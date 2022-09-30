Hardly Strictly Bluegrass returns for first time in 3 years

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) – One of the biggest events each year in San Francisco is back: Hardly Strictly Bluegrass will begin in a few hours in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park.

The three-day event is free to everyone, and the list of performers ranges from Elvis Costello to Cedric Watson to the Go to Hell Man Band.

Attendees are encouraged to take public transportation because parking is tough in the area even when thousands of people aren’t visiting.

