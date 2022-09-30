Read full article on original website
Man Utd news LIVE: Ten Hag’s Cristiano Ronaldo comments cause stir, Man City loss reaction, PSV set Gakpo transfer price
MANCHESTER UNITED were woefully short of their cross-town neighbours during a 6-3 defeat at Manchester City. Erling Haaland and Phil Foden did the damage as City dominated the game, going 6-1 up before United pulled back two late goals. Cristiano Ronaldo was an unused substitute during the match. Erik ten...
Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion - Match Prediction
Liverpool are back in action to face against a Brighton & Hove Albion side with a new manager. Will Jurgen Klopp's men be able to collect all three points at Anfield?
SkySports
Man City 6-3 Man Utd: Roy Keane says Manchester United players should be 'embarrassed' after trailing 4-0 in derby
Former Manchester United skipper Roy Keane has branded the club's 6-3 derby defeat by Manchester City as "hugely embarrassing". Hat-tricks from Erling Haaland and Phil Foden saw the reigning Premier League champions, who led 4-0 at the break, cruise to victory at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon and prompted a withering assessment from the Irishman.
Yardbarker
Chelsea youngster now being watched by Italian clubs
Chelsea youngster Levi Colwill is being monitored by clubs in Italy despite his lack of game time on loan at Brighton. Colwill spent last season on loan at Huddersfield where he narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League. After spending pre-season with Chelsea, many expected Colwill to be given a chance in the first team this season.
Jurgen Klopp calls for Liverpool to go 'back to basics' defensively
Jurgen Klopp has urged Liverpool to remember the basics of defending to get themselves out of their rut.
Report: A Fellow Premier League Club Almost Signed Erling Haaland
Another Premier League club came close to signing Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, according to a report.
BBC
Erling Haaland is already breaking Premier League records - tweets of the week
Erling Haaland made it a hat-trick of Premier League hat-tricks this weekend and pundits are already running out of superlatives. Meanwhile, debate rages over whether it's actually more disrespectful to bring Cristiano Ronaldo on to the pitch than to leave him on the bench. There was interesting face spotted at...
Leeds United vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Leeds held on for a vital Premier League point after Luis Sinisterra was sent off at Elland Road in an ill-tempered goalless draw against Aston Villa on Sunday (2 October).Colombia winger Sinisterra was dismissed early in the second half after failing to retreat from a free kick and earning a second yellow card. Villa created the better chances after Leeds went down to 10 men and went closest to a winner when Phillippe Coutinho’s volley hit a post and Ollie Watkins headed the rebound wide. But the game was dominated by both sides’ insistence on winning the physical battle, with...
BBC
Bournemouth 0-0 Brentford: Thomas Frank pleased with clean sheet
Brentford manager Thomas Frank says their first away clean sheet in the Premier League for over a year is a "big thing" after a 0-0 draw at Bournemouth. Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on Saturday 1 October at 22:25 BST on BBC One & BBC iPlayer.
Team News: Liverpool v Rangers, UEFA Champions League
All the latest team news ahead of Liverpool's Champions League clash with Rangers at Anfield on Tuesday.
UEFA・
Everton come back to win at Southampton in EPL
SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Everton scored twice for the first time this season and came from behind at Southampton to win 2-1 in the English Premier League on Saturday. The Toffees extended their unbeaten run to six matches and provided a rare league success on the road, only the second in this calendar year.
Douglas Luiz stalls on signing new Aston Villa contract
Steven Gerrard says there has been no progress on a new contract at Aston Villa for Douglas Luiz, who is a target for Arsenal.
Champions League fixtures this week: How to watch, biggest matches and predictions - 4-5 October
How to watch every Champions League fixture on TV this week.
Steven Gerrard gives contract update on Arsenal target Douglas Luiz
Steven Gerrard speaks about the contract situation regarding Arsenal target Douglas Luiz.
Graham Potter promises Conor Gallagher will get chance to stake World Cup claim
Conor Gallagher will get the chance to impress Gareth Southgate ahead of the World Cup, Graham Potter has promised.
Chelsea Stay Fifth In The Premier League After Manchester United's Defeat
Chelsea stay fifth in the table after Manchester United were beaten by Manchester City in the Premier League.
BBC
Analysis: Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea
Graham Potter's first Premier League game in charge of Chelsea ended in victory - but it was not without moments of discomfort for the new boss. Chelsea were up against it from the seventh minute when Odsonne Edouard put Crystal Palace ahead at Selhurst Park. However, Potter will...
NBC Sports
Demolition derby: Man City slices up United with Haaland, Foden hat tricks
Erling Haaland and Phil Foden both recorded hat tricks as Manchester City built a five-goal lead before settling for a 6-3 blowout derby win over Manchester United on Sunday at the Etihad Stadium. Haaland finished with three goals and two assists, while Kevin De Bruyne set up two of the...
Lucas Moura admits interest in Sevilla transfer
Lucas Moura has spoken about his interest in playing in La Liga amid Sevilla transfer rumours.
90min
