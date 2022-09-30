ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
nbc25news.com

Ian is long gone but water keeps rising in central Florida

GENEVA, Fla. (AP) — Residents in central Florida donned fishing waders, boots and bug spray and canoed or kayaked to their homes on streets where floodwaters continued rising Sunday despite it being four days since Hurricane Ian tore through the state. The waters flooded homes and streets that had...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
nbc25news.com

Sheriff's office makes looting arrests in devastated beach town in Florida

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WEAR) — The Lee County Sheriff's Office in Florida said they made multiple arrests for looting after Hurricane Ian slammed the southwestern portion of the state. Sheriff Carmine Marceno means business and has taken a zero-tolerance stance on looting," the sheriff's office stated in a Facebook...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Matlacha, FL
State
Florida State
Tallahassee, FL
Government
City
Cape Coral, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
State
South Carolina State
Local
Florida Government
nbc25news.com

Former President Trump campaigns in Warren for Michigan GOP candidates

WARREN, Mich - Former President Donald Trump is campaigning in Warren on Saturday for several Michigan Republican candidates. Speakers at the Trump event include Republican for Michigan Governor Tudor Dixon, Republican Attorney General candidate Matthew Deperno and Republican Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo and Republican nominee for U.S Representative for Michigan's 10th Congressional District John James.
WARREN, MI
nbc25news.com

AAA: Average Michigan gas prices rise above $4/gallon once again

DEARBORN, Mich. - The pain at the pump continues for Michiganders. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $4.17 per gallon for regular unleaded. That is according to AAA. Motorists are paying an average of $62 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; an increase of about $11 from...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Guthrie
Person
Ron Desantis
nbc25news.com

Gold miner fined $150K by Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KBOI) — In a Sept. 28 ruling, federal Magistrate Judge Raymond Patricco levied $150,000 against suction dredge miner Shannon Poe of California, according to the Idaho Conservation League. Poe has been fined for polluting the South Fork of the Clearwater River, which is a major tributary of the Snake River running through North-central Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
nbc25news.com

Oklahoma governor pushes to end state's grocery tax

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Republican Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has called to end the state's grocery tax to help people deal with inflation but his proposal is facing an uphill battle in the state's Senate. The House answered his call and passed a bundle of inflation relief bills before...
OKLAHOMA STATE
nbc25news.com

Gov. Whitmer proclaims October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month

LANSING, Mich. — Saturday, Gov. Whitmer proclaimed October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month in the state of Michigan. Michiganders are encouraged to learn more about the signs of domestic violence, the impact perpetrators have on their current or former intimate partners, and how to empower and support survivors. “Domestic...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy