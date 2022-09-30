ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan football beat Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Michigan football had not gone to Kinnick Stadium and escaped with a win since 2005. That changed on Saturday. The Wolverines took down the Iowa Hawkeyes, 27-13, in a game that was almost thoroughly controlled by the maize and blue. Iowa scored quickly in the fourth quarter, breaking the shutout, and then threatened to cut it to a one-score game halfway through the final quarter. However, the Wolverines stepped up, produced some key stops, scored a big touchdown and moved to 5-0.
After Michigan loss, it’s time Iowa Hawkeyes fans stop blaming everything on Spencer Petras

In football, it can be easy to put all of the blame on one singular person. A lot of times fans will voice their displeasure with the coach, but when the offense fails, fans typically go right for the quarterback. This has largely been the truth for Iowa this year, fans in attendance and on social media quick to criticize quarterback Spencer Petras. His job has been called for since the first half against South Dakota State, and that seat certainly has not cooled down after this 27-14 loss to Michigan. While the stats were his best all season, 246 passing yards...
Even Iowa Hawkeye fans are roasting their team’s terrible offense

We’ve only had a month of college football back in our lives, and it’s safe to say the Iowa Hawkeyes’ 2022 football team won’t go into the history books as an offensive juggernaut. Hawkeye offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz’s latest degradation of the forward pass produced zero...
Wisconsin Football job is Jim Leonhard’s to lose

Wisconsin football has fired head coach Paul Chryst and named Jim Leonhard the interim head coach which is a very interesting move. A second team the Big Ten West has now fired its head coach as Wisconsin football has officially moved on from Paul Chryst according to Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.
Iowa Football Commits Stat Pack: Week 6

OL Kadyn Proctor - Southeast Polk put together a statement victory over Linn-Mar, 49-27. Proctor and the SEP offensive line helped the offense total 240 passing yards and 256 rushing yards in the victory. Proctor had two tackles and one tackle for a loss in the win on defense. OL...
