kyma.com
Death toll soars to 74 in Florida after Hurricane Ian demolished entire communities
(CNN) - Newly homeless Floridians are struggling to restart their lives while rescuers scramble to find any remaining signs of life among the wreckage of Hurricane Ian. In some cases, emergency workers are juggling both unimaginable tasks. "Some of the guys on Pine Island, they lost everything, but they're doing...
kyma.com
Recovery efforts begin as Hurricane Ian weakens
(CNN) - Recovery and rescue efforts continued Saturday with the help of the Coast Guard in Florida following Ian's devastating path in the state and in the Carolinas. At least 64 people have died in Florida, and more than 1 million residents in multiple states are without power. "We have...
kyma.com
Florida’s long road to recovery after Hurricane Ian
(CNN) - Clean up crews in Fort Myers remove debris on the start of a long road to recovery following Hurricane Ian's deadly path. More than 800 thousand customers in Florida are still without power as of Sunday, and emergency rescue crews went door-to-door, looking for survivors. "While we certainly...
kyma.com
Florida teams with Elon Musk and SpaceX for hurricane recovery
(CNN) - Elon Musk's Starlink Satellite Company is working with the state of Florida to get communications back on line. Starlink bills itself as the "world's most advanced broadband satellite internet" service. Following what could prove to be the largest natural disaster in Florida history, the hurricane knocked out communications...
kyma.com
Phoenix roofers helping with emergency hurricane relief in Florida
PHOENIX (KTVK, KPHO) — Workers from Apple Roofing are caravanning across the country to help in Hurricane relief efforts. The Phoenix branch joined other branches nationwide. In all, the company sent 75 workers to do work on homes and businesses hit by the storm. “The goal is to mitigate...
kyma.com
Arizonan sentenced for Vegas-based scheme targeting migrants
LAS VEGAS (AP) - An Arizona man who convinced recent immigrants from mainly Asian countries to pay him thousands of dollars each to help them gain U.S. citizenship has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison by a federal judge in Las Vegas, authorities announced. Court documents show Douglas...
kyma.com
HRC scales efforts to mobilize voters for 2022 midterm election
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) PAC launched major efforts to mobilize voters and turn out Equality Voters. For further context, this is in support pro-equality, pro-choice, and pro-democracy candidates across Arizona. In addition, HRC hosted a campaign kick-off event on Saturday in Mesa, AZ. Several...
