10 p.m. update: Ian remains post-tropical cyclone, ‘but the dangerous storm surge, flash flooding and high wind threat continues’

By Justyn Melrose
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

HURRICANE IAN | See FOX8’s ongoing coverage of the storm.

(WGHP) — After making landfall in South Carolina, Ian is no longer a hurricane and is now considered to be a post-tropical cyclone.

As of 10 p.m. Friday, Ian currently has maximum sustained winds of 60 mph and is moving north at 15 miles per hour.

“Deep convection has ceased now that Ian has lost its energy source from the Atlantic Ocean, and the circulation has wrapped into cooler surface air. Thus, Ian has transitioned into an extratropical low,” the National Hurricane Center reported.

Ian continues to move faster to the north and is expected to turn north-northwest.

“Ian should rapidly weaken in the cool airmass and dissipate by early Sunday over western North Carolina or Virginia,” according to the National Hurricane Center. It should be emphasized that just because Ian has become a post-tropical cyclone that the danger is not over. Dangerous storm surges, flash flooding and high winds are still in the forecast from this cyclone.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205 miles from Ian’s center.

“Considerable flash and urban flooding, and minor river flooding is possible across coastal and northeast South Carolina, coastal North Carolina and southeast Virginia today. Locally considerable flash, urban, and small stream flooding is possible today into early Saturday across portions of northwest North Carolina and southwest Virginia,” according to the National Hurricane Center.

Follow the storm using the FOX8 Hurricane Tracker

What to watch out for

The National Hurricane Center warns that the deepest water will happen along the immediate coast near and to the east of the storm’s center.

Here are the possible flood totals:

  • Cape Fear River…2-4 ft
  • South Santee River to Duck, including Pamlico and Neuse
  • Rivers…2-4 ft
  • Albemarle Sound…1-2 ft
A few tornadoes are possible this afternoon and evening across eastern North Carolina, shifting northward into southeast Virginia overnight through early Saturday morning, according to the NHC.

Watches and Warnings

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for…

  • South Santee River to Cape Fear North Carolina
  • Neuse River North Carolina

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

  • Edisto Beach to Duck North Carolina
  • Pamlico Sound

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for…

  • North of Cape Fear to Duck North Carolina
  • Pamlico River
  • Cape Fear River
