ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan Hill, CA

South County school trustee scrutinized for past behavior

By Brian Howey
San José Spotlight
San José Spotlight
 2 days ago

Morgan Hill educators are questioning whether a school board member is fit for reelection after an independent probe found she abused her power by attempting to overturn her daughter’s student government election loss.

Wendy Sullivan, an incumbent in the November race for the Morgan Hill Unified School District Board of Education, became the subject of an investigation by her own board in 2020 after repeatedly demanding Ann Sobrato High School faculty recall the student body presidential election results.

James Levis, president of Morgan Hill’s teachers union, told San José Spotlight he has “lost faith” in Sullivan’s ability to lead the district. The union has endorsed Sullivan’s opponent, retired Britton Middle School Assistant Principal Nancy Altman, Levis said, in part because of Sullivan’s behavior.

“An abuse of power like that is concerning,” Altman told San José Spotlight. “I think that someone in a position of power has to make sure they don’t do things like that.”

The board never reprimanded Sullivan for her behavior, even after the district hired a local law firm to conduct the investigation, which determined she had abused her power, later published in a board meeting agenda. Two years later, some district leaders say the controversial candidate escaped accountability and they’re concerned she doesn’t have the district’s best interests at heart.

Sullivan did not address the investigation’s findings and did not respond to questions about her role in the controversy. She provided a statement to San José Spotlight.

“Like our students, I learn every day to be better at these jobs,” Sullivan said, referring to her role as a mother and trustee. “I will continue to passionately advocate for the children of our community.”

Election results challenged

The investigation report chronicles months of meetings and emails between Sullivan and faculty over the summer of 2020.

Shortly after the results of the remotely-conducted student election were announced in May, Sullivan approached Regan Stuart, the Ann Sobrato High School teacher who oversaw the election, to voice her concerns. She told Stuart she believed her daughter’s opponent had plagiarized several of his election-related social media posts and bribed students with cookies to vote for him. The names of both student candidates were redacted from the investigation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gr7GC_0iGn12uZ00
An independent investigation of Morgan Hill Unified School District Trustee Wendy Sullivan found she had abused her power trying to influence the outcome of her daughter’s high school election. Image courtesy of Morgan Hill Unified School District.

Related Stories

September 24, 2022

Conservatives infiltrate Silicon Valley school board races

August 25, 2022

Election 2022: San Jose school board races taking shape

August 19, 2022

Election 2022: Silicon Valley schools seek funds for upgrades, programs

Sullivan believed the opponent had also violated election rules by “engaging in negative campaigning and comments,” according to the report, and that his behavior continued even after she reported the violations to a school official. She believed “the election was rigged” and her daughter was “the victim of the quid pro quo and bribery scandal.”

But Stuart didn’t agree with Sullivan, and refused to recall the results.

“It’s a high school—it’s not like this is a life-or-death presidential election,” Stuart told San José Spotlight. “If I’d felt there was some type of nefarious actions by either of them, I would’ve done the reelection on my own.”

Matthew and Jeanne Lee, the parents of the student who won the election, were outraged when they learned Sullivan had accused their son of dishonestly, according to the report, and they contacted school administrators to express their “extreme confusion and frustration.”

Sullivan took her complaints to Stuart’s superiors. In emails sent throughout summer 2020, she asked administrators to address the matter. Theresa Sage, the school’s new principal, reviewed the election results again, and found no evidence of foul play. Sullivan then accused Sage, who began her tenure at Sobrato shortly after the student election, of being unethical and unfair.

“As our country heads into a critical election season, it’s really sad to know that the politics in a high school environment can be just as tainted and corrupt,” Sullivan said in a July 21, 2020 email to Sage and other school administrators. “I have kept quiet up to this point out of respect for the school, but that too has limitations.”

Sage felt threatened by Sullivan’s attempts to pressure her into changing the election results, the report said, and feared Sullivan would voice her discontent at a public board meeting—or even influence the board to overturn her hiring. Sage did not respond to requests for comment for this story.

A disputed investigation

By August, the Lee family was fed up. They filed their complaint, sparking the investigation. The firm hired by the district presented its findings to the board at a Nov. 17, 2020 meeting: the report determined Sullivan had used her influence as a trustee to attempt to overturn the election. During public comment, Matthew Lee pleaded with the board not to accept Sullivan’s behavior.

But the board disagreed. Several trustees disputed the investigation’s findings that she purposefully used her sway as a trustee to influence the election. They declined to take further action on the matter. Amy Oppenheimer, who’s firm conducted the investigation, did not respond to requests for comment.

Looking back, Lee is still shocked by the board’s decision.

“She should not be a trustee,” he told San José Spotlight. “She does not serve in the best interests of the students and parents of Morgan Hill. She should have been removed two years ago.”

The trustees either declined to comment or did not respond to emails and phone calls from San José Spotlight.

Levis, head of the teachers union, was dismayed by what he considered a lack of accountability by the trustees.

“I expected an apology from her to my member, to the teacher, and nothing,” he said. “She certainly lost my confidence when she refused to take responsibility for her actions.”

Local teachers, including Stuart, joined Levis in expressing doubts about the trustee’s ability to lead her district.

“She didn’t get the answers she wanted, so she just kept at it,” Stuart said. “I don’t know what her goal is, but I don’t think it’s to support me and my fellow teachers.”

Contact Brian Howey at brian@sanjosespotlight.com or @SteelandBallast on Twitter.

The post South County school trustee scrutinized for past behavior appeared first on San José Spotlight .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
benitolink.com

Longtime community leader dies at the age of 79

Pauline Valdivia, the executive director of Hollister’s Jovenes de Antaño, died Sept. 23 at the age of 79. The cause of death has not been disclosed. In 1975, Valdivia co-founded Jovenes, which provides services to seniors and people with disabilities. “What can I say about someone I have...
HOLLISTER, CA
pajaronian.com

Two vying for PVUSD Trustee Area 5 seat

WATSONVILLE—With two seats on the Pajaro Valley Unified School District up for election, the makeup of the board could see a shift as political newcomers Natalain Schwartz and Olivia Flores challenge incumbents Kim De Serpa and Jennifer Schacher, respectively. Two seats—occupied by Daniel Dodge Jr. in Trustee Area 4...
WATSONVILLE, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Searching for a new position? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Housing Coordinator, Graduate and Family Student Housing at UC Santa Cruz. Director of Communications and Patron Engagement at Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music. Operations Administrative Assistant at Lomak Property Group, Inc. Senior...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

Follow the money: Silicon Valley’s 2022 general election

It’s election season in Silicon Valley, with several key county positions and three San Jose City Council seats up for grabs in the November election. The race to replace Mayor Sam Liccardo, who terms out at the end of the year, continues to be the most heated and costly contest—the two remaining candidates have collectively... The post Follow the money: Silicon Valley’s 2022 general election appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morgan Hill, CA
Local
California Government
Morgan Hill, CA
Education
Morgan Hill, CA
Government
Local
California Education
San José Spotlight

South County candidate loses endorsements over party lines

The Santa Clara County Democratic Party is pulling support from longtime members for crossing the political divide. One Gilroy councilmember and decades-long Democrat lost his endorsement. A longtime party member was kicked out, and several other candidates have received threats of endorsements being rescinded. The rub: they endorsed Santa Clara County supervisor-hopeful Johnny Khamis, who’s running... The post South County candidate loses endorsements over party lines appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose mayoral race breaks campaign cash records

The amount of funds flooding into San Jose’s mayoral race is breaking the record books—with almost $2.4 million spent in special interest money to date. With a little over a month before San Jose elects its next mayor, Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez and San Jose Councilmember Matt Mahan are locked in a hotly contested—and expensive—race. The two candidates have collectively raised $1.78 million since June to fuel their campaigns, with Mayor Sam Liccardo terming out at the end of the year.
SAN JOSE, CA
KSBW.com

Santa Cruz announces deal with city service workers to avert strike

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Santa Cruz has reached an agreement with city service workers represented by the Service Employees International Union, the city announced Sunday. A strike that was set to begin Monday has been called off, city officials said. The agreement between the city and SEIU includes pay...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trustee#School Board#High School#Politics Local
Voices of Monterey Bay

Twenty grand, more or less

The withholding of taxes from a former deputy’s discrimination settlement in 2020 was standard practice that had nothing to do with hiding the payment from Monterey County officials, according to the county’s top attorney. The clarification from County Counsel Leslie Girard follows recent public confusion over the county’s...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
San José Spotlight

San Jose rent hike could push out tenants

Residents at an East San Jose affordable housing complex found an apparent loophole in the city’s rent control policy that favors the property owner and are fighting an October rent hike. Chanting “Sí, se puede,” which translate to “Yes, we can,” roughly 100 residents and local organizers took to...
SAN JOSE, CA
cupertinotoday.com

Santa Clara County offering residents monthly grant to off-set medical expenses

Qualifying residents can receive financial assistance to off-set high out-of-pocket medical expenses as part of phase two of Santa Clara County’s MedAssist program. The new stage of MedAssist will also offer pharmacist-led counseling and education services, including assistance with refill coordination, education on medications, addressing barriers to medication adherence, and more.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

The Daily 09-30-22 Amid crisis, Bay Area residents asked to house the homeless

Earlier this week, Sonoma County officials announced that houseless individuals can now camp overnight in certain public areas. The new ordinance, which was approved Tuesday, is designed to better support the county’s 2,893 homeless residents.  The decision by Sonoma County officials has some judicial precedent, but also, is an acknowledgment of a failing housing situation.    
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

Following San Jose, state tosses parking requirements

San Jose and California are in a race to leave the 1960s in the past, at least when it comes to redevelopment and parking. Silicon Valley housing advocates and experts are lauding the approval of a new state law that will do away with minimum parking requirements for new developments within a half-mile of major public transit lines. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed AB 2097 into law last week that will make it cheaper to build new housing projects. The law, effective in January, will also align with the city’s future growth plans.
SAN JOSE, CA
Anthony J Lynch

East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water Daily

Despite being in the midst of a severe drought that has afflicted much of California, some East Bay residents have still not gotten the message that it is time to conserve. Now, the East Bay Municipal Utility District is doing something about it after identifying three different residents using more than 2000 gallons of water a day, including one that is utilizing more than 3100 gallons a day.
OAKLAND, CA
santaclaranews.org

Beloved Santa Clara Parade of Champions Returns Tomorrow

The Santa Clara Parade of Champions, a 50-plus-year-old tradition, returns tomorrow, Saturday, October 1. The Parade was once the second-largest parade in California. This year, the Grand Marshals will be Krazy George, once a Buchser High School teacher, now an Earthquakes Professional Cheerleader and the creator of the popular “wave,” and retired Wilcox High School administrator Kathleen MacDonald.
SANTA CLARA, CA
San José Spotlight

San José Spotlight

San Jose, CA
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San José Spotlight is the city's first nonprofit news organization dedicated to independent political and business reporting. Our mission is to change the face of local journalism by building a community-supported newsroom that ignites civic engagement, educates citizens and strengthens our democracy.

 https://sanjosespotlight.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy