locals -- were apparently caught stuffing their walleye with weights and other debris ... with things coming to a head on Friday as their fish were being weighed, and then cut open to expose the truth on Lake Erie.
WHIO Dayton

Ohio Burn Ban in effect through November; How these rules may affect you

Enon-Mad River Township Fire and EMS is reminding everyone of the upcoming Burn Ban that is in effect until the end of November, according to their social media page. People who plan to conduct open burning should be aware of the rules that might affect them, ODNR said. Individuals could be held liable for damages caused by a fire they started themselves.
spectrumnews1.com

Pawpaw season: What you need to know about Ohio’s tropical fruit

NORTH BEND, Ohio — Come September, before the bright yellows and reds start to line the trails at Shawnee Lookout, hikers might notice another surprising signal of summer’s end. A sweet, tropical smell along the forest’s edge that means the pawpaws are ready to drop their fruit.
Ada Herald

Ohio’s last “Full-Service” gas station

LAFAYETTE -- A recent “Weekly Fuel Update” from GasBuddy.com showed the price of gas in Ohio had risen to $3.61 a gallon in that week. And this figure was the average of price data from 5,345 stations across the Buckeye state. They, apparently, didn’t average in the price...
