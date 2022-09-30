ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Police investigating attempted robbery at University Avenue Kwik Trip

By Logan Rude
 3 days ago
WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating after a woman tried to rob a west-side Kwik Trip early Friday morning.

Officials with the Madison Police Department said the suspect entered the Kwik Trip on University Avenue shortly before 5 a.m. and told workers inside that her boyfriend was outside with a gun and would kill her if she didn’t rob the store.

Staff at the store said they didn’t see a gun, and ultimately didn’t give the woman any money.

The woman ran off shortly after.

Police said their investigation into the attempted robbery is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Madison Police at 608-255-2345 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

