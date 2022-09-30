ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

Related
mediafeed.org

Here’s how much Northeastern University in Boston really costs

Northeastern University is known for its Cooperative Education Program, which combines classroom learning and experiences to prepare students for careers in many fields. But access to this co-op style of learning doesn’t come cheap: in 2021-22, Northeastern University tuition was $57,592. Contrast this against the average cost of tuition for a private four-year institution in the U.S. of $35,807. The good news is, that student loans and scholarships can make this price tag easier to swallow.
BOSTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

Wilmington Public Schools Wants To Identify Wilmington Students At Private Schools Who May Qualify For Special Education Services, Free Screening Provided

Below is a notice submitted by Wilmington Public Schools:. It is the responsibility of the Wilmington Public Schools to identify any child who may have a disability who is either a resident of Wilmington or who attends a private school within the geographic boundaries of Wilmington even if the student is not a resident of Wilmington. This also includes students who are homeschooled.
WILMINGTON, MA
CBS Boston

Oldest public high school in America celebrates 200 years in Boston

BOSTON -- The oldest public high school in America is celebrating a big anniversary and an education model that is working.The English High School in Boston has been in session for 200 years. Its history boasts some illustrious alumni and a unique blend of the old and the new. J.P. Morgan, former Lt. Governor Frank Bellotti, and Leonard Nimoy are all English High School graduates. Proposed as an alternative to the Latin School – which sent most graduates to Harvard – the English High School was established by the Boston School Committee in 1821 to prepare boys for success in business...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Mass. pediatricians seeing increase in sick children, and it's not just COVID-19

BOSTON — Massachusetts pediatricians are seeing more kids with a cough, and it's not just from COVID-19. The latest Massachusetts health data shows COVID infections are increasing, especially for those 10 to 19 years of age, but Dr. Vandana Madhavan, the clinical director of pediatric infectious disease at Mass General Hospital for Children, says other viruses are also circulating right now.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Education
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Education
Boston

COVID-19 numbers are spiking in Mass. wastewater. Is it time for surge policies?

Wastewater surveillance can be an early warning sign of COVID-19’s community spread. Levels of COVID-19 in eastern Massachusetts wastewater have shot up in recent days, potentially indicating an upswing in cases. Wastewater surveillance can be an early warning sign of COVID-19’s spread, sometimes detecting shedded virus even before infected...
CBS Boston

Watch the complete Question 4 debate: Access to driver's licenses

BOSTON - Question 4 on the Massachusetts statewide ballot this November deals with access to driver's licenses. Representatives from both sides of this issue debated in the CBS Boston studio, moderated by Political Analyst Jon Keller.As summarized by the Secretary of State's Election Guide:This law allows Massachusetts residents who cannot provide proof of lawful presence in the United States to obtain a standard driver's license or learner's permit if they meet all the other qualifications for a standard license or learner's permit, including a road test and insurance, and provide proof of their identity, date of birth, and residency. The law...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Daily Free Press

COVID-19 updated boosters garner underwhelming opinion among Bostonians

The Food and Drug Administration approved updated Pfizer and Moderna boosters that are adapted to the Omicron variant last month, but less than half of people who are eligible for the booster have received it. “The Boston Public Health Commission strongly encourages residents to protect themselves now by staying up...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gre#Pov#Graduate School#Linus College#Sph
baystatebanner.com

Mayor intervenes as parent struggles with BPS school bus

Shamieh Wall starts every weekday wondering whether the school bus will be coming to pick up her child. And almost a quarter of the time, it hasn’t. “I’m a working mom,” she said. “We just want service to be standard.”. Starting on the first day of...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
WCVB

Relatively unheard of condition POTS affecting millions of COVID-19 long-haulers

MEDFORD, Mass. — As health officials keep an eye on what could be an uptick in COVID-19 cases this fall and into the winter, there are a group of local volunteers that are raising much-needed attention and money for a mostly unheard of medical issue that is now also affecting those with long COVID-19. On Saturday, there will be the annual POTS Walk and 5K Run in Medford.
MEDFORD, MA
BC Heights

Zoning and Planning Committee Discusses Newton’s EV Charging Station Requirements

Newton’s Zoning and Planning Committee discussed potential requirements for electric vehicle (EV) charging station infrastructure at a Wednesday night meeting. The Newton EV Task Force presented updates on its examinations of EV charging stations in residential and commercial lots. The City Council adopted EV-related sustainability measures in 2017, requiring...
NEWTON, MA
homenewshere.com

Select Board approves liquor license, brew permit

TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Select Board met on Sept. 13, 2022 at town hall. The board approved a one-day liquor license and entertainment license for the annual Strongwater Farm fall fundraiser. Hoedown Day will be held on Oct. 2 from 12 - 4 p.m., and wine and beer will be sold by Mill River Winery of Rowley and Essex Brewery of Peabody.
TEWKSBURY, MA
miltontimes.com

Historic house free for the taking

With homes in Milton going for premium prices, Corrine Perkins, the headmistress of Delphi Academy, has an unusual offer. Standing in front of a historic cottage on the grounds of the school on Blue Hill Avenue, Perkins issued this invitation: “Come and take it.”. Perkins, who has shepherded students...
MILTON, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner plans to use $10 million prize on a house

With more than a million dollars in his bank account, one lucky Massachusetts State Lottery winner is planning to use his gigantic prize practically: to buy a house. Nicolas Recinos of Everett was the Sept. 15 winner of the $10 million prize in the “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game. He chose to receive his prize in the form of a one-time payment of $6.5 million before taxes, according to a statement from the State Lottery.
EVERETT, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Boston Marathon Announced Historic Change For Those Who Want To Run

According to WBUR, the Boston Marathon will welcome nonbinary people to run in the race in 2023. They will not have to register as members of the women's or man's categories. The organizers of the race, recently announced and released this news. This will be 127th marathon and is a huge spectator's sport. With so many runners and on-lookers, it has always been an important event in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Chelsea Looking to Hire Emergency Dispatchers

Attention Chelsea residents – if you’re looking for a job that makes a difference, this may be your chance. The city of Chelsea is looking to fill two emergency dispatcher positions. The director of the emergency call center said they’re not dealing with a staffing shortage overall, but...

Comments / 0

Community Policy