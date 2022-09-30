Read full article on original website
Malcolm visits Scissortail Park
Malcolm Tubbs visits Scissortail Park in downtown Oklahoma City to preview all the fun fall activities. For more information on the park and the activities they have for Halloween call (405) 445-6277 or click here.
Classic cars cruise for a cause in Midwest City
MIDWEST CITY (KOKH) - The Old School Cruisers hosted their third annual car show benefitting the Firefighters of Oklahoma and Homeless Alliance. The Firefighters of Oklahoma held a bottled water drive for the fire department while the Homeless Alliance collected boots and athletic shoes for the homeless. The Cruisers' motto...
Thousands attend Oklahoma Czech Festival in Yukon
YUKON (KOKH) - The first weekend in October marks the 56th Anniversary of the Oklahoma Czech Festival, a Yukon tradition celebrating the town’s rich Czech heritage. The day-long festival officially kicked off on Saturday with thousands lining Main Street for one of Oklahoma’s largest parades. Following the parade,...
SUV collides with EMSA ambulance outside of Integris Baptist in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police were on the scene of an accident involving an ambulance near Integris Baptist on Monday morning. Police said an EMSA ambulance transporting a patient collided with an SUV. The ambulance continued to the hospital to drop the patient off. None of the...
LIST: Oklahoma optometrists offer free vision exams
Several optometrists from across Oklahoma will be giving complimentary eye exams to those in need.
Artists make splash with new murals at OKC's Plaza District
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - 37 new murals are decorating the Plaza District in Oklahoma City. The unveiling on Saturday was for the 7th annual Plaza Walls Mural Expo. Artists are chosen from all over North America to participate, beginning their murals in late September. The event is to celebrate creative...
3 Great Steakhouses in Oklahoma
While it is true that it is very easy to prepare a steak at home, it is also true that we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time and enjoy a nice dinner that somebody else prepared. If you too love to discover new restaurant, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oklahoma that you should absolutely visit if you want to see what a good steak house taste like. Here are the three highly praised restaurants in Oklahoma.
Oklahomans aboard train heading to Fort Worth during deadly collision
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans were aboard a train headed for Fort Worth when the train was involved in a deadly collision. "We're in about the third car back, and we were told the people in the first car could feel the impact," said Lynda Savage, Amtrak passenger. Savage said...
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile to appear in Edmond over weekend
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is in town this weekend in Edmond. The 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels will be at Edmond's Wings Fall Festival near Eastern and Memorial. While attending the even, you can meet "Bologna Beth" and "Jumbo Dog Jacob", two "hotdoggers" who travel...
The Friends + Family Event Rewarding Bob Mills Furniture Customers
When you walk into Bob Mills Furniture it's like shopping with family. This weekend they are honoring customers with their Friends and Family event. From prizes to free furniture, it is an event you do not want to miss. We got all the details from the man himself, Bob Mills.
Popular donut shop preparing to open first OK store
A TikTok-famous donut and ice cream restaurant is preparing to set up shop in Oklahoma.
Anadarko man killed in auto-pedestrian crash in Caddo County
CADDO COUNTY (KOKH) — A 58-year-old Anadarko man was killed in an auto-pedestrian accident in Caddo County on Saturday night. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the accident happened around 7:40 p.m. near 38105 County Street 2650, 2 miles south of Anadarko. Troopers said Charles Tustison was struck by a...
OKC FOP gathering donations for family of fallen officer Sgt. Meagan Burke
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police is taking donations for the family of Sgt. Meagan Burke. Sgt. Burke died in an off-duty car crash on Thursday morning. The past few months have been especially difficult for law enforcement agencies in the Oklahoma City-area...
What's Going On: Festival Fun
Get out this and go somewhere, from history tours and festival fun. It's What's Going On in the metro and beyond. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. For more information and to look at their health and safety measures, visit grandresortok.com. **Sponsored...
Oklahoma Drive-In Theatre is Showing All Your Favorite Scary Movies for Halloween!
This drive-in movie theatre in Oklahoma will be showing all your favorite scary and family Halloween movies this fall to help get you in the mood for All Hallow's Eve. If it's been a while since you've been to the drive-in, or maybe you've never been before, you won't want to miss this. Watch your favorite fall titles under the stars!
Yukon Walmart evacuated due to suspicious package inside store
YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — The Walmart at 1200 Garth Brooks Boulevard has been evacuated after a report came in about a suspicious package inside the store. Police said they have a heightened security presence at the store and will maintain "increased security measures" until it's determined the store is safe.
Officials responding to shooting involving police officer in northwest OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Officials are responding to a shooting involving a police officer in northwest Oklahoma City on Sunday morning. Reports say the shooting occurred in the 4000 block of Northwest 18th Street after a suicidal call was made. An officer reportedly shot a suspect and the suspect was...
No more years for Stitt
Instead of the chant “four more years” for Kevin Stitt, it should be “no more years.”. We had questions about him from the first time we heard him speak at the Oklahoma Press Association meeting in the summer of 2018. You could almost tell that he was...
Motorcyclist killed in crash with semi-truck
Officials say a motorcyclist is dead following a crash with a semi-truck on a busy Oklahoma interstate.
Sadness, grief over lost Oklahoma landmark turn to frustration, quest for answers
OKLAHOMA CITY — Sadness and grief over a lost Oklahoma landmark turned to frustration and a quest for answers. Why was Oklahoma City’s historic "Egg Church" torn down Monday, and what happens next?. The First Christian Church, known by OKC as the Egg Church, is gone, but not...
