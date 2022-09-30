Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nearly Thirteen Years Ago, a Seemingly Unsuspecting Shooter Sought Revenge on University ColleaguesSavannah VillanuevaBraintree, MA
Family Fun For Everyone at Starland's Halloween Spooktacular PartyDianna CarneyHanover, MA
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the CountryTravel MavenHaverhill, MA
The New England Wildlife Center Invites You to Carve - O - Rama!Camilo DíazWeymouth, MA
Ayanna Pressley, “The Squad” rallies supporters in SomervilleThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Related
The house from 'Hocus Pocus' is now on Airbnb
Airbnb will host two guests at a recreated cottage in Salem, Massachusetts to celebrate Halloween and the Disney+ premiere of "Hocus Pocus 2."
foodgressing.com
Salem Halloween Massachussetts 2022: Events, Things to Do
If you’re looking for things to do during Salem Halloween Massachussetts 2022, you’re in the right place. During the month of October 2022, Salem, Massachusetts will celebrate its 40th Anniversary of Salem Haunted Happenings, the annual citywide event that attracts Halloween-lovers from around the world. To celebrate this...
Read This Wild Theory Before You Re-watch the Boston Sitcom ‘Cheers’
September 30, 2022, marked the 40th anniversary of the show that put Boston on the map in the 1980s – “Cheers.”. After an 11-year broadcast run and years in syndication, “Cheers” found new life – and a new audience – in the streaming era.
iheart.com
Six-Alarm Fire Damages Mark Wahlberg's Childhood Home, Others In Dorchester
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — High winds on Sunday made for a difficult situation between Cushing Avenue and Peverell Street in Dorchester, as they carried flames from a fire at one residence to multiple surrounding buildings, including one where a Hollywood figure was raised. Officials say 15 residents across four separate addresses were displaced because of this fire.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bostononbudget.com
Boston Fall Festivals 2022: Fun Activities, Festival Events and Things to Do Near You
Many family-friendly festivities take place in Boston throughout the fall harvest season. There is no better way to experience the season than to take part in a few Fall festivals in Boston. Best of Boston Fall Festivals 2022. So, if you have been searching for, “Fall Activities near me”? Because...
whdh.com
42 cats evacuated from Florida soon up for adoption in Mass.
BOSTON (WHDH) - Bay Staters looking to add a furry friend to their homes are in luck. The 42 cats MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter evacuated from Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian are about to be ready for adoption. The bunch includes Lunar, a 4-year-old, one-eyed tabby, and Misty, a...
whdh.com
Grandmother of children struck by SUV in Peabody: ‘They are alert and talking’
PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two sisters, ages 5 and 8, were hit by a car on Lynn Street in Peabody Friday afternoon. Witnesses describe a frantic scene around 3 p.m. when a silver SUV hit the kids who were walking with their mother. “I saw one little girl with her...
Add a Self-Guided Tour of This Majestic Massachusetts Castle to Your Adventures
Would you look at this? From a skull of one of Christopher Columbus' crewmen to stunning bluff views of the Atlantic nestled in Gloucester, this place is definitely a picture-worthy adventure. From seaside concerts and self-guided tours to private events and renting out this castle for parties, the Hammond Castle...
RELATED PEOPLE
whdh.com
Crews investigating housefire in Lowell
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are investigating after a home in Lowell went up in flames. Footage captured by 7NEWS showed the side of the home burnt while crews worked to put out the overnight fire. There have been no reports of any injuries. This is a developing story; stay...
WCVB
Massachusetts man breaks Topsfield Fair giant pumpkin record
TOPSFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts man broke the Topsfield Fair giant pumpkin record with the size of his gourd, measured as part of the annual New England Giant Pumpkin Growers Contest. Jamie Graham of Tyngsborough had his pumpkin top the scales at 2,480 pounds. The previous record was 2,294.5...
Boston Marathon Announced Historic Change For Those Who Want To Run
According to WBUR, the Boston Marathon will welcome nonbinary people to run in the race in 2023. They will not have to register as members of the women's or man's categories. The organizers of the race, recently announced and released this news. This will be 127th marathon and is a huge spectator's sport. With so many runners and on-lookers, it has always been an important event in Boston.
hot969boston.com
8 things to do in Boston after Midnight….and #1 is just between you and me
Looking for things to do in Boston? Well…. If you have lived in the Boston area for any amount of time you may have noticed that it seems like a ghost town late at night. If New York City is the City that never sleeps Boston is the city with over-bearing parochial parents who enforce a very strict bedtime. However, maybe you are the type of kid who wasn’t above tying the bed-sheets together and escaping out of your bedroom window in the middle of the night. If so this list of things is right up your alley!
IN THIS ARTICLE
“It’s very scary:” Neighbors react after man is found dead in Millbury, 911 caller faces charges
An investigation is underway in Millbury after a man was found dead inside a home at 303 Millbury Ave. Police were called to the home around 3 p.m. Saturday. According to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early, another man inside the house called 911. Early said the man who called...
Massachusetts town listed in Fortune’s 25 Best Places to Live for Families
BROOKLINE, Mass. — A Massachusetts town has been recognized in Fortune’s 25 Best Places to Live for Families. Fortune analyzed nearly 2,000 cities and towns across the United States to identify the top places that meet the needs of multigenerational families and Brookline, Mass. was ranked number 16 in Fortune’s top 25.
WCVB
Do you know what famous American was born on Adams Street?
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Adams Street runs nearly seven miles through Quincy, Milton and Dorchester. The street is packed with history — from the 18th-century estate of President John Adams on one end to Meeting House Hill and the First Parish Church of Dorchester, founded in 1631, on the other. In between are the grand estates of Milton and the vibrant neighborhood enclaves of Dorchester.
WCVB
Mass. pediatricians seeing increase in sick children, and it's not just COVID-19
BOSTON — Massachusetts pediatricians are seeing more kids with a cough, and it's not just from COVID-19. The latest Massachusetts health data shows COVID infections are increasing, especially for those 10 to 19 years of age, but Dr. Vandana Madhavan, the clinical director of pediatric infectious disease at Mass General Hospital for Children, says other viruses are also circulating right now.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whdh.com
Middleton resident shoots, kills bear that was eating chickens, goats
MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A resident of a Middleton home where a bear had attacked their goats and chickens shot and killed the bear, according to the Massachusetts Environmental Police. Police believe this is the same bear that has been spotted several times in recent months in local communities including...
whdh.com
Car drives into restaurant in Saugus
SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A Boston Market in Saugus was damaged after a car drove into the restaurant. Footage of the car and restaurant captured by 7NEWS showed signs of damage from the overnight crash, which is still under investigation. No injuries have been reported. This is a developing story;...
Former head of Mass. homeless shelter gets jail time for stealing from organization
BOSTON — The former head of a publicly funded nonprofit that ran homeless shelters in Massachusetts has been sent to jail for a year for stealing $1.5 million from the organization and lying under oath, prosecutors said. Manuel Duran, 70, was also sentenced Thursday to four years of probation...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Salem, MA
Looking for something great to eat in Salem, MA? This is a list that can help. Whether you are just passing through the area, or if you’re a local looking for something you haven’t tried before, then you’ve come to the right place. Taking into account the...
Comments / 1