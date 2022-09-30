ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
kyma.com

Recovery efforts begin as Hurricane Ian weakens

(CNN) - Recovery and rescue efforts continued Saturday with the help of the Coast Guard in Florida following Ian's devastating path in the state and in the Carolinas. At least 64 people have died in Florida, and more than 1 million residents in multiple states are without power. "We have...
FLORIDA STATE
kyma.com

Florida’s long road to recovery after Hurricane Ian

(CNN) - Clean up crews in Fort Myers remove debris on the start of a long road to recovery following Hurricane Ian's deadly path. More than 800 thousand customers in Florida are still without power as of Sunday, and emergency rescue crews went door-to-door, looking for survivors. "While we certainly...
FLORIDA STATE
kyma.com

Florida teams with Elon Musk and SpaceX for hurricane recovery

(CNN) - Elon Musk's Starlink Satellite Company is working with the state of Florida to get communications back on line. Starlink bills itself as the "world's most advanced broadband satellite internet" service. Following what could prove to be the largest natural disaster in Florida history, the hurricane knocked out communications...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Florida State
State
South Carolina State
kyma.com

Phoenix roofers helping with emergency hurricane relief in Florida

PHOENIX (KTVK, KPHO) — Workers from Apple Roofing are caravanning across the country to help in Hurricane relief efforts. The Phoenix branch joined other branches nationwide. In all, the company sent 75 workers to do work on homes and businesses hit by the storm. “The goal is to mitigate...
PHOENIX, AZ
kyma.com

Arizonan sentenced for Vegas-based scheme targeting migrants

LAS VEGAS (AP) - An Arizona man who convinced recent immigrants from mainly Asian countries to pay him thousands of dollars each to help them gain U.S. citizenship has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison by a federal judge in Las Vegas, authorities announced. Court documents show Douglas...
LAS VEGAS, NV
kyma.com

HRC scales efforts to mobilize voters for 2022 midterm election

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) PAC launched major efforts to mobilize voters and turn out Equality Voters. For further context, this is in support pro-equality, pro-choice, and pro-democracy candidates across Arizona. In addition, HRC hosted a campaign kick-off event on Saturday in Mesa, AZ. Several...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy