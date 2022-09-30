ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Selena Gomez Condemns Fans’ ‘Vile and Disgusting’ Comments After Hailey Bieber’s Interview

By Hannah Dailey
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fPI6L_0iGn9U0k00
Selena Gomez attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles. Matt Winkelmeyer/GI

Selena Gomez just shared some brutal honesty with a certain group of her fans. Following Hailey Bieber’s revealing Wednesday (Sept. 28) interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast — where she opened up about the online hate she’s received since she started dating Justin Bieber, now her husband — the Rare Beauty founder went on TikTok live to make perfectly clear where she stands on the people who bully others on her behalf.

“I think some of the things that I don’t even need to be aware of are just vile and disgusting, and it’s not fair, and no one, ever, should be spoken to in the manner that I’ve seen,” the pop star stated in the Thursday (Sept. 29) livestream.

Gomez’s message to fans comes one day after Hailey Bieber shared with podcast host Alex Cooper that the constant stream of social media hate sent her way by some of the “Lose You to Love Me” singer’s fans — many of whom speculate that the model “stole” Justin from Selena after the two musicians dated on and off for eight years — had resulted in her being in a dark mental state.

“You’re not obligated to like me, but I believe that no matter what, there can always be mutual respect between people, and to me that means you don’t have to say anything,” the Rhode Skincare founder said on the podcast, clarifying that there hadn’t been any overlap between her relationship with Justin and his relationship with Selena. “You don’t have to like me, but you don’t have to say anything either.”

“All I have to say is, it’s incredibly ironic that I would release something that is all about kind words, ’cause that’s exactly what I want,” Selena continued in her TikTok live. “If you support Rare, I cannot thank you enough, but know that you are also representing what it means. And that is: Words matter. Truly matter.”

“So, it ain’t comin’ from me,” the Only Murders in the Building star added. “And I just want all of you to know, that I hope that you understand that this is much bigger than anything else. And I’m really grateful to all of you for hearing me out. So, have a wonderful rest of your day.”

Watch Selena Gomez address her fans following Hailey Bieber’s Call Her Daddy interview below:

Comments / 0

Related
Cinemablend

Taylor Swift's Awkward Response May Have Confirmed All Too Well Theories After Years of Fans Speculating

From calling out Joe Jonas on “Mr. Perfectly Fine” and “Forever and Always” to her Harry Styles nods in “Style,” Taylor Swift is known for not holding back on her breakup songs. The ex who has been in question the longest is probably Jake Gyllenhaal, with their shared past resurfacing by way of the 10-minute version of "All Too Well" on Swift's re-released version of Red. The rumors have swirled around this song for years, but after the release of the short film All Too Well and the way Swift stammered through an interview question at the Toronto International Film Festival, some long-standing fan theories about a certain scarf appear to be closer to truth than ever.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Selena
shefinds

Fans Think Khloé Kardashian Is ‘Wasting Away’ After New Miami Beach Photos Surface: ‘She's Gone Too Far’

Fans are expressing concerns over Khloé Kardashian‘s appearance after the reality star, 38, was just spotted playing on a beach with her daughter and niece while donning a skintight black tank top and leggings outfit. Paparazzi-snapped pics emerged this week of the Good American founder in Malibu sporting what many fans are dubbing a “scarily smaller” frame.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Gigi Hadid & Leonardo DiCaprio’s Possible Romance Is ‘Upsetting’ For Zayn Malik

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid‘s potential relationship is not sitting well with Zayn Malik, Gigi’s ex-boyfriend of six years and the father to their one daughter, Khai, who was born in Sept. 2020. “Zayn still has hopes of reuniting with Gigi, they’re on good terms right now for their daughter’s sake but he’s made it clear he would love another chance with her so all of this news about her and Leo has been upsetting for him,” a source close to the former One Direction star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Gigi is doing her best to manage it all, but it’s definitely stirring up drama on Zayn’s side that she’s having to deal with.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Vile
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Garner Flashes Diamond Eternity Band As John Miller Engagement Rumors Run Rampant

Jennifer Garner is putting the rumor mill into overdrive after she was spotted with her diamond eternity ring on her hand while running errands. The 13 Going on 30 star was seen in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 20, with the flashy bling. And while the stunning jewel was on Garner's right hand, many believe the band may be from her longtime boyfriend, 44-year-old businessman John Miller.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes & Suri, 16, Look Like Twins Heading On Long Weekend Getaway: Photo

Katie Holmes, 43, and Suri Cruise, 16, looked like twins on the move during their latest outing! The actress and her look-alike daughter were photographed carrying luggage while walking on a sidewalk in New York City, NY as they were headed out for the Labor Day weekend. They both wore casual but stylish outfits and looked content and relaxed as they walked by cameras.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
StyleCaster

Victoria Just Got Her David Beckham Tattoo Removed—What it Means For Their Marriage

A sign? Victoria Beckham might have removed her David Beckham tattoo. Fans spotted that the Spice Girl’s husband’s initials had mysteriously vanished from her wrist in her new Instagram video. On September 24, 2022, Victoria posted an Instagram video of her swatching a lip tint for her Bitten Lip Color for her beauty brand, Victoria Beckham beauty. Upon putting the product on her arm, a faded tattoo of David’s initials is seen. Some fans commented and asked why she got the tattoo removed, “Why did you get your tattoo removed Victoria? Just fascinated,” one fan commented under the video. “Forgive me...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Violet Affleck, 16, Is Taller Than Jennifer Lopez, As Pair Bond On Shopping Trip After Wedding: Photos

Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen, who towered over Jennifer in height, was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in in the popular location.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

Arnold Schwarzenegger & Maria Shriver Reunite 11 Years After Split For Son Patrick’s 29th Birthday

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver posed with their son Patrick for a cute family photo to celebrate his 29th birthday on Monday, September 19. The Terminator star and his ex-wife had huge smiles on as Patrick held up a dessert with a birthday message on it. Despite having split up back in 2011, Arnold, 75, and Maria, 66, both looked glad to celebrate their son’s special day.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Ana de Armas Says It’s ‘Disgusting’ That ‘Blonde’ Nudity Will Circulate the Internet, but ‘I Can’t Control It’

Ana de Armas is earning some of the best reviews of her career for her performance as Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” and yet she’s well aware that it will be her nude scenes that end up getting the most exposure online. As the actor said during her Variety cover story interview, “I know what’s going to go viral, and it’s disgusting.” “Blonde” is set to stream globally on Netflix starting Sept. 28, which means viewers will have the ability to clip scenes from the film or take screenshots and share them online. De Armas expects her nude scenes to...
MOVIES
The Independent

Hayden Panettiere recalls ‘horrifying’ moment her daughter asked to call other women ‘Mommy’

Hayden Panettiere has opened up about the “horrifying” moment when her only daughter asked other women if she could call them “Mommy”.The Nashville actress spoke about the moment to Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield Norris, and guest host Kelly Osbourne during the latest episode of the Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk.Panettiere, 33, discussed an alleged phone call she had with ex Wladimir Klitschko, 46, about their seven-year-old daughter Kaya. “I also remember her dad calling me and he said, ‘Kaya is going around and asking other women if she can call them Mommy,’” she explained. “And my breath...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Billboard

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy