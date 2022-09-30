ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota high school football scores: Sept. 30

Aberdeen Central 17, Watertown 0 -- Aberdeen Central gained 168 yards on 45 carries and outgained Watertown by only a 260-236 margin in total offense. Drew Salfrank scored on a 35-yard run and Karson Carda a 1-yard run. Avon 36, Alcester-Hudson 22 -- Paxton Bierema ran for 177 yards with three touchdowns and threw a touchdown pass to Terran Talsma as Avon handed Alcester-Hudson its first loss of the season. Brady Bierema ran for 80 yards with...
Operation Football: Week 6 Highlights

Week six of Operation Football featured high school teams competing across Nebraska. Elkhorn North fell to Elkhorn in the fan favorite game of the week, 49-35. In this week's Monster Matchup, Gretna maintained their undefeated season after coming back to beat Bellevue West in a close matchup, 40-37. More highlights...
