Sebastian, FL

Sebastian, FL
Government
City
Sebastian, FL
City
Roseland, FL
Local
Florida Government
mynews13.com

Ian brings washouts, flooding to Brevard County

Brevard County was spared from most of Ian's wrath, but the storm left behind some damage and flooding. Road washout from flooding is still making life harder for residents. Jeff and Candace Harris of Mims aren't able to leave their Burkholm Road home. Heavy rains after Ian caused the culvert in front of the property to flood, leaving behind two large washouts.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Several residents are without power in Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach

Tropical-force winds started around 10:00 p.m. Wednesday in Sebastian as Hurricane Ian moved across Florida. Many residents in Sebastian, Micco, Fellsmere and Vero Beach are still without power. Florida Power & Light (FPL) told Sebastian Daily they are working to restore power. There’s no timeline on when electricity will be...
SEBASTIAN, FL
veronews.com

Press Release IRC Facility Opening Updates

The Indian River County Emergency Operations Center held a Press Conference at 2:30 pm, at the Indian River County Services building to share storm impact information and announce facility openings and updates. Indian River County will reopen County offices and facilities tomorrow, September 30, 2022. This includes Constitutional Officer’s Offices...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Hurricane Ian update for Sebastian, Fellsmere, Vero Beach

Here’s the latest update on Hurricane Ian for Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach. Residents are encouraged to finish their storm preparations today. The weather in our area will begin to change this afternoon, and we should begin to feel tropical storm winds starting around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. ➡️...
VERO BEACH, FL
click orlando

Pedestrian struck, killed by motorcycle in Melbourne, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and killed in a crash with a motorcycle Sunday evening in Melbourne, according to the police department. The Melbourne Police Department said the crash happened on Sarno Road and Ironwood Drive around 8:20 p.m. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The pedestrian...
MELBOURNE, FL

