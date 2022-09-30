Read full article on original website
South Dakota high school football scores: Sept. 30
Aberdeen Central 17, Watertown 0 -- Aberdeen Central gained 168 yards on 45 carries and outgained Watertown by only a 260-236 margin in total offense. Drew Salfrank scored on a 35-yard run and Karson Carda a 1-yard run. Avon 36, Alcester-Hudson 22 -- Paxton Bierema ran for 177 yards with three touchdowns and threw a touchdown pass to Terran Talsma as Avon handed Alcester-Hudson its first loss of the season. Brady Bierema ran for 80 yards with...
Friday Football Fever: Week 5 scores
High school football is back in Kansas this Friday evening.
Operation Football: Week 6 Highlights
Week six of Operation Football featured high school teams competing across Nebraska. Elkhorn North fell to Elkhorn in the fan favorite game of the week, 49-35. In this week's Monster Matchup, Gretna maintained their undefeated season after coming back to beat Bellevue West in a close matchup, 40-37. More highlights...
High School Football Results Friday September 30
(Sauk Rapids improves to 5-0 and will play at St. Francis next Friday) (The Sabres improve to 2-4 and will host Alexandria next Friday) (Cathedral drops to 1-4 and will play at Albany next Friday) Tech 35, Apollo 0. (Tech ends 20-game losing streak. Tech is 1-5 while Apollo drops...
5th Quarter Game of the Week: Grand Island football hands Kearney first loss
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - It was a Class A showdown between undefeated Kearney and one-loss Grand Island Friday night. The Bearcats are now a part of the one-loss club, as the Islanders get the rivalry win 28-21. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
Watertown's boys, Aberdeen Central teams to host soccer playoff games
Pairings have been finalized for the South Dakota High School Activities Association's state high school soccer playoffs that open on Tuesday. The field includes Watertown and Aberdeen Central's boys and girls in Class AA. • Watertown's boys (8-2-4) are the No. 5 seed and will host No. 12 Rapid City...
