Read full article on original website
Related
WSYX ABC6
Hurricane Ian damages Johnstown native's home; Task Force One searches for residents
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As Floridians work to save their homes, first responders are searching for people impacted by Hurricane Ian. "It’s undescribable to be honest with you," said Cory Butcher, who moved from Johnstown, Ohio to Punta Gorda, Florida in March of 2021. "We had about a 15-by-15 area overtop of our bedroom where the roof actually completely came off of it, and it ended up flooding our house. We sucked about 30 gallons of water out of our house."
WSYX ABC6
Columbus housing organization fighting against homelessness
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Homelessness is an increasing problem in Central Ohio and the numbers are continuing to rise. But a local housing organization is battling back to help families find a home. Community Housing Network CEO Samantha Shuler discusses how her housing organization is helping families combat homelessness...
WSYX ABC6
Celebrating 100 years of Ohio Stadium: The facelifts of The Shoe
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Stadium has received several facelifts during its 100-year history, and the people who probably notice the changes the most are the stadium Redcoats. They're the front-line ambassadors to anyone entering The Shoe. "We help people if they need information, where to go, help them...
Comments / 0