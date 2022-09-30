The Cardinals suffered their first loss of the season last week, falling to Middlebury 24-10 up in Vermont. Wesleyan's offense struggled to get going throughout the contest, managing only one touchdown on the day. The Cards 10 points is the least number of points they have scored against the Panthers since 2007, a home game in which they also lost 24-10. They look to bounce back in Week 3 in their matchup against the 1-1 Hamilton Continentals. The two teams will match up for the 51st time in their storied histories, with Wesleyan holding the series lead 31-18-1.

MIDDLETOWN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO