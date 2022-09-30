Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the CountryTravel MavenHaverhill, MA
Trick or Treat Yo' Self to Some Fun This October at Winslow Farm Animal SanctuaryCamilo DíazNorton, MA
Nearly Thirteen Years Ago, a Seemingly Unsuspecting Shooter Sought Revenge on University ColleaguesSavannah VillanuevaBraintree, MA
Family Fun For Everyone at Starland's Halloween Spooktacular PartyDianna CarneyHanover, MA
The New England Wildlife Center Invites You to Carve - O - Rama!Camilo DíazWeymouth, MA
Related
Ime Udoka used ‘crude language’ with female Celtics staffer before relationship (report)
With Ime Udoka suspended for the entire 2022-23 season, more details about which team policies he violated are coming to light. The independent law firm the Celtics hired to investigate the situation found that Udoka used “crude language in his dialogue with a female subordinate prior to the start of an improper workplace relationship with the woman,” according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
What Blake Griffin signing means for Celtics roster options
The Celtics made the first notable tweak to their roster during training camp on Friday by agreeing to sign Blake Griffin to a one-year guaranteed deal. The news comes on the heels of the Celtics losing a host of forwards and bigs to injuries in the past month. Danilo Gallinari is expected to miss the season with a torn ACL, Rob Williams is likely out until 2023 as he recovers from knee surgery and Luke Kornet will be out for the next two weeks after suffering a sprained ankle this week.
thecomeback.com
NBA world reacts to massive Boston Celtics signing
While the Boston Celtics were unable to pull off a trade for NBA megastar Kevin Durant this offseason, it looks like the team did make a pretty massive splash in free agency as the team appears to be set to add six-time NBA All-Star big man Blake Griffin. According to...
Yardbarker
Celtics sign Blake Griffin to one-year contract
Griffin spent the last season-and-a-half with the Brooklyn Nets, after taking a contract buyout from the Detroit Pistons in 2020-21. He was a valuable supporting piece that season, averaging 10 points per game in a complementary role alongside Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving, hitting 38% of his three-pointers and starting all 12 of their playoff games. Griffin's shooting declined last year, but he still played 56 games for Brooklyn, starting 24.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Celtics potential candidates for HC includes Frank Vogel, Terry Stotts
Having failed to lure Clippers assistant Jay Larranaga back to Boston, the Celtics remain on the lookout for a veteran assistant who could help guide newly promoted Joe Mazzulla through his first season as an NBA head coach, as we relayed on Thursday. According to Marc Stein at Substack, two...
NBC Sports
Report: Celtics waiving Denzel Valentine
The Boston Celtics are making adjustments to their roster ahead of Sunday's preseason opener. According to The Athletic's Jared Weiss and Shams Charania, the C's are waiving guard Denzel Valentine. The 28-year-old had signed a training camp deal with Boston on Aug. 22. Forsberg: Can Blake Griffin actually help the...
How Blake Griffin fits Boston Celtics after agreeing to one-year deal
At this point in his long NBA career, Blake Griffin just isn’t the same high-flying dude he was a decade ago. But the Celtics hope Griffin can still bring value to a title-contending squad, which is why they signed him to a fully-guaranteed one-year deal. The Celtics don’t need...
NBA power rankings 2022: Improved Detroit Pistons lead 'rebuilding' tier
It's Year 3 of general manager Troy Weaver's "restoring," and the Detroit Pistons are finally ready to compete. That was the main message during media day last week. The Pistons have one of the NBA's best young cores — including two 2022 lottery picks in Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren — and several high-level veterans who will raise the team's floor. They should avoid the depth issues that hurt them during the previous two seasons. The organization isn't measuring success by a playoff berth yet, but the expectation is the team is good enough to compete every night.
RELATED PEOPLE
Four takeaways as Celtics blow out Hornets 134-93 in preseason opener
BOSTON — Celtics basketball is back, and the final product Sunday looked like a similar one from last year. The Celtics blew out the Hornets 134-93 in their preseason opener at TD Garden, though it was far from a perfect effort. Of course, the necessary caveat: It’s still early....
Malcolm Brogdon earns rave reviews from Jaylen Brown in Celtics debut against Hornets
The Celtics largely earned rave reviews for their offseason moves thanks to an under-the-radar trade pursuit of Malcolm Brogdon. The veteran guard came off Boston’s bench during his preseason debut on Sunday as expected and it did not take long for him to receive high marks from his new star teammates after their first few minutes playing together.
Report: Celtics Wouldn’t Keep Udoka From New HC Job
Boston suspended the head coach last week over a reported inappropriate workplace relationship.
Yardbarker
East Notes: Knicks, Julius Randle, Hornets, Cavs
Power forward Julius Randle appears to be just fine with the idea of the Knicks picking up the pace, even if it means less touches. “It’s just the way the game is going,” Randle said, via Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. “There are so many more possessions, high-scoring games. So, it’s just the way the league is going and an adjustment that everybody has to make.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Red Sox’s Michael Wacha: Boston ‘would be a cool place to pitch again next year but time will tell’
TORONTO — Michael Wacha put together a strong 2022 season for the Red Sox, going 11-2 with a 3.32 ERA in 23 starts. Opponents batted .233 against him. But he didn’t want to reflect on his season as a whole after a disappointing finish to it Sunday. The...
Red Sox’s Matt Strahm open to signing as starter in free agency, would ‘love’ to re-sign
BOSTON -- The Red Sox have used Matt Strahm as their bullpen’s Swiss Army knife this season. The hard-throwing lefty has come into games in every inning from the fourth through the ninth. He has had to face pockets that were both righty-heavy and lefty-heavy. He has thrown as few as four pitches (May 7) and as many as 41 (June 29). He has gotten one out eight times and six outs twice.
Red Sox will play starters during final series; ‘We expect 30,000 people and they deserve the best’
TORONTO — The Red Sox have been out of postseason contention since last Sunday but they plan to put out competitive lineups for their final series this week. Boston will conclude its 2022 season by hosting the Rays for three games Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. “We expect 30,000 people...
NECN
Joe Mazzulla Shares First Impressions of Celtics After Preseason Opener
Mazzulla shares first impressions of C's after preseason opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Celtics are off to an encouraging start under interim head coach Joe Mazzulla. They opened their preseason Sunday afternoon against the Charlotte Hornets and put on a show at TD Garden. With 22...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Red Sox swept in Toronto, lose season series 16-3 to Blue Jays
TORONTO — Michael Wacha had a strong 2022 season for the Red Sox. But his final start didn’t go so well. The righty lasted just 4 innings, allowing five runs, six hits and one walk while striking out four. He gave up two homers to Teoscar Hernández and another homer to Whit Merrifield.
Will Red Sox trade prospect Ronaldo Hernández because of his option situation? Not so fast
TORONTO — The Red Sox expect catching prospect Ronaldo Hernández to be eligible for a rare fourth minor league option next year but it won’t be finalized until after this season, according to a team source. Hernández used minor league options in 2020, ‘21 and ‘22. Players...
Marcus Smart ‘loves’ Celtics signing Blake Griffin: ‘It’ll be a great pickup’
BOSTON — Training camp is only four practices old and the Celtics haven’t even played a preseason game yet, but they’ve already been dinged up significantly when it comes to their front court. Robert Williams III is out for 8-to-12 weeks after surgery, Danilo Gallinari tore his ACL and is likely out for the season, and Luke Kornet is nursing an ankle sprain.
WATCH: James Wiseman Dunks On Kristaps Porzingis
On Friday, James Wiseman dunked on Kristaps Porzingis during the Golden State Warriors' win over the Washington Wizards in Japan.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
85K+
Followers
64K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0