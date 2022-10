A new mural has been added to Albany's downtown public art display. Artist D. Colin's mural titled "Back to Life" spans more than 1,200 square feet and is located on an abutment between 677 Broadway and the Quackenbush Garage. The mural was funded as part of Albany's $10M Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI), through which Albany Center Gallery received a $72,000 award for the addition of four Capital Walls murals. This is the last of the four murals to be put up.

ALBANY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO