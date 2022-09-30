Read full article on original website
Related
WOWO News
Police In Fort Wayne Investigating Saturday Night Shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): At approximately 9:18 P.M. Saturday, FWPD were called to the 300 block of West Wildwood Avenue where they located a male suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid, while awaiting the arrival of medics, who later transported the male to a local hospital and pronounced him deceased on arrival. Witnesses provided suspect information, assisting K9 and Gang and Violent Crime Unit detectives in apprehending the suspect, a male juvenile in the 200 block of West Leith St. Names of both the victim and suspect have not yet been released as the incident remains under investigation.
One dead after shooting near Wildwood Ave
One person is dead after a shooting that happened near W Wildwood Ave.
WISH-TV
Fort Wayne police sought help to find 13-year-old
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Fort Wayne police on Friday night was seeking help to find a missing 13-year-old boy. Zaveion Fletcher was last seen around 2:15 p.m. Friday in the area of Kekionga Middle School in the 2800 block of Engle Road. He was wearing a white shirt, light colored blue jeans, and white Nike shoes.
WANE-TV
Steuben County police look for driver in hit-and-run that injured 2 boys
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the driver in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night that sent two boys to the hospital, one of whom has serious injuries. Police said in a release the hit-and-run happened in the 1500 block of West...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thevillagereporter.com
Steuben County (Indiana) Sheriff’s Office Investigating Hit & Run Accident Injuring Two Juveniles
The Sheriff’s Office is investigating a leaving the scene, personal injury vehicle crash that occurred in the 1500 block of West CR 275 N in Steuben County’s rural Pleasant Township. On Saturday October 1st, 2022, at approximately 8:55 pm, Steuben County Sheriff’s 911 received a report of a...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne man involved in theft of grills identified
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Fort Wayne man who was involved in the Sept. 16 theft of two tabletop Traeger grills has been identified. Police say 26-year-old Justin Ryan Edwards was identified from surveillance video from Simply Decks & Stuff, 2332 North Clinton Street, where the theft took place.
fortwaynesnbc.com
One person dead following a shooting Sunday night
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating the city’s latest shooting that happened on Sunday night. Police were called to the 300 block of West Wildwood Avenue at around 9:18 p.m. in response to a man being shot. Once they arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
wtvbam.com
Two boys injured in Saturday night Steuben County hit and run crash
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN (WTVB) – Two youngsters were injured Saturday night in a Steuben County hit and run crash. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office the crash that occurred on County Road 275 North near the Lake James Golf Club at about 8:55 p.m.. Upon the arrival of Sheriff’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Times-Union Newspaper
Polywood Donates Table To DCS
Ryan Zimmerman recently facilitated the donation of a table (pictured) from Polywood to Indiana Department of Child Services, Kosciusko County, in Warsaw. Porter Estates, DCS’s current landlord, allowed DCS to secure the table to the sidewalk area. People donate to the DCS facility for the children, but not normally to the organization for the staff, according to Felicia Daeger, DCS clerical. “It really lifted their spirits to receive such a thoughtful gift. We have already had many lunches out there, along with a few meetings as well,” she said. Pictured (L to R) are Chayse Thompson, DCS supervisor; Daeger; Sara Cole, DCS local office director; and Michael Kittrell, DCS supervisor.
WNDU
Motorcyclist dies in Elkhart County crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man is dead after crashing his motorcycle on Saturday afternoon in northwest Elkhart County. Police say Terry Frost Jr., 39, was driving his motorcycle north on Manhatten Drive just south of Michiana Drive at a high rate of speed when he lost control and slid off the roadway.
b969fm.com
Fort Wayne man arrested after police chase on I-69
GRANT CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – A Fort Wayne man was arrested after Indiana State Police said he led them on a chase on I-69 in Grant County Thursday morning. Around 9:30 a.m., ISP officials say a trooper tried to stop a Nissan Sentra for speeding, just south of the S.R. 18 interchange. The Nissan was going 89 mph at the time and police say he did not stop for the trooper. He then led the trooper on a pursuit up the interstate.
Lima News
Three injured in Ottawa Township head-on collision
OTTAWA TOWNSHIP — Three were injured in a head-on collision on state Route 109 on Friday. Isaiah Lomeli, 25, of Ottawa, was transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital on Friday evening with moderate injuries he sustained from the crash, which occurred around 7:43 p.m. along state Route 109 near Road H in Ottawa Township when his vehicle drifted into the opposite lane, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WANE-TV
Firefighters respond to house fire in south Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Firefighters responded to a house fire near the intersection of Smith Street and E. Belmont Drive on the south side of Fort Wayne Friday afternoon. Multiple first responders, firetrucks and an ambulance were spotted at the scene, leaving a small section of the street blocked.
10 years later, Fort Wayne horror host still haunting screens
The Haunted Hotel airs on Access Fort Wayne every Friday night, hosted by Rob Gruesome Graves.
inkfreenews.com
Plymouth Woman Faces Charges After Crashing Tesla
WARSAW — A Plymouth woman is facing several charges after she stole and crashed a Tesla in Mentone. Anja G. Houin, 20, 217 Elliott St., Plymouth, is facing one count of burglary, a Level 4 felony; and two felony counts of theft, one a Level 5 and the other a Level 6.
Rawlins trial to begin Oct. 11
LIMA — A 19-year-old charged with first-degree felony cases on two separate occasions will go to trial in October. Jourdyn Rawlins, of Lima, is accused of raping two separate people — one on Sept. 13, 2020, through Sept. 14, 2020, and the other on May 26, 2021 — according to the indictments.
WANE-TV
Courts: Couple bilked elderly people out of more than $18K – mainly for Door Dash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne couple is accused of using access to elderly people’s checking accounts to bilk them out of more than $18,000 – most of which was spent on Door Dash orders. Allen County Prosecutors charged 22-year-old Eleza L. Rodriguez and 23-year-old...
wfft.com
6th Annual Friends of the Poor Walk supports those living in poverty in Northeast Indiana
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Just over three miles down, and a glistening Jeff Delong was the first person to complete the Friends of the Poor Walk on Sunday. “It’s running. I love running. But also donating for a good cause too," Delong said. The St. Vincent de Paul...
WANE-TV
Courts: Man accused of molesting children he fathered with daughter
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – She moved into her father’s Harlan trailer at 17. At first, it was like any father-daughter relationship, she would later tell investigators. Then, her father began watching her bathe, she said. Shortly thereafter, he’s accused of having a sexual relationship with the teen – which lasted until she was 34-years-old.
WANE-TV
Walk supports low-income residents of northeast Indiana
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A local organization is connecting with the community through an event that supports those living in poverty throughout northeast Indiana. St. Vincent de Paul Society of Fort Wayne is holding “The Friends of the Poor Walk/Run” at Parkview Field. Attendees walk from...
Comments / 0