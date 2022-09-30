ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

SkySports

Man City 6-3 Man Utd: Roy Keane says Manchester United players should be 'embarrassed' after trailing 4-0 in derby

Former Manchester United skipper Roy Keane has branded the club's 6-3 derby defeat by Manchester City as "hugely embarrassing". Hat-tricks from Erling Haaland and Phil Foden saw the reigning Premier League champions, who led 4-0 at the break, cruise to victory at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon and prompted a withering assessment from the Irishman.
Yardbarker

Chelsea youngster now being watched by Italian clubs

Chelsea youngster Levi Colwill is being monitored by clubs in Italy despite his lack of game time on loan at Brighton. Colwill spent last season on loan at Huddersfield where he narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League. After spending pre-season with Chelsea, many expected Colwill to be given a chance in the first team this season.
The Independent

Leeds United vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Leeds held on for a vital Premier League point after Luis Sinisterra was sent off at Elland Road in an ill-tempered goalless draw against Aston Villa on Sunday (2 October).Colombia winger Sinisterra was dismissed early in the second half after failing to retreat from a free kick and earning a second yellow card. Villa created the better chances after Leeds went down to 10 men and went closest to a winner when Phillippe Coutinho’s volley hit a post and Ollie Watkins headed the rebound wide. But the game was dominated by both sides’ insistence on winning the physical battle, with...
The Associated Press

Everton come back to win at Southampton in EPL

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Everton scored twice for the first time this season and came from behind at Southampton to win 2-1 in the English Premier League on Saturday. The Toffees extended their unbeaten run to six matches and provided a rare league success on the road, only the second in this calendar year.
BBC

A﻿nalysis: Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea

G﻿raham Potter's first Premier League game in charge of Chelsea ended in victory - but it was not without moments of discomfort for the new boss. C﻿helsea were up against it from the seventh minute when Odsonne Edouard put Crystal Palace ahead at Selhurst Park. H﻿owever, Potter will...
90min

90min

