Rochester, MN

KAAL-TV

‘God Loves You Tour’ stop in Rochester brings in 8,100 people

(ABC 6 News) – Franklin Graham’s ‘God Loves You Tour’ made its final stop in Rochester on Sunday. 8,100 people filled Soldier’s Field Park Sunday afternoon as a part of the six-city, one thousand-mile tour. Rochester concluded the fall tour, with previous stops in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, and Wisconsin.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Overcoming Dyslexia: The Reading Center spreads awareness to Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – Dyslexia is a language based learning disability impacting more people more than people than most of us probably realize. It’s estimated one in ten people have it. Experts also believe that more than 40 million Americans have dyslexia. But only 2 million actually know they have it.
ROCHESTER, MN
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
KAAL-TV

Latino Fest 2022: Celebrating All Latino Culture

(ABC 6 News) – The Alliance of Chicanos, Hispanic and Latino Americans pumped up the Chateau in Rochester with culture Saturday night. (10-01-2022) Hosting the Latino Fest 2022. Giving the community a chance to learn a little more about their Latino American brothers and sisters.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Austin Hy-Vee employee receives ‘legendary award for customer service’

(ABC 6 News) – Friday morning, a Hy-Vee employee in Austin was awarded the Legendary Customer Service Award at a surprise announcement inside the store. Brian Wahlstrom, the award recipient, was one of 15 employees recognized out of the more than 85,000 nominees. Wahlstrom was surrounded by family, friends...
KAAL-TV

City of Rochester adopts new greenhouse gas emissions reduction goals

(ABC 6 News) – The City of Rochester council members voted unanimously at the council meeting on Wednesday to adopt new greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction goals for the city. Rochester’s current goals were adopted within the 2017 Energy Action Plan (EAP) and mirrored the State of Minnesota’s Next...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Stewartville football’s undefeated streak stretches to five

(ABC 6 News) — Ayden Helder threw for 141 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another TD as Stewartville, ranked No. 2 in Class AAA, rolled past Red Wing 70-13. Owen Sikkink rushed three times for 55 yards and a touchdown; caught three passes for 61 yards and two touchdowns, and returned a punt 40 yards for a touchdown for the Tigers.
STEWARTVILLE, MN

