State Police looking for wallet theft suspects
MOUNT UPTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – New York State Police at Sidney are looking to identify two individuals who may have information regarding a wallet that was taken from a shopping cart at a store in Mount Union.
On September 5th, a trooper responded to the Dollar General in Mount Upton after receiving a report that a wallet was stolen from a cart while a person was shopping.
A woman was caught on surveillance video taking the wallet which contained cash. There was also a male with her at the store.
The empty wallet was later found at a gas pump at the Speedway in the town of Unadilla and turned in to the store by a good Samaritan.
Anyone with information is asked to call New York State Police at 607-561-7400. You can reference case 11031877.
