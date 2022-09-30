Read full article on original website
Postgame 5: Isles Edge Flyers, 2-1
Playing their penultimate game of the preseason, the Flyers lost to the New York Islanders, 2-1, at UBS Arena on Sunday evening. The Flyers, who have only scored a combined five goals in five exhibition games, dropped to 1-4-0. The Islanders improved to 1-2-0. The first period was scoreless. In...
Penguins Trim Training-Camp Roster to 45
The Pittsburgh Penguins have whittled their training-camp roster to 45 by assigning nine players to their farm team in Wilkes-Barre. The demoted players are forwards Ty Glover, Brooklyn Kalmikov, Sam Houde, Jordan Frasca and Lukas Svejkovsky and defensemen Josh Maniscalco, Chris Ortiz, Jon Lizotte and Mitch Reinke. None of those...
Kingerski: Penguins Young D-Men Not Ready, Mark Friedman Should Win Job
It was not pretty for a couple of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ young defensemen on Saturday. A trio of defensemen are fighting for the Pittsburgh Penguins’ third-pairing spot beside Jan Rutta. Chad Ruhwedel will be the spare defenseman because he’s one of the best in the business at being press-boxed for weeks and then quietly providing steady play as needed. But who gets the left-side job and a sweater every night has been a Penguins training camp battle between Ty Smith, P.O Joseph, and Mark Friedman.
Flyers Notes: Team Makes Cuts, Tortorella on Captaincy, Young Players, Goalies, and More
With training camp officially in its second week, the Flyers trimmed the roster further by making 20 cuts on Friday. That leaves 45 players left on the training camp roster. The final roster with a maximum of 23 players is due by 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10. Among the...
Reese’s Remarks: Flyers lose on Long Island, 2-1
John Tortorella took his position at the bench for the first time with the Philadelphia Flyers. He’ll be the bench boss for the final two preseason games, entering the 2022-2023 regular season. Both will feature the New York Islanders as the opponent, beginning with tonight’s 2-1 loss. There...
Gaudreau to Columbus tops busy summer of NHL player movement
Johnny Hockey moved East, though not as far as everyone thought. The champs out West couldn’t keep the entire band together. And two teams with lengthy playoff droughts made some moves hoping to change that. Johnny Gaudreau joining Columbus headlined a busy offseason of player movement around the NHL....
Top 50 Flames of All Time: #11 Terry Crisp
The Flames franchise built itself up really nicely between 1972 and 1989, morphing from a ragtag expansion team into one of the powerhouses of the 1980s. They managed to beat the Edmonton Oilers and the Montreal Canadiens in playoff series, two of the dynamos of the decade. (They never had a crack at the New York Islanders, sadly.)
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Aston-Reese, Aubel-Kubel & Sandin
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at two newcomers to the team’s roster – those two players are Zach Aston-Reese and Nicolas Aube-Kubel. Second, I’ll look at Rasmus Sandin’s first practice and suggest where he might fit into...
2022 Flyers Training Camp: Day 9
At the halfway point of the 2022-2023 NHL Preseason, the Philadelphia Flyers are 1-2-0. Today, there will be more roster cuts before tomorrow’s road trip. John Tortorella will assume more control of the lineup for the remainder of the Flyers’ preseason, making his way closer to the bench. Over the first three games, Chuck Fletcher calibrated the lineups. Tomorrow, Philadelphia visits the Boston Bruins at the TD Garden Arena.
