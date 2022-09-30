Read full article on original website
Related
KAAL-TV
Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office puts out urgent call for deputies
The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office is putting out an urgent call for deputies as they are trying to fill more empty positions than ever before. Deputies in the office say the profession is a rewarding one. “You have to be in it for the love of it,” said Deputy...
KAAL-TV
Guinness World Record broken using thousands of donuts in Rochester
(ABC 6 News) – A Guinness World Record was broken in Rochester, Minn. Saturday morning after two non-profit organizations teamed up to build the world’s largest donut wall. The wall was built at the Mayo Civic Center by the Convoy of Hope and Bridging the Gap. The two...
KAAL-TV
‘God Loves You Tour’ stop in Rochester brings in 8,100 people
(ABC 6 News) – Franklin Graham’s ‘God Loves You Tour’ made its final stop in Rochester on Sunday. 8,100 people filled Soldier’s Field Park Sunday afternoon as a part of the six-city, one thousand-mile tour. Rochester concluded the fall tour, with previous stops in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, and Wisconsin.
KAAL-TV
Overcoming Dyslexia: The Reading Center spreads awareness to Rochester
(ABC 6 News) – Dyslexia is a language based learning disability impacting more people more than people than most of us probably realize. It’s estimated one in ten people have it. Experts also believe that more than 40 million Americans have dyslexia. But only 2 million actually know they have it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KAAL-TV
Volunteer program ‘Heat’s On’ keeping furnaces working and safe
(ABC 6 News) – Project ‘Heat’s On’ is a program that provides free furnace repairs and inspections to senior, low-income and disabled homeowners. The project consists of volunteers who spend thousands of hours ensuring that people in the community have working, safe furnaces. It is part...
KAAL-TV
Latino Fest 2022: Celebrating All Latino Culture
(ABC 6 News) – The Alliance of Chicanos, Hispanic and Latino Americans pumped up the Chateau in Rochester with culture Saturday night. (10-01-2022) Hosting the Latino Fest 2022. Giving the community a chance to learn a little more about their Latino American brothers and sisters.
KAAL-TV
Austin Hy-Vee employee receives ‘legendary award for customer service’
(ABC 6 News) – Friday morning, a Hy-Vee employee in Austin was awarded the Legendary Customer Service Award at a surprise announcement inside the store. Brian Wahlstrom, the award recipient, was one of 15 employees recognized out of the more than 85,000 nominees. Wahlstrom was surrounded by family, friends...
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea FB struggles at home versus Winona, loses 38-21
Tigers still looking for first win of the season. (ABC 6 News) — Recap of Albert Lea Football’s home game against Winona on Saturday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KAAL-TV
Century FB tops Austin on Homecoming Night, 20-7
Joshua Berg returned a blocked field goal for a TD and caught one as well. (ABC 6 News) — Highlights of Century Football’s 20-7 win over Austin on Saturday.
KAAL-TV
Waldorf Hockey outlasts McKendree 4-2 at home
Jake Lindblom and Michael Heitkamp both scored in the first period. (ABC 6 News) — Highlights of Waldorf Hockey’s 4-2 win over McKendree in Albert Lea.
KAAL-TV
City of Rochester adopts new greenhouse gas emissions reduction goals
(ABC 6 News) – The City of Rochester council members voted unanimously at the council meeting on Wednesday to adopt new greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction goals for the city. Rochester’s current goals were adopted within the 2017 Energy Action Plan (EAP) and mirrored the State of Minnesota’s Next...
KAAL-TV
Stewartville football’s undefeated streak stretches to five
(ABC 6 News) — Ayden Helder threw for 141 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another TD as Stewartville, ranked No. 2 in Class AAA, rolled past Red Wing 70-13. Owen Sikkink rushed three times for 55 yards and a touchdown; caught three passes for 61 yards and two touchdowns, and returned a punt 40 yards for a touchdown for the Tigers.
Comments / 0