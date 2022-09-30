Leeds held on for a vital Premier League point after Luis Sinisterra was sent off at Elland Road in an ill-tempered goalless draw against Aston Villa on Sunday (2 October).Colombia winger Sinisterra was dismissed early in the second half after failing to retreat from a free kick and earning a second yellow card. Villa created the better chances after Leeds went down to 10 men and went closest to a winner when Phillippe Coutinho’s volley hit a post and Ollie Watkins headed the rebound wide. But the game was dominated by both sides’ insistence on winning the physical battle, with...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 21 HOURS AGO