ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Fugitive in US Navy’s Largest Corruption Case Arrested While Trying to Get to Russia

In the 2000s, the shipping contractor known as “Fat Leonard” had wined and dined his way into classified information from hundreds of U.S. Navy officials. Now, weeks after pulling off a brazen escape that exposed an appallingly lax level of security at his home, where he was supposed to be under house arrest, the man behind the U.S. Navy’s largest-ever corruption scandal has been caught.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Ex-NSA worker employed by spying HQ for less than a MONTH is charged with trying to sell top secret material to Russia in exchange for cryptocurrency and $85,000

The FBI arrested and charged a former NSA employee who was attempting to sell classified documents to the Russian foreign service, according to documents made public this week. Jareh Sebastian Dalke, 30, of Colorado Springs, had worked for the National Security Agency for less than a month when he reached...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Washington Examiner

Former US Army reservist convicted of acting as illegal agent of China

A Chinese national and former Army reservist has been convicted by a federal jury for acting within the United States as an illegal agent for China. Ji Chaoqun, 31, was found guilty on one count of conspiracy to act as a foreign government agent without first notifying the attorney general, one count of acting as an agent of the People’s Republic of China without first notifying the attorney general, and one count of making a material false statement to the U.S. Army, according to court documents.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
MilitaryTimes

National Defense Service Medal won’t be awarded after December

Following the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the formal end of combat operations in Iraq, the Defense Department is preparing to truly transition the military out of a wartime posture. Which is to say, the National Defense Service Medal is going back into retirement on Dec. 31. The award ―...
MILITARY
Interesting Engineering

The US allegedly used 41 cyber-weapons to steal China’s core technology data

China has accused the U.S. of "hacking" into a Chinese space and aviation university, "stealing" critical technical data. U.S. National Security Agency's (NSA) cyber-warfare unit "penetrated and controlled" unnamed telecom operators, Chinese news media Global Times reported on Thursday, quoting its state sources. "Hackers from abroad were caught sending phishing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

US Army Reserves let in Chinese gov’t agent, now convicted in spying operation

The U.S. Army Reserves let into their ranks a Chinese national who was convicted on Monday of acting as an illegal agent for the Chinese government. Following a two-week trial, a jury found Ji Chaoqun, 31, of Chicago, guilty of conspiring to act as an agent of China, acting as an agent of China without registering his activities, and making a materially false statement to the U.S. Army. The U.S. Department of Justice announced the jury decision in a Tuesday statement.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Security Agency#Espionage Act#Fbi Agent#U S Justice Department#Cnn#Fbi
Daily Mail

China threatens national security by buying land next to military base, 51 Republicans tell Biden cabinet: GOP says North Dakota facility has 'intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities' - and communist encroachment

Dozens of GOP lawmakers are sending a letter to the Biden Cabinet sounding the alarm over a massive Chinese farmland purchase conveniently located only 20 minutes from a major military base. Recently Fufeng Group, a Chinese-based manufacturer with close ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), purchased 300 acres of...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
insideedition.com

Naming Commission Completes Work to Rename 9 Army Bases and Other Defense Assets Named After Confederacy

The Naming Commission, authorized by Congress to look into changing the names of Department of Defense assets named after Confederate officers, has completed its goal. The Commission was authorized in early 2021 through the William M. (Mac) Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021, which allowed them to review any DoD asset such as army bases, installations, buildings, and streets that commemorated the Confederacy, according to the Commission's initial press release.
MILITARY
US News and World Report

U.S. Says Army Major and Wife Tried to Leak Military Health Data to Russia

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. Army major and his anesthesiologist wife have been criminally charged for allegedly plotting to leak highly sensitive healthcare data about military patients to Russia, the Justice Department revealed on Thursday. Jamie Lee Henry, the major who was also a doctor at Fort Bragg in North Carolina,...
FORT BRAGG, NC
gcaptain.com

U.S. Maritime Unions Respond to Jones Act Waiver: ‘Illegal, Unjustified and Unnecessary’

American maritime unions the Seafarers International Union; the American Maritime Officers; the International Organization of Masters, Mates and Pilots; and the Marine Engineers’ Beneficial Association have issued a joint statement in response to the Biden Administration’s “temporary and targeted” Jones Act waiver that allowed a foreign tanker chartered by BP to transport diesel to Puerto Rico from Texas. The full statement is below.
POLITICS
Benzinga

Edward Snowden Says EU Courts Have Held Data-Sharing Pacts With US Unlawful Repeatedly Since He Blew The Whistle: 'Can't Get Away With It'

Edward Snowden has hit out against “data sharing agreements” between the United States and the European Union in a post on Twitter. What Happened: The former U.S. security contractor who blew the whistle on National Security Agency's mass surveillance said the EU’s top court has “repeatedly ruled that the ‘data-sharing agreements’” are “unlawful end-runs around our human rights.”
LAW

Comments / 0

Community Policy