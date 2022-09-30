Power is gradually returning to Cumberland County residents impacted by Ian. In a 6 p.m. news release, Fayetteville PWC said 375 of its customers were without power, meaning about 100 customers saw their power restored after the 4 p.m. update, which said 475 PWC customers were facing outages. The 200-customer outage between Murchison and Rosehill roads was ongoing, according to the release.

Emergency operations center opened

The Fayetteville Public Works Commission has opened an emergency operations center to monitor conditions and respond as needed, the public utility said in a statement Friday.

About 180 residents experienced a power outage unrelated to Hurricane Ian earlier Friday morning, but it has since been restored, according to the PWC. As of 11 a.m., there have been no other reported power outages.

“We’ve seen similar scenarios with past storms,” said Mick Noland, PWC interim CEO and general manager. “We want to ensure we can respond quickly should this storm turn out being worse than expected.”

Scattered outages are being reported by other utilities serving the Cumberland County area.

Click the links below to see power outages reported by PWC, South River EMC, Lumbee River EMC and Duke Energy.

Power outage map See outages in Fayetteville and North Carolina

Fayetteville PWC: Outage map

South River EMC: Outage map

Lumbee River EMC: Outage map

Duke Energy: Outage map

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Power outage map: See Hurricane Ian-related outages in Cumberland County