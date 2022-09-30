ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Teen Mom: Next Chapter’ Star Cheyenne Floyd Marries Zach Davis: Details

By Cynthia Robinson
It’s official: Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis are married!

Floyd, 29, and Davis, 31 — who dated on and off since 2018 after meeting in high school — finally tied the knot on Thursday, September 29.

Shortly before walking down the aisle, the MTV personality gifted her groom a display of white roses. Davis, for his part, wrote his soon-to-be bride a sweet note. "Here's to a lifetime together! I love you so much and can't wait to see you later," Floyd shared a snap of the gifted card via her Instagram Story.

Before the blushing bride walked down the aisle, their children rode down in style via toy cars.

Cory Wharton , Floyd's ex and the father of her daughter, Ryder , was quick to share footage of their 5-year-old from the wedding: "Aww @thatsryderk you looked so cute last night my lil flower girl. Congratulations to @cheynotshy and @z.terrel. They did it!! Mr & Mrs. Davis, congratulations!"

Davis popped the question to the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star in April 2021 while at their baby shower for their son Ace , who arrived one month later .

“Speechless… We said Yessss,” Floyd captioned an Instagram post at the time. “Today was perfect! I cannot put it into words yet but this is a moment I will cherish forever thank you @z.terrel I love youuuuuu!!”

The Are You The One? alum also revealed that Davis presented Ryder with a miniature engagement ring at the party.

“She said yes! Put a ring on both of their fingers! I love you fiancé @cheynotshy today we celebrate a lifetime together,” Davis captioned a trio of Instagram snaps from the proposal at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VPpB4_0iGn9oiO00
Courtesy of Cheyenne Floyd/Instagram

One year after the proposal, the couple shared their engagement photos exclusively with Us Weekly , posing in front of a white convertible at a windmill farm while surrounded by coordinated floral arrangements.

The duo had discussed their future long before Davis got down on bended knee.

“We’ve talked about marriage. I know we would have loved to get married this year, but with COVID and stuff [we couldn’t],” Floyd exclusively told Us in January 2021 . “We both come from really big families that are really involved with us. We tried to figure out, like, some form or fashion of what we could do, and it just wasn’t going to work to our standards or what we wanted and having our families there. So, we’re just gonna wait until it’s safe to do so.”

She continued: “Zach and I have gone back and forth with dating since I was a senior in high school. So, I think it was just, like, meant to be. Finally, we just looked at each other and were, like, ‘OK, I guess we gotta make it work this time.’”

As the happy couple began planning their wedding while staying on top of their daily parenting duties, they remained unsure if Baby No. 3 was in the cards .

“I’m trying to convince Zach to give me one more, but he said, ‘No,’” Floyd told Us at the time. “[I have] baby fever, but he shut that down so quick. I need some help convincing him.”

Miranda
3d ago

Congratulations on tying that ol- knot! Cheyenne and Corey are the best coparenting parents I’ve ever seen in my life! Out of everything that goes on with the show,.. this is an awesome example and may young and old parents receive it.

