Former FBI assistant director says Trump could have kept hold of a foreign country's nuclear secrets because they had 'the highest price tag' for classified info
A foreign country, or its adversaries, would pay astronomical prices to find out what the US knows about its nuclear power, Frank Figliuzzi said.
Fugitive in US Navy’s Largest Corruption Case Arrested While Trying to Get to Russia
In the 2000s, the shipping contractor known as “Fat Leonard” had wined and dined his way into classified information from hundreds of U.S. Navy officials. Now, weeks after pulling off a brazen escape that exposed an appallingly lax level of security at his home, where he was supposed to be under house arrest, the man behind the U.S. Navy’s largest-ever corruption scandal has been caught.
Ex-NSA worker employed by spying HQ for less than a MONTH is charged with trying to sell top secret material to Russia in exchange for cryptocurrency and $85,000
The FBI arrested and charged a former NSA employee who was attempting to sell classified documents to the Russian foreign service, according to documents made public this week. Jareh Sebastian Dalke, 30, of Colorado Springs, had worked for the National Security Agency for less than a month when he reached...
Washington Examiner
Former US Army reservist convicted of acting as illegal agent of China
A Chinese national and former Army reservist has been convicted by a federal jury for acting within the United States as an illegal agent for China. Ji Chaoqun, 31, was found guilty on one count of conspiracy to act as a foreign government agent without first notifying the attorney general, one count of acting as an agent of the People’s Republic of China without first notifying the attorney general, and one count of making a material false statement to the U.S. Army, according to court documents.
Former NSA employee charged with trying to give classified information to foreign country
Jareh Dalke, a former National Security Agency (NSA) employee, has been charged with attempting to transmit national security information to a foreign country. Dalke, a resident of Colorado Springs, Colo., was arrested Thursday. According to the criminal complaint, Dalke spoke online with an undercover FBI agent over the summer. He...
MilitaryTimes
National Defense Service Medal won’t be awarded after December
Following the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the formal end of combat operations in Iraq, the Defense Department is preparing to truly transition the military out of a wartime posture. Which is to say, the National Defense Service Medal is going back into retirement on Dec. 31. The award ―...
The US allegedly used 41 cyber-weapons to steal China’s core technology data
China has accused the U.S. of "hacking" into a Chinese space and aviation university, "stealing" critical technical data. U.S. National Security Agency's (NSA) cyber-warfare unit "penetrated and controlled" unnamed telecom operators, Chinese news media Global Times reported on Thursday, quoting its state sources. "Hackers from abroad were caught sending phishing...
americanmilitarynews.com
US Army Reserves let in Chinese gov’t agent, now convicted in spying operation
The U.S. Army Reserves let into their ranks a Chinese national who was convicted on Monday of acting as an illegal agent for the Chinese government. Following a two-week trial, a jury found Ji Chaoqun, 31, of Chicago, guilty of conspiring to act as an agent of China, acting as an agent of China without registering his activities, and making a materially false statement to the U.S. Army. The U.S. Department of Justice announced the jury decision in a Tuesday statement.
China threatens national security by buying land next to military base, 51 Republicans tell Biden cabinet: GOP says North Dakota facility has 'intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities' - and communist encroachment
Dozens of GOP lawmakers are sending a letter to the Biden Cabinet sounding the alarm over a massive Chinese farmland purchase conveniently located only 20 minutes from a major military base. Recently Fufeng Group, a Chinese-based manufacturer with close ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), purchased 300 acres of...
AOL Corp
Maryland couple accused of trying to sell military secrets face harsher sentences
A Naval nuclear engineer and his schoolteacher wife have again pleaded guilty to attempting to sell military secrets to a foreign country, weeks after a judge tossed their previous agreement with prosecutors for being too lenient. Jonathan and Diana Toebbe on Tuesday re-entered their pleas in federal court in Martinsburg,...
Republicans sound alarm over Chinese government-linked farmland purchase near North Dakota air base
FIRST ON FOX: Fifty-one Republican lawmakers are sending a letter to three of President Biden’s Cabinet secretaries warning that national security is threatened by a Chinese Communist Party (CCP)-linked company's efforts to buy farmland near an Air Force base in North Dakota. Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., led the letter...
Fraud, scam cases increasing on Zelle, Senate report finds
NEW YORK — (AP) — Incidents of fraud and scams are occurring more often on the popular peer-to-peer payment service Zelle, according to a report issued Monday by the office of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, giving the public its first glimpse into the growing problems at Zelle. The report...
Chinese hacking group targeting US agencies and companies has surged its activity, analysis finds
An elite Chinese hacking group with ties to operatives indicted by a US grand jury in 2020 has surged its activity this year, targeting sensitive data held by companies and government agencies in the US and dozens of other countries, according to an expert at consulting giant PricewaterhouseCoopers.
insideedition.com
Naming Commission Completes Work to Rename 9 Army Bases and Other Defense Assets Named After Confederacy
The Naming Commission, authorized by Congress to look into changing the names of Department of Defense assets named after Confederate officers, has completed its goal. The Commission was authorized in early 2021 through the William M. (Mac) Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021, which allowed them to review any DoD asset such as army bases, installations, buildings, and streets that commemorated the Confederacy, according to the Commission's initial press release.
U.S. VP Harris: government is fully committed to offering federal support over hurricane Ian
OSAN AIR BASE, South Korea, Sept 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday said images of hurricane Ian are devastating and that the government is fully committed to offering federal support.
The Secret History of the Five Eyes by Richard Kerbaj review – secrets and spies
On the same spring day in 1946 that Winston Churchill made a speech coining the phrases “special relationship” and “iron curtain”, another historic event that would help to shape the next 75 years took place. A secret pact was signed between the UK and the US, a formal agreement to share intelligence in order to combat the Soviet threat.
Marking 75 years, the CIA opens a new museum and launches a podcast
The CIA rarely seeks publicity, but has opened up a bit as it marks its anniversary. Director William Burns told the inaugural podcast that he wanted to "demystify" some of the agency's work.
US News and World Report
U.S. Says Army Major and Wife Tried to Leak Military Health Data to Russia
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. Army major and his anesthesiologist wife have been criminally charged for allegedly plotting to leak highly sensitive healthcare data about military patients to Russia, the Justice Department revealed on Thursday. Jamie Lee Henry, the major who was also a doctor at Fort Bragg in North Carolina,...
gcaptain.com
U.S. Maritime Unions Respond to Jones Act Waiver: ‘Illegal, Unjustified and Unnecessary’
American maritime unions the Seafarers International Union; the American Maritime Officers; the International Organization of Masters, Mates and Pilots; and the Marine Engineers’ Beneficial Association have issued a joint statement in response to the Biden Administration’s “temporary and targeted” Jones Act waiver that allowed a foreign tanker chartered by BP to transport diesel to Puerto Rico from Texas. The full statement is below.
Edward Snowden Says EU Courts Have Held Data-Sharing Pacts With US Unlawful Repeatedly Since He Blew The Whistle: 'Can't Get Away With It'
Edward Snowden has hit out against “data sharing agreements” between the United States and the European Union in a post on Twitter. What Happened: The former U.S. security contractor who blew the whistle on National Security Agency's mass surveillance said the EU’s top court has “repeatedly ruled that the ‘data-sharing agreements’” are “unlawful end-runs around our human rights.”
