Florida State

abc7amarillo.com

Florida residents, along with their pets, rescued from Hurricane Ian

WASHINGTON (TND) — Several Florida residents, along with their pets, were evacuated or forced out of their homes due to Hurricane Ian. But Orange County, Florida Government shared multiple photos on Facebook, saying many pets were rescued with their owners. Pets are family. Period," the post noted. While one...
abc7amarillo.com

Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke debate in Edinburg at 7 p.m.

This stream has ended, read about the debate here or here. For the first and likely only time before the November election, Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke are set to face off in a televised debate. The two will appear onstage at 7 p.m. Central time...
EDINBURG, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Beto O'Rourke says Gov. Greg Abbott "refuses" to debate with a live audience

Beto O’Rourke accused Gov. Greg Abbott of refusing to face voters during the candidates’ first and only gubernatorial debate by not allowing a studio audience to view the event. “It’ll be empty—no seats filled—because Abbott refuses to face those he’s failed these last 8 years,” O’Rourke said in...
TEXAS STATE

