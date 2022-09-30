ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 25 Arkansas’ quarterback situation is a hot topic following the 49-26 loss to now No. 1 Alabama on Saturday in Razorback Stadium. The Tide moved up today from No. 2 following Georgia surprisingly struggling to beat Missouri. Redshirt junior KJ Jefferson is firmly entrenched as the starter and key player for Arkansas. Who is behind him created a buzz when Sam Pittman sent Cade Fortin into the game instead of Malik Hornsby after Jefferson took a shot to the head when he was slammed to the ground by an Alabama defender.
Arkansas scored 14 unanswered points, and after the Razorbacks grabbed momentum, they shocked Alabama with an onside kick that was recovered by kicker Jake Bates. The play was reviewed and the call stood after the replay considered whether the ball went 10 yards before Bates took possession of the ball.
Alabama is falling apart on special teams. And the Tide are allowing Arkansas back into it heading into the fourth quarter because of it. The Razorbacks pulled off a surprise onside kick, marched down the field and scored a touchdown before forcing a punt on defense. That’s when chaos happened....
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 2 Alabama used a dominating fourth quarter to upend No. 20 Arkansas 49-26 Saturday afternoon in Razorback Stadium. Alabama jumped out to a 28-0 lead and it appeared the Hogs were going to be blown out at home. Arkansas scored on its last drive of the first half to finally get on the scoreboard. Then Arkansas dominated the third quarter scoring 16 points to pull within 28-23. But it was at that point things fell apart for the Hogs.
What’s the difference between an excuse and a reason?. Arkansas’ defense is running short on the latter and starting to get too far into the former. After giving up 555 yards on Saturday, the Razorbacks are going to fall even further from their position as the 90th-best defense in the country. There’s bad and there’s miserable. Saturday was miserable.
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 20 Arkansas has placed three players on the ESPN all-transfer team through four weeks of the season. ‘The Razorbacks selected are linebacker Drew Sanders (Alabama), defensive end Jordan Domineck (Georgia Tech) and cornerback Dwight McGlothern (LSU). The Razorbacks tied USC with the most on the squad. While all of the Hogs were on defense, USC had two on offense and one on defense.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark – The No. 20 Razorbacks are back on home turf as they host the No. 2 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide at Donald W. Reynolds Stadium. These talent filled teams will kickoff October game day Saturdays at 2:30 p.m. in Fayetteville. Fans at home can watch the game on CBS or the Paramount+ app.
Alabama improved to 5-0 on Saturday and 2-0 in the Southeastern Conference, beating Arkansas in a game of runs. The Tide led by 28, saw the margin dwindle to three and then went on a 21-3 run in the fourth quarter. Overall, Alabama was uneven with a few standout performances on Saturday afternoon. Here’s what Nick Saban had to say after Alabama won its Tide’s “toughest test” of the season, 49-26.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – For this week’s PTN Faceoff, managing editor for Best of Arkansas Sports Andrew Hutchinson and Hogville.net writer Dudley Dawson discuss who the best Arkansas football coach is. To vote on who won the faceoff, click here. If you missed this week’s faceoff, you can...
