92Q

Spooky Night Out: Pumpkin Patches, Haunted Houses and Family Friendly Fall Activities In Maryland

Happy October Y’all! If you’re anything like me then you know we’re gearing up for the most wonderful time of the year! However, we know these are some of the last days of 2022 when the weather is comfortable enough to enjoy the great outdoors. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, […] The post Spooky Night Out: Pumpkin Patches, Haunted Houses and Family Friendly Fall Activities In Maryland appeared first on 92 Q.
townandtourist.com

The 15 Best All-Inclusive Maryland Resorts (Perfect for Everyone!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Maryland is defined by stunning coastlines and quaint beach towns. The state contains several cultural and historical points that are attractive to travelers. Maryland is best known for...
Washingtonian.com

Hurricane Ian Cancellations: What DC Residents Should Know About This Weekend

Remnants of Hurricane Ian are headed our way this weekend, and while we won’t face anything remotely close to the devastation the storm brought to areas further south, the forecast is looking pretty wet. This weekend was also set to be jam-packed with events around the area, so we compiled a list of where things stand.
CBS Baltimore

The ugliest day in Maryland and bloodiest day in U.S. history signaled a step toward freedom

SHARPSBURG, Md. (AP) — For the better part of 160 years, military historians have been poring over the movements of Union and Confederate soldiers through southern Washington County in the waning days of the summer of 1862 and piecing together the conditions that led to the worst single-day carnage in American history.But there's always been more to the Battle of Antietam than that, and historians have been piecing that jigsaw together, too.At the Antietam National Battlefield, park officials have been drawing on the rest of the Antietam story to guide new exhibits, wayside markers and other means of interpreting the...
WTOP

DC-area events canceled as remnants of Ian expected to douse region

Take your plans indoors: The D.C. area is expected to be inundated with the dregs of Ian, which is expected to bring heavy rainfall and risk of flooding over the weekend. Here’s what you need to know. Event organizers are canceling events scheduled throughout the weekend in D.C., Maryland...
Wbaltv.com

Remnants of Ian bring showers throughout much of Maryland through Monday

Steady rain to continue Sunday as remnants of Ian move throughout Maryland. While meteorologists are not forecasting major damage in Maryland from the storm system, central Maryland could see 1-2 inches of rain, and 2-5 inches of rain in southern Maryland and the Eastern Shore. Video above: Watch Meteorologist Chelsea...
Washingtonian.com

Departing DC Restaurant Association CEO: Industry Is Still Fragile

After a decade on the job, Kathy Hollinger is stepping away from her role as President and CEO of the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington. During her tenure, Washington saw an explosion of new restaurants and dining neighborhoods, industry-shaping new laws and regulations, and—oh yeah—an entire pandemic. Hollinger starts...
foxbaltimore.com

Light Rail will be operating on regular Sunday schedule

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE 10/02 AT 8:30AM. A Light Rail spokesperson says the trains will be operating on their normal Sunday schedule. The earliest train times will be at 10 a.m. from Hunt Valley, and 10:30 a.m. from Cromwell, they said. The regular schedule will follow. You can check...
WTOP

New laws take effect: Maryland marriage age increase, DC paid family leave changes and more

A Maryland law is increasing the legal age for marriage to 17. It’s among several that went into effect in the state and D.C. on Saturday. The legal age to get married in Maryland has increased by two years. The minimum age used to be 15, and those minors will only be allowed to get hitched if they have the permission of each living parent or guardian. They can also petition a court.
DC News Now

Maryland prepares for remnants of Hurricane Ian

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC News Now) — Gov. Larry Hogan said Friday that Maryland was ready for remnants of Hurricane Ian that would affect the state. Earlier in the week, an Incident Management Team went to Florida to help with the response there. “As we always emphasize with potential flooding events, it is critical for drivers […]
NBC Washington

New Laws Take Effect in DC, Maryland Oct. 1

New laws that begin on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in D.C. and Maryland affect paid leave, car seat safety measures, employer non-compete restrictions and more. Here's a breakdown of what's changing. New Laws in Washington, DC. Paid Leave: Moms and dads who work in D.C. can receive a month more...
WTOP

Study on Maryland’s Purple Line looks to limit gentrification

Maryland’s Purple Line is not scheduled to open until 2026, but the project is already leading to concerns about gentrification around stations. A new study from the public-private group “Purple Line Corridor Coalition” focused on ways to potentially avoid that from happening. “Historically, transit investments of this...
Wbaltv.com

Timeline for rain from Ian speeds up for Maryland

Ian is still in Florida, but its rain extends north by hundreds of miles, and it will eventually reach Maryland. || Radar | Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. The timeline for the rain has sped up for Maryland. Rain could...
Wbaltv.com

New Maryland laws begin Oct. 1 include child, driver safety

A number of new Maryland state laws go into effect Saturday, Oct. 1. Take a look at the following laws below. Hb900 -- Death certificates waived first responders killed in the line of duty. SB 369 -- Income Tax - Maryland Earned Income Tax Credit Assistance Program for Low-Income Families.
