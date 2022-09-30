Selena Gomez Condemns Fans’ ‘Vile and Disgusting’ Comments After Hailey Bieber’s Interview

Selena Gomez attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles. Matt Winkelmeyer/GI

Selena Gomez just shared some brutal honesty with a certain group of her fans. Following Hailey Bieber’s revealing Wednesday (Sept. 28) interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast — where she opened up about the online hate she’s received since she started dating Justin Bieber, now her husband — the Rare Beauty founder went on TikTok live to make perfectly clear where she stands on the people who bully others on her behalf.

“I think some of the things that I don’t even need to be aware of are just vile and disgusting, and it’s not fair, and no one, ever, should be spoken to in the manner that I’ve seen,” the pop star stated in the Thursday (Sept. 29) livestream.

Gomez’s message to fans comes one day after Hailey Bieber shared with podcast host Alex Cooper that the constant stream of social media hate sent her way by some of the “Lose You to Love Me” singer’s fans — many of whom speculate that the model “stole” Justin from Selena after the two musicians dated on and off for eight years — had resulted in her being in a dark mental state.

“You’re not obligated to like me, but I believe that no matter what, there can always be mutual respect between people, and to me that means you don’t have to say anything,” the Rhode Skincare founder said on the podcast, clarifying that there hadn’t been any overlap between her relationship with Justin and his relationship with Selena. “You don’t have to like me, but you don’t have to say anything either.”

“All I have to say is, it’s incredibly ironic that I would release something that is all about kind words, ’cause that’s exactly what I want,” Selena continued in her TikTok live. “If you support Rare, I cannot thank you enough, but know that you are also representing what it means. And that is: Words matter. Truly matter.”

“So, it ain’t comin’ from me,” the Only Murders in the Building star added. “And I just want all of you to know, that I hope that you understand that this is much bigger than anything else. And I’m really grateful to all of you for hearing me out. So, have a wonderful rest of your day.”

Watch Selena Gomez address her fans following Hailey Bieber’s Call Her Daddy interview below: