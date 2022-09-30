Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
macaronikid.com
Monster Jam is Coming to Orlando! 👾🚚
Coming to Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Saturday, October 29th: Monster Jam!. Monster Jam®is an action-packed motorsport with world-class athletes locked in intense competitions of speed and skill. Witness heated rivalries, high-flying stunts and fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship. Engineered to perfection, these 12,000-pound monster trucks, including the legendary Grave Digger®, Max-DTM, Megalodon® and more push all limits in Freestyle, Skills and Racing competitions. This is full-throttle family fun. The Official Monster Truck SeriesTM only at Monster Jam.
Best Haunted Houses in Central Florida for a Spooky Date
Halloween has been my favorite holiday since I realized that if you dressed up as your favorite comic book character as a kid, people would give you candy in return! Now that I'm much older, I enjoy a good scare... The post Best Haunted Houses in Central Florida for a Spooky Date appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Locally Owned and Operated Pizza Place to Open in Orlando
While no hard date has been set for a grand opening, Santos says that he anticipates opening his doors in early 2023, hopefully by March.
Best Rooftop Bars & Restaurants in Orlando
Take advantage of our pleasant year-round weather and enjoy the setting sun over Orlando as you gaze into that special someone’s eyes. These rooftop bars & restaurants in Orlando invite you to nibble and toast your way through date night... The post Best Rooftop Bars & Restaurants in Orlando appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and More
Temperatures may still hover close to 80 even in our coolest months, but any remotely “crisp” day by Florida standards warrants a visit to the closest fall festival, pumpkin patch or craft brewery. Fall festivities start a little early around... The post Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and More appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
NASCAR World Reacts To Unfortunate Daytona Speedway News
Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc in the state of Florida this week, including in Daytona Beach. Among the property damaged by the storm was Daytona International Speedway. Photos of the flooding at the iconic track are going viral. Daytona was almost completely underwater, which is a sight that has NASCAR fans...
fox35orlando.com
EPCOT Candlelight Processional: Disney announces celebrity narrators for this year
ORLANDO, Fla. - EPCOT's holiday fan-favorite Candlelight Processional is returning this year – and so are celebrity narrators!. The Candlelight Processional will return on Nov. 25 and lasts through Dec. 30 as part of the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays presented by AdventHealth. Celebrities are joined by the Voices of Liberty acapella ensemble, a 50-piece live orchestra and massed choirs as they present a heartwarming retelling of the traditional Christmas story.
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Squidlips Overwater Grill in Melbourne and Sebastian Open for Business, Cocoa Beach to Reopening Sunday
WATCH: Squidlips Overwater Grill in Melbourne and Sebastian are open for business, with Cocoa Beach opening on Sunday. Click here to view the lineup of live music every day of the week in Melbourne and on weekends in Cocoa Beach. BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA BEACH – There’s always something to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
spacecoastdaily.com
Palm Bay Fair Opens Today at Space Coast Harley-Davidson Featuring Fun, Food and Free Unlimited Rides and Shows
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA — The Palm Bay Fair will bring big fun to the Space Coast as it rolls into Brevard County from Sept. 30 to Oct. 9 at the Space Coast Harley-Davidson fairgrounds in Palm Bay, featuring fun fair foods, free unlimited rides and free shows.
10NEWS
Despite wishes for Hurricane Ian to take out Orlando's 'I-4 Eyesore,' the construction site still stands
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — In Central Florida, there are a few certainties during hurricane season. Long checkout lines at Publix, sweating away half your body weight while boarding up your house, and being constantly reminded to not turn on a generator indoors come to mind, but longtime residents of the Orlando area know they get to look forward to another: poor wishes to Orlando's most unsightly attraction, the "I-4 Eyesore."
kennythepirate.com
Walt Disney World issues a statement after Hurricane Ian
As Hurricane Ian hit Orlando last night, Walt Disney World now issues a statement. Late last week, we began our coverage of Hurricane Ian. It has officially hit Florida and the Orlando area, and Disney World has been taking precautions for the last few days in preparation. First, the parks and Disney Springs were closed yesterday and again today. They may be closed again tomorrow.
disneydining.com
Vehicle Used in Orlando Crime Recovered from Lake Near Disney’s Hollywood Studios
A vehicle was pulled from a lake near Disney’s Hollywood Studios at the Walt Disney World Resort on Friday by Orange County Sheriff’s deputies, who revealed that the vehicle was used in a crime earlier that morning. Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
click orlando
How to get help in Central Florida after Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Ian has damaged homes across Central Florida, forced hundreds of people into shelters and the full extent of the damage really won’t be known for some time. Groups are coming together to help storm victims. Here are places offering assistance right now. We will...
Alligators, Sharks Spotted by Rescue Crews in Florida Streets Following Hurricane Ian
Adding more stress, Alligators and sharks were spotted in Florida as rescue crews searched through the destruction that Hurricane Ian left behind. Fox 35 reports that the Edgewater Police Department and the National Guard evacuated 75 people from their houses on Friday (September 30th). Crews then worked to drain the water, clear trees, and restore power post Hurricane Ian.
WESH
Families rescue loved ones from Buena Ventura Lakes homes
BUENA VENTURA LAKES, Fla. — In the subdivision of Pebble Pointe Way and Berkshire Circle in Kissimmee, the water was nearly waist deep. One family had to rescue their mother from her own home. "Yesterday, we walked through all the water to get her and it was almost hip...
WTVW
Day 3 for a tri-state family stranded in Florida
(WEHT) – On Wednesday night Hurricane Ian made its way to Orlando, FL, which for one tri-state meant dealing with their first hurricane. The Abell family along with other vacationers were stuck in their hotel with nervous emotions as they couldn’t fly home as Hurricane Ian approached. and when the storm finally arrived it was unlike anything the Abell family was accustomed to.
orangeobserver.com
Windermere Prep recognized as the No. 2 Best Private K-12 School in the Orlando Area by Niche
Windermere Preparatory School has been recognized at the No. 2 Best Private K-12 School in the Orlando Area by Niche. Niche, a market leader in connecting colleges and schools with students and families, provides in-depth profiles on every school and college in America with over 140 million reviews and ratings, and powerful search and data tools.
fox35orlando.com
Orlo Vista Community flooded again, some homes underwater
ORLANDO, Fla. - Parts of Orlando struggled to handle the rains that came with Hurricane Ian. Some places saw 10 to 16 inches of rain. This caused lakes to overflow from Lake Eola to Lake Venus in Orlo Vista. Orlo Vista resident said Lake Venus overflowed in 2017 with Hurricane...
click orlando
WATCH: Tourists record flooding, damage at Orlando resort
Tourists in Orlando, Florida, surveyed the damage caused by Hurricane Ian on Thursday after the storm moved across northeast Florida. Footage recorded by @theexterminato9 shows damage to the facade of the Westgate Palace Resort and wind washing floodwater across Universal Boulevard. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Tropical Storm Ian aims for...
click orlando
Crews tackle Orlando elementary school flood ahead of expected reopening
ORLANDO, Fla. – After Riverdale Elementary School flooded due to heavy rainfall from Hurricane Ian in Orlando, crews went to work to get it back in order ahead of the district’s expected opening date. Orange County Public Schools announced that they plan to reopen schools in the district...
Comments / 0