Read full article on original website
Related
Delta College hires new vice president of Student Empowerment and Success
FRANKENLUST TWP, MI— After a roughly six-month search, Delta College has hired Chad Inabinet as its newest vice president of Student Empowerment. Inabinet enters the role at Delta alongside Vice President of Instruction & Learning Services Reva Curry, Vice President of Business and Finance Sarah DuFresne, and recently hired Chief Officer of Culture, Belonging and Community Building Pamela Ross McClain.
Opinion: The Biggest Blind Spot in Education: Parents’ Role in Their Children’s Learning
The Department of Education’s recently released national test results revealed the pandemic’s devastating toll on student learning. Reading scores fell by the largest margin in more than three decades, and the greatest losses impacted marginalized students. A member of the assessment’s governing board concluded, “I don’t see a silver bullet beyond finding a way to […]
World Bank Blogs
Morocco's experience in ensuring quality preschool education
Since 2018, Morocco has been implementing a large program to broaden access to quality preschool education. In just a few years, the country significantly increased the number of children in pre-school, with a pre-school enrolment rate rising from 49.5 percent in 2018 to 71.3 percent in 2020. In addition, the share of so-called "irregular" preschools—which are neither public, private, nor partnerships with other entities—decreased by more than 30 percent in favor of an increase in the share of private and public preschool institutions. From 2018 to 2021, 13,594 new preschool classrooms were created nationwide.
psychologytoday.com
Improving the Evaluation of College Teaching
Most colleges and universities rely heavily on student evaluation of teaching to evaluate faculty. Teaching evaluations should also be designed to help the development of the instructor together with student learning. Teaching evaluation needs to be conducted in multiple ways for valid and reliable results that can aid students and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
For Students to Succeed, Put High-Quality Curriculum in Teachers’ Hands
The recent National Assessment of Educational Progress results brought news that educators and families alike were dreading: Math and reading scores for 9-year-olds dropped to levels unseen for decades during the pandemic. Notably, average long-term math performance fell for the first time ever, and reading scores had the most significant drop in 30 years. This […]
VentureBeat
Education in the metaversity: A win-win for educators and students
The “metaversity,” as coined by educators, is changing the world our graduates will enter and is already changing our teaching models. Given that higher education’s primary role is to prepare students with the knowledge, skills, and real-world experiences needed to succeed in the workforce and in their lives, we must not only embrace the transformation that is being driven by the metaverse, education must play a leading role.
allnurses.com
Careers in Social Justice
I'm interested in social justice, activism, anti-discrimination, healthcare focused on marginalized communities (I.e. LGBTQ or BIPOC communities or work with reproductive health) and health and social equity. I wanted to request suggestions for careers in nursing that allow nurses to work in those fields. I'm open to and appreciate any suggestions for career ideas.
Comments / 0