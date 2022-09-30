ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, MA

foodgressing.com

Salem Halloween Massachussetts 2022: Events, Things to Do

If you’re looking for things to do during Salem Halloween Massachussetts 2022, you’re in the right place. During the month of October 2022, Salem, Massachusetts will celebrate its 40th Anniversary of Salem Haunted Happenings, the annual citywide event that attracts Halloween-lovers from around the world. To celebrate this...
SALEM, MA
iheart.com

Six-Alarm Fire Damages Mark Wahlberg's Childhood Home, Others In Dorchester

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — High winds on Sunday made for a difficult situation between Cushing Avenue and Peverell Street in Dorchester, as they carried flames from a fire at one residence to multiple surrounding buildings, including one where a Hollywood figure was raised. Officials say 15 residents across four separate addresses were displaced because of this fire.
BOSTON, MA
Salem, MA
Salem, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Entertainment
whdh.com

42 cats evacuated from Florida soon up for adoption in Mass.

BOSTON (WHDH) - Bay Staters looking to add a furry friend to their homes are in luck. The 42 cats MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter evacuated from Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian are about to be ready for adoption. The bunch includes Lunar, a 4-year-old, one-eyed tabby, and Misty, a...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Crews investigating housefire in Lowell

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are investigating after a home in Lowell went up in flames. Footage captured by 7NEWS showed the side of the home burnt while crews worked to put out the overnight fire. There have been no reports of any injuries. This is a developing story; stay...
LOWELL, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts man breaks Topsfield Fair giant pumpkin record

TOPSFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts man broke the Topsfield Fair giant pumpkin record with the size of his gourd, measured as part of the annual New England Giant Pumpkin Growers Contest. Jamie Graham of Tyngsborough had his pumpkin top the scales at 2,480 pounds. The previous record was 2,294.5...
TOPSFIELD, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Boston Marathon Announced Historic Change For Those Who Want To Run

According to WBUR, the Boston Marathon will welcome nonbinary people to run in the race in 2023. They will not have to register as members of the women's or man's categories. The organizers of the race, recently announced and released this news. This will be 127th marathon and is a huge spectator's sport. With so many runners and on-lookers, it has always been an important event in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
hot969boston.com

8 things to do in Boston after Midnight….and #1 is just between you and me

Looking for things to do in Boston? Well…. If you have lived in the Boston area for any amount of time you may have noticed that it seems like a ghost town late at night. If New York City is the City that never sleeps Boston is the city with over-bearing parochial parents who enforce a very strict bedtime. However, maybe you are the type of kid who wasn’t above tying the bed-sheets together and escaping out of your bedroom window in the middle of the night. If so this list of things is right up your alley!
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Do you know what famous American was born on Adams Street?

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Adams Street runs nearly seven miles through Quincy, Milton and Dorchester. The street is packed with history — from the 18th-century estate of President John Adams on one end to Meeting House Hill and the First Parish Church of Dorchester, founded in 1631, on the other. In between are the grand estates of Milton and the vibrant neighborhood enclaves of Dorchester.
MILTON, MA
WCVB

Mass. pediatricians seeing increase in sick children, and it's not just COVID-19

BOSTON — Massachusetts pediatricians are seeing more kids with a cough, and it's not just from COVID-19. The latest Massachusetts health data shows COVID infections are increasing, especially for those 10 to 19 years of age, but Dr. Vandana Madhavan, the clinical director of pediatric infectious disease at Mass General Hospital for Children, says other viruses are also circulating right now.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Middleton resident shoots, kills bear that was eating chickens, goats

MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A resident of a Middleton home where a bear had attacked their goats and chickens shot and killed the bear, according to the Massachusetts Environmental Police. Police believe this is the same bear that has been spotted several times in recent months in local communities including...
MIDDLETON, MA
whdh.com

Car drives into restaurant in Saugus

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A Boston Market in Saugus was damaged after a car drove into the restaurant. Footage of the car and restaurant captured by 7NEWS showed signs of damage from the overnight crash, which is still under investigation. No injuries have been reported. This is a developing story;...
SAUGUS, MA
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Salem, MA

Looking for something great to eat in Salem, MA? This is a list that can help. Whether you are just passing through the area, or if you’re a local looking for something you haven’t tried before, then you’ve come to the right place. Taking into account the...
SALEM, MA

