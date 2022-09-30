Buchholz senior Emerson Miller set an all-time 5 kilometer cross country area best on Saturday at the Asics Alexander Cross Country meet in Fairburn, Georgia. Miller’s time of 14:57.41 was the first time an area runner has run under 15 minutes and shattered the previous best time of 15:10 run by Buchholz’s Chris Godwin in 2010. Godwin was a national cross country championship qualifier in 2011. The only other area athlete to qualify for the national cross country...

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 20 MINUTES AGO