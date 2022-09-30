ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blanchard, OK

Comments / 0

Related
okcfox.com

Malcolm visits Scissortail Park

Malcolm Tubbs visits Scissortail Park in downtown Oklahoma City to preview all the fun fall activities. For more information on the park and the activities they have for Halloween call (405) 445-6277 or click here.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Classic cars cruise for a cause in Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY (KOKH) - The Old School Cruisers hosted their third annual car show benefitting the Firefighters of Oklahoma and Homeless Alliance. The Firefighters of Oklahoma held a bottled water drive for the fire department while the Homeless Alliance collected boots and athletic shoes for the homeless. The Cruisers' motto...
MIDWEST CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Thousands attend Oklahoma Czech Festival in Yukon

YUKON (KOKH) - The first weekend in October marks the 56th Anniversary of the Oklahoma Czech Festival, a Yukon tradition celebrating the town’s rich Czech heritage. The day-long festival officially kicked off on Saturday with thousands lining Main Street for one of Oklahoma’s largest parades. Following the parade,...
YUKON, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
City
Kansas, OK
City
Blanchard, OK
State
Missouri State
Local
Oklahoma Business
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
okcfox.com

Artists make splash with new murals at OKC's Plaza District

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - 37 new murals are decorating the Plaza District in Oklahoma City. The unveiling on Saturday was for the 7th annual Plaza Walls Mural Expo. Artists are chosen from all over North America to participate, beginning their murals in late September. The event is to celebrate creative...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oklahoma

While it is true that it is very easy to prepare a steak at home, it is also true that we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time and enjoy a nice dinner that somebody else prepared. If you too love to discover new restaurant, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oklahoma that you should absolutely visit if you want to see what a good steak house taste like. Here are the three highly praised restaurants in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business
okcfox.com

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile to appear in Edmond over weekend

EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is in town this weekend in Edmond. The 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels will be at Edmond's Wings Fall Festival near Eastern and Memorial. While attending the even, you can meet "Bologna Beth" and "Jumbo Dog Jacob", two "hotdoggers" who travel...
EDMOND, OK
okcfox.com

Anadarko man killed in auto-pedestrian crash in Caddo County

CADDO COUNTY (KOKH) — A 58-year-old Anadarko man was killed in an auto-pedestrian accident in Caddo County on Saturday night. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the accident happened around 7:40 p.m. near 38105 County Street 2650, 2 miles south of Anadarko. Troopers said Charles Tustison was struck by a...
CADDO COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
okcfox.com

What's Going On: Festival Fun

Get out this and go somewhere, from history tours and festival fun. It's What's Going On in the metro and beyond. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. For more information and to look at their health and safety measures, visit grandresortok.com. **Sponsored...
SHAWNEE, OK
okcfox.com

Yukon Walmart evacuated due to suspicious package inside store

YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — The Walmart at 1200 Garth Brooks Boulevard has been evacuated after a report came in about a suspicious package inside the store. Police said they have a heightened security presence at the store and will maintain "increased security measures" until it's determined the store is safe.
YUKON, OK
Purcell Register

No more years for Stitt

Instead of the chant “four more years” for Kevin Stitt, it should be “no more years.”. We had questions about him from the first time we heard him speak at the Oklahoma Press Association meeting in the summer of 2018. You could almost tell that he was...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy