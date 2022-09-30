Read full article on original website
Florida residents, along with their pets, rescued from Hurricane Ian
WASHINGTON (TND) — Several Florida residents, along with their pets, were evacuated or forced out of their homes due to Hurricane Ian. But Orange County, Florida Government shared multiple photos on Facebook, saying many pets were rescued with their owners. Pets are family. Period," the post noted. While one...
GALLERY: South Carolina getting hit by effects from Hurricane Ian as storm makes landfall
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston is feeling the impacts of Hurricane Ian, with images showing damage across the area both before and after the hurricane made landfall with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph in South Carolina on Friday afternoon. Thousands of people were without power as the storm...
Calm after the storm: Rainbows popping up after Hurricane Ian hits South Carolina
(WCIV) — Rainbows are starting to pop up across the Grand Strand after Hurricane Ian hit the South Carolina coast. They could be seen in Georgetown, Pawleys Island, Surfside Beach and Garden City. Ian has been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone after it made its way through South Carolina's...
Oklahoma wheat farmers devastated by heat conditions while scientists develop solutions
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Drought conditions in Oklahoma, especially in the western part of the state, are having severe impacts on farmers but scientists at Oklahoma State University want to help farmers even through the toughest weather conditions. Normally this time of year fields are filled with crops...
Survey with gender identity and sexuality questions for Indiana 4th graders draws concerns
COLUMBUS, Ind. (TND) — A survey asking Indiana students as young as fourth grade about gender identity and sexuality has two school board candidates sounding the alarm over transparency and "normalizing subjective truths." The survey, titled "Resilience Through Strength," was designed by the Search Institute and given to Bartholomew...
Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke debate in Edinburg at 7 p.m.
This stream has ended, read about the debate here or here. For the first and likely only time before the November election, Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke are set to face off in a televised debate. The two will appear onstage at 7 p.m. Central time...
Beto O'Rourke says Gov. Greg Abbott "refuses" to debate with a live audience
Beto O’Rourke accused Gov. Greg Abbott of refusing to face voters during the candidates’ first and only gubernatorial debate by not allowing a studio audience to view the event. “It’ll be empty—no seats filled—because Abbott refuses to face those he’s failed these last 8 years,” O’Rourke said in...
