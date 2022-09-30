Aberdeen Central 17, Watertown 0 -- Aberdeen Central gained 168 yards on 45 carries and outgained Watertown by only a 260-236 margin in total offense. Drew Salfrank scored on a 35-yard run and Karson Carda a 1-yard run. Avon 36, Alcester-Hudson 22 -- Paxton Bierema ran for 177 yards with three touchdowns and threw a touchdown pass to Terran Talsma as Avon handed Alcester-Hudson its first loss of the season. Brady Bierema ran for 80 yards with...

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 2 DAYS AGO