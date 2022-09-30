Read full article on original website
WLUC
New kitchen pop-up during Barrel and Beam’s Ciderday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Fall was in the air all day Sunday at Barrel and Beam. The community came out to try special cider, mead and a few ales. Even though it’s a brewery, Barrel and Beam strives to be a family friendly business. There were donuts and pumpkins for sale and kids running around together.
WLUC
Bark River family brings smiles to community, one pumpkin at a time
BARK RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - What started as a family farm is now something the whole community can enjoy. “We picked out a really big pumpkin - the hugest one here. We come every year. This is our third time here though this year,” said Jennifer Rouse, who visited the farm.
WLUC
Downtown Iron Mountain hosts Oktoberfest
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Hold on to your lederhosen, Oktoberfest is back in Iron Mountain. The Iron Mountain Downtown Development Authority (DDA) threw an Oktoberfest celebration Saturday to welcome the new month. There was live music, food, games, and beer. All proceeds from the event go to the Iron Mountain DDA for grants for businesses and historic buildings.
Dogs Beyond the Fence graduates latest class of good pups
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Bringing home a dog is signing up for a lifetime of responsibility. To build a foundation for success, Dogs Beyond the Fence offers a variety of classes and opportunities. The latest class of basic obedience training wrapped up its six-week training on Thursday at the Westwood Mall in Marquette.
WLUC
Former Iron Mountain market, apartment building to be torn down
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Starting Monday, the former Oliva’s Market in Iron Mountain will be demolished. The building is on the corner of Fifth and Vulcan Streets and has been vacant for six years. “The ceiling is falling in, the floor has caved into the basement, it is...
WLUC
‘Winning is so unimaginable,’ Marquette man wins jackpot
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A normal trip to the grocery store ended with a jackpot-winning Fantasy 5 lottery ticket. 46-year-old Preston Maki won a $190,736 jackpot playing the Michigan Lottery’s Fantasy 5 game on Thursday, Aug. 18. He matched all five winning numbers drawn that evening: 05-12-16-17-29. “I was...
wnmufm.org
Fire damages Marquette apartment building
MARQUETTE, MI— Officials are investigating a fire in a Marquette building. City firefighters were dispatched Thursday around 5:20 p.m. to 136 West Baraga Avenue. Crews knocked down fire on the first floor and conducted a search of the building. No one was in the residence at the time. Fire...
WLUC
US-41 reopens in Marquette after truck fire
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A truck caught fire Thursday evening, causing westbound lanes of US-41 to close between McClellan Avenue and the roundabout near UP Health System-Marquette. The stretch of highway was blocked off for around a half hour shortly after 7 p.m. No injuries were reported and the cause...
wrup.com
Al Gray of Marquette Wins the Ignite Your Senses Giveaway Grand Prize!
– September 29, 2022 – Tonight mediaBrew Communications and RentAll Marquette hosted the Ignite Your Senses Giveaway party! The party was held at River Rock Lanes in Ishpheming. RentAll, our sponsor for this quarter, Marquette introduced the grand prize, a brand new Samsung TV and Ashley Shay 75″ TV...
Moose dies after getting hit by vehicle in Upper Peninsula
ALGER COUNTY, MI – A moose was killed after it was hit by a vehicle in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. WLUC-TV reports that the moose was hit by a vehicle on M-28 near Whitefish Road in Alger County’s Onota Township around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 24. Two people from Illinois sustained minor injuries.
wnmufm.org
Marquette County to take part in new Jobs Court
MARQUETTE, MI— Marquette County is participating in a Jobs Court pilot project over the next two years. The program is an initiative by the Michigan Attorney General’s Office. It will offer a diversion program for people charged with non-violent felonies. They would be put in a job training program, such as line worker or truck driving schools, and if they’re successful for a year, their conviction will be erased and they’ll have a good-paying job.
Missing Northern Michigan University student, 18, found dead in Upper Peninsula
BARAGA COUNTY, MI – A missing 18-year-old has been found dead in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. WLUC-TV reports that Virgil Mongozid was found dead on US-41 near the entrance of Baraga County Memorial Hospital on Sept. 26. Cause of death has not been determined and the incident is under investigation.
wnmufm.org
Crossroads crash injures 2 in Marquette County
SANDS TOWNSHIP, MI— Two people suffered minor injuries in a three-vehicle accident in Sands Township Wednesday. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 4 p.m. at the intersection of M-553 and County Road-480. A sedan driven by a 22-year-old Gwinn man entered the intersection westbound and struck a southbound SUV driven by a 30-year-old Gwinn man. Debris from the crash damaged a pickup at the intersection driven by a 46-year-old Gwinn man.
UPMATTERS
Assortment of drugs, paraphernalia recovered from Wisconsin traffic stop
PACKWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A large variety of drugs and drug paraphernalia, including meth, heroin, MDMA, and marijuana, were recovered from a Marquette County traffic stop on September 14. In a Marquette County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post shared on September 27, the deputy made the traffic stop because of...
Body found in Lake Superior identified as Wixom woman
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The victim of a drowning in Lake Superior has been identified as a Wixom woman last seen by her family in June.Olivia Ernst, 31, of Wixom, was reported missing on June 26 when the Marquette County Sheriff's Office received a tip that Ernst may be headed to the area and was possibly threatening self-harm.Deputies were able to find Ernst's vehicle and some personal belongings near the lake shoreline. A search of the area was conducted by helicopter but no body was found.According to a Facebook post by the Marquette County Sheriff's Office, a body was found on the shore of Lake Superior near the Montreal River in Ontario, Canada. The body was later identified as Olivia Ernst. No foul play is suspected. The recovery and identification was handled by the Ontario Provincial Police.
