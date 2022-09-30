It was not pretty for a couple of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ young defensemen on Saturday. A trio of defensemen are fighting for the Pittsburgh Penguins’ third-pairing spot beside Jan Rutta. Chad Ruhwedel will be the spare defenseman because he’s one of the best in the business at being press-boxed for weeks and then quietly providing steady play as needed. But who gets the left-side job and a sweater every night has been a Penguins training camp battle between Ty Smith, P.O Joseph, and Mark Friedman.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO